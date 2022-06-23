A crucial two-day summit kicks off in Brussels on Thursday with European Union leaders meeting to decide whether to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine.
Here are the latest headlines on Russia's war on Ukraine.
- The EU question: The 27 leaders of EU countries are expected to support granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova but it could be a "long process," according to EU officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with 11 European leaders on Wednesday, asking for their support on the eve of the summit.
- Donetsk destruction: Ukraine's forces control less than half of the country's eastern Donetsk region, a regional military chief said Wednesday, adding that more than a hundred cities and villages within these areas had no gas or electricity. Some 55% of the region, which is under occupying forces, is "completely destroyed," said Pavlo Kyrylenk, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.
- Putin at BRICS: Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared via video link to the virtual BRICS Summit hosted by Beijing, saying Russia is rerouting trade to "reliable international partners" such as Brazil, India, China and South Africa as the West attempts to sever economic ties. The summit is Putin's first international forum with the heads of other major economies since he ordered the invasion in Ukraine in late February.
- Kaliningrad tensions: Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said Russian claims of a rail blockade of its territorial outpost in Kaliningrad are a "lie." Lithuania, she said, "is complying with the sanctions imposed by the [European Union] on Russia," adding that necessary goods like food and medicine are still being transported to the exclave.
- Missiles hit Mykolaiv: The southern city was struck by seven missiles on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring two, according to city and regional officials. A school, a five-story building and private businesses with "fuel and lubricant materials" present were affected. "The whole city is covered with black smoke," the city’s mayor said.
- Kharkiv casualties: In the northeast, 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's second-largest city, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.
- Battle for Lysychansk: Russian forces have captured ground around Lysychansk, the last city in eastern Luhansk still controlled by Ukraine, as they step up their bombardment of the region. The Institute for the Study of War, in its latest daily analysis of the battlefield, said the Russian breakthrough from the south means they "may be able to threaten Lysychansk in the coming days while avoiding a difficult opposed crossing of the Siverskyi Donets River."