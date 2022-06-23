There's extensive shelling in multiple regions of Ukraine, say authorities

Besides the bombardment of Ukrainian defenses in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, officials say there's been shelling by Russian forces on various other fronts, causing a number of civilian casualties.

In Donetsk, authorities say several settlements came under fire, including the cities of Sloviansk and Bakhmut. Dozens of settlements in the region are without water or electricity.

The government said Thursday that four districts in the Sumy region in north-eastern Ukraine had again been hit by cross border shelling.

There were about a hundred incoming artillery shells from the Russian side. One man died as a result of a munition dropped from an enemy drone," said one official.

Five people were injured and one died as a result of a mine blast in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy, regional authorities said.

In the south, the district of Kryvyi Rih was shelled, leaving two people wounded. The regional administration said that the town of Apostolove was now littered with cluster munitions. CNN can't verify the claim.

Authorities said that Russian shelling of villages behind the frontline that runs along the Kherson-Mykolaiv border continued and that inside Kherson the situation was critical in several settlements.