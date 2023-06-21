World
By Tara Subramaniam, Sana Noor Haq and Caolán Magee, CNN

Updated 7:54 a.m. ET, June 21, 2023
9 min ago

Kremlin says Biden comparing Xi to “dictators” demonstrates Washington's "unpredictability"

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Moscow said that US President Joe Biden’s comparison of Chinese President Xi Jinping to “dictators” demonstrated the “unpredictability” of US foreign policy, in comments made on fractured diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing — a key ally of Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has "its own very bad relations" with the US, while it had “very good relations” with China.

Some context: Peskov's remarks followed Biden's comparison of Chinese President Xi Jinping to “dictators,” during a political fundraiser in California Tuesday night.

The unscripted remarks followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's assertion that his recent trip to Beijing had yielded “progress” in repairing the fractured relationship between both nations.

The president’s apparently off-message remarks came amid a particularly tense time in US-China relations.

CNN's Sam Fossum, Jasmine Wright and Priscilla Alvarez contributed reporting.

20 min ago

Belarus removing wording on non-nuclear status, sets military goals for "deterring external aggression"

From CNN's Radina Gigova 

Belarus has renounced its neutrality and removed the wording on its non-nuclear status in light of external threats, a senior official said this week, as the threat of atomic arsenal held by Russia and its allies looms over the war in Ukraine.

"We are also considering the adoption of a new military doctrine that will give clear answers to the questions related to unfriendly countries,” the Deputy Head of the Faculty of the Belarusian General Staff Colonel Andrey Bogodel said this week, according to state news agency BelTa.

“It is important to set our goals right: where we are going, who is opposing us, and what results we should achieve when it comes to deterring external aggression. And, of course, we should make sure that no one will be able to undermine us from within."

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense also announced its annual mobilization exercise, which is being held from June 21 to June 30 with the military members in Minsk.

Some background: Officials in Belarus, one of Moscow's few remaining allies amid the war in Ukraine, have ramped up rhetoric on the country's nuclear capabilities in recent weeks.

Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the country will start receiving tactical nuclear weapons from Russia in a “few days," and that the weapons would be a "deterrent" to potential security treats.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that more nuclear weapons will be sent to Belarus throughout the summer as a warning to Western countries for supporting Ukraine.

CNN's Mariya Knight, Uliana Pavlova and Helen Regan contributed reporting.

23 min ago

Russian activist interviewed by jailed American reporter Evan Gershkovich released from detention

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Activist Yaroslav Shirshikov in court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on April 19.
Activist Yaroslav Shirshikov in court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on April 19. Marina Moldavskaja/Kommersant/Sipa USA/AP

Russian activist Yaroslav Shirshikov, has been released from pretrial detention, according to state news agency TASS.

“Yaroslav was released on bail. The investigation of the criminal case is ongoing. The investigator's decision is legal and well-founded,” TASS cited Shirshikov's lawyer, Fyodor Akchermyshev, as saying on Tuesday.

The investigation into the criminal case is still ongoing, according to TASS.

Shirshikov was arrested by Russian authorities and charged with justifying terrorism due to a social media post regarding the death of Russian pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

In a Telegram post, Shirshikov expressed a lack of sympathy for Tatarsky's death using strong language.

Some background: Shirshikov is known as one of the first individuals to report on the arrest of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg in late March. He told CNN that Gershkovich was looking into a number of stories and had texted him to say he was returning to the city. According to Shirshikov, they had met prior to Gershkovich's arrest.

Gershkovich, detained while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg, became the first American journalist to be arrested in Russia on spying charges since the end of the Cold War.

The Biden administration has called for his release, maintaining that he was "wrongfully detained."

33 min ago

Ukrainian troops “entrenching themselves on the achieved front lines” in the south, official says

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Jo Shelley in London

Ukraine’s troops are conducting “offensive operations” in the direction of two Russian-held cities, a Ukrainian defense official said on Wednesday.

Deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces are “entrenching themselves” on the front line in the south and over the past day, they had partial success leveling the front line, she added.

Melitopol and Berdyansk are two Ukrainian cities that lie deep in Russian-occupied territory.

In eastern Ukraine, the country’s forces are holding back what Maliar described as “a large-scale” Russian offensive in the direction of Lyman – where there is “particularly heavy fighting” – and Bakhmut.

Russian offensive actions are focused on the east as they try “to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Maliar said.

32 min ago

Kremlin says counter-drone measures successfully thwarted Ukrainian UAV attack near Moscow

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Andrey Vorobyov/Telegram
Andrey Vorobyov/Telegram

Russia's counter-drone measures have successfully thwarted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack near a military base outside of Moscow Wednesday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. 

"There was an attack, the counter-drone means coped with their task. Now the relevant authorities are investigating [the incident]," Peskov told journalists. 

The Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed in a statement that it had foiled “an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime on targets in the Moscow region with three aircraft-type UAVs.”

“All the UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare, as a result of which they lost control and crashed,” the statement posted on Telegram said.

According to the Russian defense ministry, there were no casualties or damage resulting from the attack.

Some background: Ukraine rarely comments on attacks on Russian soil, which have ramped up in recent months as the war increasingly comes home to the Russian people.

Last month, Russia blamed Ukraine for launching a drone attack on Moscow which reportedly left two people injured and several buildings damaged.

In early May, two UAVs were destroyed over the Kremlin in what Moscow claimed was an attempt to target Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv forcefully denied the allegation.

Sources told CNN earlier this month that Kyiv has cultivated a network of agents and sympathizers inside Russia working to carry out acts of sabotage against Russian targets and has provided them with drones to stage attacks.

1 hr 3 min ago

US to send $1.3 billion more aid to Ukraine, Blinken says

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21. Leah Millis/Pool/Reuters

The United States will send an additional $1.3 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday. 

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, he said the support will “overhaul its energy grid” and modernize other critical infrastructure.

"Recovery is about laying the foundation for Ukraine to thrive as a secure, independent country, fully integrated with Europe, connected to markets around the world,” Blinken said.

Breaking down the financial aid, Blinken outlined how $657 million will help modernize Ukraine’s rail lines, ports and other critical infrastructure, $100 million will be used to help digitize national systems "to boost speed and to cut corruption” and $35 million will go to Ukrainian businesses.

More than $520 million of the total amount will go toward helping Ukraine “overhaul its energy grid,” Blinken added.

This comes after the UK also announced additional financial aid, including a $305 million of bilateral assistance and up to $318 in an expansion of British International Investment in Ukraine.

Among the businesses pledging their support at the two-day conference are are Virgin, Sanofi, Philips, Hyundai Engineering and Citi.

1 hr 30 min ago

European Union has “special responsibility” toward Ukraine, European Commission president says

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21. Leah Millis/Pool/Reuters

The European Union has a “special responsibility” toward Ukraine, the European Commission president told a two-day donor conference Wednesday.

Speaking to more than 400 companies from 38 countries, Ursula von der Leyen told the conference that "we need the private sector to step in” to invest in Ukraine.

She also highlighted a proposal by the European Commission on Tuesday for a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine, which she said would be financed with grants from the European budget, loans raised on capital markets and, eventually, with “proceeds from the immobilized Russian assets.”

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, von der Leyen said the Commission would make a proposal regarding these Russian assets “before the summer break, because the perpetrator must be held accountable.”

Von der Leyen added that she had “no doubt … [Ukraine] will be part of our union.”

Ukraine’s fiscal gap is about 60 billion euros ($65.5 billion), von der Leyen said, adding that she had proposed to EU member states that they “cover 45% of this gap – this is in total 50 billion euros ($54.6 billion) for Ukraine.” 

2 hr 15 min ago

"Real projects" needed for Ukraine’s recovery, Zelensky tells London conference

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak applauds during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak applauds during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, on June 21. Henry Nicholls/Pool/AP

Ukraine needs “real projects” to aid its recovery and reconstruction, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday.

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London by video link, he told the donor conference "we must move from vision to agreements, and from agreements to real projects."

Zelensky said the Ukrainian delegation in London – led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal – would "present concrete things that we propose to do together during my [Zelensky’s] term” in office.

The two-day donor conference is being held in the UK capital.

Representatives of more than 60 states, 30 international organizations and 400 businesses are in attendance, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said as he opened the conference on Wednesday.

In April, Zelensky told a World Bank forum that it would take “hundreds of billions of dollars” to rebuild his country.

2 hr 30 min ago

UK Prime Minister announces new war risk framework to help Ukraine rebuild 

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London 

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers remarks at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers remarks at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday. Henry Nicholls/Pool/Reuters

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new framework for war risk insurance in a speech to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday.

"This is a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act,” Sunak said. 

Sunak also said in his speech that Russia should pay for “the destruction they have inflicted” in Ukraine.

The UK prime minister went on to praise Ukraine’s "incredible spirit” and said the war, which “brought a 29% fall in Ukraine’s GDP last year,” had “only proved how much Ukraine has to offer.” 