Moscow said that US President Joe Biden’s comparison of Chinese President Xi Jinping to “dictators” demonstrated the “unpredictability” of US foreign policy, in comments made on fractured diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing — a key ally of Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has "its own very bad relations" with the US, while it had “very good relations” with China.

Some context: Peskov's remarks followed Biden's comparison of Chinese President Xi Jinping to “dictators,” during a political fundraiser in California Tuesday night.

The unscripted remarks followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's assertion that his recent trip to Beijing had yielded “progress” in repairing the fractured relationship between both nations.

The president’s apparently off-message remarks came amid a particularly tense time in US-China relations.

