Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday the toughest fighting is on the southern front and praised Kyiv's forces for repelling Russian assaults in the east.
Ukrainian troops are “advancing, position by position, step by step” and “are moving forward,” he said.
The opening stages of Kyiv's counteroffensive have been marked by probing attacks — seemingly testing the Russian lines of defense — and modest gains, but no apparent major breakthroughs.
Here's what Ukraine and Russia say in their latest battlefield reports:
- What Ukraine says: Russian troops "continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions," the Ukrainian military's General Staff said Sunday, referring to a series of eastern frontline cities stretching from north to south. "Heavy fighting continues," it said.
- Air defenses working: Zelensky said not a single US Patriot air defense system has been destroyed in Ukraine, and that nearly three dozen missiles and about 50 attack drones were destroyed over the past week. He also said the Ukrainian Air Force carried out more than 100 strikes on enemy positions over the past week.
- What Moscow says: In its daily report Sunday, Russia's defense ministry said "the Armed Forces of Ukraine are most actively advancing in the [southern] Zaporizhzhia direction, with forces of up to three battalion groups, reinforced with tanks and armored combat vehicles." The ministry also denied a report from a Moscow-backed official that Ukraine had retaken a village near Zaporizhzhia, saying troops held off Ukrainian attacks there and in a number of settlements east and northeast of Donetsk city.
- Remember: CNN cannot independently verify either side's reports on battlefield developments.
Here's the latest map of control:
What else you should know:
- UN censures Russia: The United Nations has condemned Moscow for denying humanitarian aid access to occupied areas affected by the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse earlier this month. The UN urged Russian authorities "to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law."
- Flood's ongoing impact: The death toll in the major dam collapse has risen to at least 45 people, officials said Sunday. The flood also carried filthy water downstream and off the southern coast, posing serious health risks.
- Border attacks: Ukrainian shelling on the Kursk region in western Russia wounded two people and damaged buildings, regional Gov. Roman Starovoyt said Sunday. The shelling targeted three settlements in the border district of Glushkovsky, the governor said, estimating Ukraine launched more than two dozen strikes.
- Aid workers killed: Two people died Saturday when a Russian anti-tank missile hit their car as they tried to deliver aid in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials said. They had been bringing food and medicine to residents, an official said.