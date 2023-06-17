World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno and Thom Poole, CNN

Published 6:11 AM ET, Sat June 17, 2023
54 min ago

Putin warns NATO over being drawn into Ukraine war, says Russia has more nuclear weapons

From CNN's Zahid Mahmood

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia on June 16, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia on June 16, 2023. Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned there is a “serious danger” of NATO being drawn further into the Ukraine war if members of the alliance continue to supply military weaponry to Kyiv.

“NATO, of course, is being drawn into the war in Ukraine, what are we talking here,” Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.
“The supplies of heavy military weaponry to Ukraine are ongoing, they are now looking into giving Ukraine the jets.”

The comment appeared to be a reference to the F-16 fighter jets some members of the NATO alliance are making plans to supply Ukraine with.

NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, was formed in the aftermath of World War II to defend Western nations from the Soviet Union and the alliance contains a mutual defense clause where an attack on any one member is considered an attack on all.

While Ukraine is not a member of NATO, some NATO members have been supplying Kyiv with tanks, armored vehicles and other weaponry – prompting threats of retaliation from Russia.

During his speech to the forum, Putin also suggested Russia’s large number of nuclear weapons would “guarantee” its security – noting that Russia had more such weapons than NATO countries.

Read the full story here.

44 min ago

Two dead, 25 injured as Russian shelling hits Kherson and other parts of Ukraine

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko

There has been no let up in Russian shelling, with attacks reported near the frontline and beyond.

At least two people have died and 25 injured after artillery fire on the southern city of Kherson on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration, said on Telegram that Russia made 75 attacks on the region in the last 24 hours, hitting residential areas of the region, damaging educational, administrative and commercial buildings.

Kherson is close to Russian-controlled territory. It was captured in the early stages of the war last year before being liberated in November.  

Elsewhere, one woman was injured the Nikopol district, Serhii Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk region military administration. The region sits across the river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. 

The Zaporizhzhia region was also struck by Russian shelling, which destroyed civilian buildings, according to Yurii Malashko, head of Zaporizhzhia region military administration. 

In northeastern Kharkiv, a 36-year-old man was wounded in the town of Dvorichna as a result of Russian shelling, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv region military administration said. 

36 min ago

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is now underway. Here’s what’s happened so far

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces has not yet gained the momentum that some overly optimistic observers anticipated. So far it feels like the prelude to a more expansive act.

Offensive operations so far have yielded modest gains in the southern regions like Zaporizhzhia with multi-layered Russian defenses proving tough to crack.

The area is seen as a major target for Ukraine as it would mean breaking Russia’s land-bridge between annexed Crimea and eastern Donetsk.

But there are also signs that Ukrainian forces are spreading their bets, looking to pare back Russian gains around Bakhmut and exploiting what they perceive as vulnerabilities elsewhere in the east.

Rather than a display of overwhelming force that concentrates newly-formed brigades in one direction, the Ukrainians appear to be trying to pull Russian units in different directions, working out which might be weak or exploiting lines separating different battalions.

Read the full analysis here.

5 min ago

Zelensky rules out peace negotiations with Russia during African leaders' visit to Kyiv

From CNN's Tim Lister and Yulia Kesaieva

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he addresses media after talks with African Presidents in Kyiv on June 16, 2023.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he addresses media after talks with African Presidents in Kyiv on June 16, 2023. Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out any peace negotiations with Russia after meeting a high-level African delegation in Kyiv who were hoping to bring him to the negotiating table.

The African leaders travelled to Kyiv on Friday to voice the concerns of a continent that has suffered from the fallout of Russia's invasion, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa saying "there should be peace through negotiations."

But Zelensky told a news conference after their meeting: "Today, I have clearly said repeatedly at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land means to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering."

"It is obvious that Russia is now trying to return to its old primitive tactics of deception. But fooling the world in Russia will no longer work. It is definitely impossible to deceive Ukraine. I emphasize once again: We need real peace, and therefore, a real withdrawal of Russian troops from our entire independent land," he said.

On their arrival in Kyiv, the African leaders were greeted with explosions and forced to take shelter in bunkers as Russian air strikes hit the capital.

Ukrainian officials said the attack was repelled by air defenses.

The African delegation is expected due to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

1 hr 2 min ago

President Biden is open to dropping a hurdle for Ukraine to join NATO, source says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2023. Susan Walsh/AP

US President Joe Biden is comfortable with removing one of the hurdles for Ukraine to join NATO, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

According to the source, Biden would be willing to drop the Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine, which was described in a 2008 agreement as “the next step for Ukraine ... on their direct way to membership.”

The MAP, characterized as “the program of advice, assistance and practical support tailored to the individual needs of countries wishing to join the Alliance,” is a process that other nations have had to undertake to join NATO.

Why this matters: Its removal would represent a small step in easing Ukraine’s accession into the defensive alliance.

It is part of proposal from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and was discussed when the two leaders met in Washington earlier this week, the source said. 

The US president is most concerned about finding a concrete proposal that will be supported by the rest of the allies and would signal to Ukraine that they are making progress toward membership, the source said.

However, the United States still does not view Ukraine’s membership into the alliance as imminent due to reforms that Kyiv needs to make, and the source said the Stoltenberg proposal reflects this.

The NATO chief's proposal does not set a specific timeline for Ukraine’s membership into the alliance, which is something that has been pushed by some members of the alliance. 

CNN reported earlier this week that the US might be willing to drop the language around the MAP, according to a European diplomat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he understands that his country cannot become a member of NATO while it is still at war.