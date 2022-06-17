“The tugboat of the Black Sea Fleet ‘Vasiliy Bekh’ was hit in the Black Sea during the transportation of ammunition, weapons and personnel of the Black Sea Fleet to Snake Island,” the Ukrainian Navy said via its official Telegram channel on Friday.
The Navy claimed that the tug had a “TOR” anti-aircraft missile system on board.
According to the website Marine Traffic, the boat left Sevastapol, in Crimea, Tuesday night.
If you "crush Russia," Ukraine will never have peace, says French president
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraine would never have peace if the ultimate aim of the conflict in the country is to “crush Russia." Macron said he had heard some say that “the goal of this war is to crush Russia. And that's where I say you're wrong. If you do that, you'll never get a negotiated peace.”
The president was speaking in an interview with CNN affiliate BFMTV on Friday on board a train leaving Ukraine following meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders in Kyiv on Thursday.
He added that crushing Russia is not Zelenksy's goal either.
“President Zelensky defends his land. And we want to help him do so,” Macron said, adding that “commentators or certain leaders shouldn’t push beyond even what the Ukrainians intend.”
“And so it has been the role of France to put a limit to this question,” he said, adding: “we have sometimes won the war and lost the peace.”
Macron affirmed France’s support for Ukraine and countered charges that his previous comments about not wishing to “humiliate Russia” had hampered relations with Ukraine’s president.
We are doing everything so that Ukraine wins this war,” he said.
He also defended France’s efforts to broker discussions between Moscow and Kyiv.
"The role of the France is to have possible links for discussion with Russia,” he said, conceding that currently, "there’s no availability on the Russian or Ukrainian side for real discussions” following the discovery of war crimes in Bucha.
"We have never negotiated on the part of the Ukrainians. Never,” he said.
Ukraine's bid to join the EU is expected to take a small step forward today
Ukraine's bid to move politically closer to the West may receive a boost today.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially applied for the country to join the European Union on February 28, four days after Russia invaded the country.
He asked that the EU "urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure ... our goal is to be with all Europeans and, to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure it is possible."
On Thursday, Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to work to become a full EU member.
"We understand that that the path to the European Union is really a path and it is not one step," he said. "But this path must begin, and we are ready to work so that our state is transformed into a full member of the European Union and Ukrainians have already earned the right to embark on this path."
Speaking alongside him at a press conference in Kyiv, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany is in favor of a positive decision for Ukraine’s EU candidacy, and that Ukraine “belongs to the European family."
Also on Thursday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said “there is no time for hesitancy," inviting the European Union to grant Ukraine candidacy status.
We are at a turning point in European history,” he said.
But while the early signs from some quarters are positive, Ukraine's accession to the EU is far from a fait accompli.
For political and procedural reasons, it is possible that the EU ultimately decides that now is not the right time. And even if they did agree with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's opinion that Ukraine should be considered for membership, it could take years, even decades, for it to become a reality.
It is expected that the Commission will say that Ukraine's accession will only start properly once the war is over and the country's institutions are able to meet the criteria required to join the EU.
Known as the Copenhagen Criteria, these are fairly opaque requirements.
They focus on whether or not that country has a functioning free-market economy, if the country's institutions are fit to uphold European values such as human rights and the EU's interpretation of the rule of law and whether the country has a functioning, inclusive democracy.
Only then can work begin on the EU's 35 chapters of negotiation, the final three of which return to some areas of the Copenhagen Criteria.
Then, when the leaders of the EU member states have agreed, which seems unlikely, it must then be ratified in the EU Parliament and by the legislative branches of each member state's government.
Russia "not squeaky clean" and "not ashamed of showing who we are," says Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is "not squeaky clean" and "not ashamed of showing who we are," in an interview with the BBC released Thursday.
“We didn’t invade Ukraine,” Lavrov insisted. "We declared a special military operation because we had absolutely no other way of explaining to the West that dragging Ukraine into NATO was a criminal act."
When pushed further to comment on the victims of war in Ukraine, Lavrov said: “No, Russia is not squeaky clean. Russia is what it is. And we are not ashamed of showing who we are."
“I am not interested in the eyes of the West at all. I am only interested in international law. According to international law, mercenaries are not recognized as combatants," Lavrov said.
UN says more than 1,300 civilians killed in Mariupol — but true toll "likely thousands higher"
At least 1,348 civilians were killed during the battle of Mariupol, including 70 children, a top United Nations official said on Thursday.
“The actual death toll of hostilities on civilians is likely thousands higher,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said. “These deaths were caused by airstrikes, tank and artillery shelling and small arms and light weapons during street fighting.”
As many as 90% of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed in the southern city, Bachelet said. She called Mariupol “likely the deadliest place in Ukraine” from the start of the war through April.
Bodies have been found in improvised individual or collective graves in yards, streets, and parks, in unattended houses and apartments. Many are still to be buried," she said.
Bachelet added that right now it is "impossible to know" the exact death toll.
“Until all dead bodies are recovered and identified, and their status, whether military or civilian, and the exact causes of death established, it will be impossible to know an accurate number of civilian deaths directly caused by hostilities, and those caused by a lack of food, water, medical care and other effects of living through the hostilities," she said.
Third American missing in Ukraine is US Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi
A third American whom the State Department has identified as missing in action in Ukraine is a US Marine veteran, Grady Kurpasi, his wife confirmed to CNN.
The last time Heeson Kim and other close friends heard from Kurpasi was between April 23 and 24, George Heath, a family friend of Kurpasi's told CNN. Kurpasi served in the US Marine Corps for 20 years, retiring in November 2021. He chose to volunteer alongside Ukrainians in Ukraine but initially did not envision himself fighting on the front lines of the war, Heath said.
"For him personally, he has a skill set that he feels he can give back," he said of Kurpasi. "He wanted to go and help the Ukrainian people. He wasn't really planning on fighting."
The State Department said it was aware of reports of a third American who traveled to Ukraine to fight against Russia who has been identified "in recent weeks" as missing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing on Thursday. Price did not give the name of the third reportedly missing American, but said the State Department was in touch with the family.
State Department working to verify photo in Russian media of reportedly captured Americans, mother tells CNN
A photo emerged on Thursday of two American fighters in the back of a Russian military truck apparently confirming they had been captured by Russian forces north of Kharkiv, Ukraine, last week.
The men are Alexander John-Robert Drueke, age 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, age 27, from Hartselle, Alabama. The photo shows the two men looking up at the camera with hands behind their backs as if bound.
The undated photo was posted on Telegram on Thursday by a Russian blogger, The V, whose full name is Timofey Vasilyev, from Moscow. CNN cannot verify when it was taken.
Bunny Drueke, the mother of one of the Americans reportedly captured, said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper that the US State Department told her that they are working to verify the alleged photo.
“They said that there is a photograph that is being circulated on the Russian media. And they’re working hard to verify it,” said Bunny Drueke. “We’re very hopeful.” Drueke said her son went to Ukraine to train soldiers there to fight against Russia because “he felt that if Putin wasn’t stopped now, he would just become bolder with every success, and that eventually he might end up on American shores.”
More background: The two Americans fighting alongside Ukrainian forces north of Kharkiv, in Ukraine, have been missing for nearly a week and there are fears they may have been captured by Russian forces, according to their families and a fellow fighter.
There is very little to identify the location of the vehicle but a white box of food with tin cans falling out has been identified by CNN's Russia desk as being "mackerel with vegetables" made by Russian food producer Fregat.
CNN has reached out to Russia's Ministry of Defense for comment.
Europe is making it much harder for Russia to ship oil anywhere
But a smaller part of the latest sanctions package could prove just as significant. A ban on insuring ships carrying Russian oil would make it harder for Moscow to divert hundreds of thousands of barrels a day to other buyers in India and China, and that could drive global oil prices even higher.
"Targeting the insurance side of things is the best shot at halting Russian crude flows instead of just redirecting them," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a market intelligence firm.
The European Union has announced that EU companies will be blocked from "insuring and financing the transport" of Russian oil to third-party countries after a transitional period of six months.
"This will make it particularly difficult for Russia to continue exporting its crude oil and petroleum products to the rest of the world since EU operators are important providers of such services," the Commission, the EU's executive arm, said in a statement.
The United Kingdom is expected to join the EU effort. That would further tighten the vise, since Lloyd's of London has for centuries been at the center of the maritime insurance market.
So far, Russia has been able to cushion the blow from a drop-off in exports to Europe by attracting other customers with steep discounts. But if ships can't get the insurance they need for delivery runs, that will become much tougher in the near term.
"The restrictions on insurance for Russian ships is hugely important and a primary reason we assume not all Russian barrels can simply be redirected away from Europe to elsewhere, in particular China and India," said Shin Kim, head of supply and production analysis at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "The ban will add political and economic complications to moving Russian oil."
Leaders of Europe's biggest countries visit Kyiv to smooth tensions
When the loud sound of air raid sirens pierced through the relative calm of Kyiv on Thursday morning, it was a stark reminder for French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that they were visiting a country under attack.
Not that they needed one.
Like other leaders before them, they traveled to the Ukrainian capital on a special train that set off from Poland in the middle of the night and was guarded by dozens of heavily armed soldiers.
The three were in Kyiv on a mission to try and smooth out tensions over what the Ukrainian government perceives as a lack of tangible support from their governments.
Macron and Scholz in particular have been on the receiving end of much criticism in recent weeks, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even going as far as suggesting the two were trying to appease Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Macron appeared determined to change the narrative.
Arriving in Kyiv for his first visit since the war started nearly four months ago — and long after a number of other world leaders traveled there — Macron was keen to send a message of support.
Asked by reporters at the train station whether he had a message for the Ukrainian people, the French President said: "A message of European unity addressed to Ukrainian men and women, of support to talk about both the present and the future because the coming weeks, we know, will be very difficult weeks. I want to be in support and at their side."