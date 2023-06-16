World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Deadly tornado hits Texas town

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 12:52 AM ET, Fri June 16, 2023
54 min ago

Russia says its forces are resisting the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Ukraine's deputy defense minister says Russia is "putting up a strong resistance" to Kyiv's counteroffensive efforts — but Ukrainian officials are claiming successes in the east and south.

A Ukrainian commander said his soldiers successfully intercepted six of Russia's toughest weapons using the United States Patriot air defense system last month. Now, the US and other countries are announcing a new shipment of air defense equipment.

Here's what else to know:

  • Ukrainian counteroffensive:  Ukraine’s military offensive is continuing in “several directions” and Kyiv’s troops are “gradually but surely advancing” in the south of the country, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. A clandestine Ukrainian unit has also claimed successes against Russian forces in Bakhmut.
  • Zaporizhzhia offensive: More than 100 square kilometers (39 square miles) of territory have been liberated "in the Zaporizhzhia direction" over the past week in southeast Ukraine, a senior figure in Kyiv's military has claimed. Meantime, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have repelled Ukrainian offensive operations in the region on Thursday.
  • Russia pushes back: Russia is attempting to advance in other areas, with assault operations in the Kharkiv region and along parts of the Donetsk front, according to Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Ukrainian general staff. Russian attacks in the first two weeks of June were focused on "targets related to logistics, industrial facilities, as well as oil and gas supply," he added.

Here's a closer look at the front lines:

  • Alleged assassination attempt: Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed governor of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, claims Ukraine tried to assassinate him last week. Ukrainian forces launched more than 10 "high precision" missiles at his "supposed location," Saldo claimed in a Telegram post. CNN cannot independently confirm the veracity of Saldo's accusation.
  • New military aid for Ukraine: The US, the UK, the Netherlands and Denmark will deliver "high priority" air defense equipment to Ukraine, the nations said in a joint statement. Delivery of the equipment has begun and "should be complete within several weeks," it said. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also pointed out Kyiv has the ability to recover and repair its damaged equipment and get it "back into the fight."
  • Ukraine's appeal to Switzerland: President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Swiss lawmakers to export weapons to Ukraine. At the beginning of the month, the lower house of the Swiss Parliament rejected a bill known as "Lex Ukraine" that would have allowed third-party countries to transfer Swiss-made arms to Kyiv. Switzerland is a neutral country with a legal framework ensuring it does not send weapons directly or indirectly to belligerent states.
  • Use of US Patriot system: Ukraine said its defenses successfully intercepted six Russian Kinzhal missiles, Russia's toughest weapons, using the US Patriot air defense system last month. Commander Serhii Yaremenko said soldiers in his brigade realized the missiles were moving directly toward them and the Patriot system, but "did not panic for a second." Later they learned there were six Kinzhals among the assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the Kh-47's speed makes it extremely difficult to intercept.
  • UN watchdog visits nuclear plant: Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to assess the situation after the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse. Grossi said it is essential that the water stays at the same level for the plant’s safety.
3 hr 8 min ago

Russia-installed governor in southern Ukraine claims he was targeted in assassination attempt

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Vladimir Saldo attends a meeting in Moscow on December 22, 2022.
Vladimir Saldo attends a meeting in Moscow on December 22, 2022. Stringer/Getty Images

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed governor of the occupied Kherson region, claims Ukraine tried to assassinate him last week.

Ukrainian forces launched more than 10 "high precision" missiles at his "supposed location" in the southern region, Saldo claimed in a post on his official Telegram channel.

The June 9 strike on Arabat Spit ended up badly damaging a temporary accommodation center and left one person dead, Saldo told Russian state news agency TASS.

CNN cannot independently confirm the veracity of Saldo's accusation. The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the report.

Other attacks in southern Ukraine: Russia-backed officials have accused Ukraine of making several recent assassination attempts in southern Ukraine.

In May, a Moscow-appointed court chairman was targeted in an attack, according to the Russia-installed governor of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region. That attack was one in a string of alleged assassination attempts in the occupied city of Melitopol.

And earlier this month, a deadly car bombing targeted “Kremlin collaborators” in a town just outside Melitopol, according to the city's Ukrainian mayor.

3 hr 1 min ago

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety relies on stable water levels, UN inspector says

From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency expert mission visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15.
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency expert mission visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15. International Atomic Energy Agency/Reuters

Water levels must remain stable to maintain safety at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Thursday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi made the remarks after visiting the plant to assess the situation following the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse last week.

“There is evaporation, there can be some leak, but it has to be maintained at that level. With the water that is here the plant can be safe for some time," Grossi said in a statement on social media.
“The plant is going to be working to replenish the water so that the safety functions can continue normally.”

The plant is held by Russian forces and not far from where a Ukrainian offensive in the south is evolving. This is Grossi's third visit to the facility since last September and he said the IAEA would continue to monitor the situation.

2 hr 14 min ago

Russian evacuees accuse Moscow's troops of looting in flashpoint border region

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Vyacheslav Gladkov talks to the media in Belgorod on June 2.
Vyacheslav Gladkov talks to the media in Belgorod on June 2. Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images

Two residents evacuated from a Russian village that borders Ukraine in the southwestern Belgorod region claim Russian soldiers looted their homes.

In public comments to regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the residents alleged that Russian troops sent to guard their village of Novaya Tavolzhanka had instead broken into their houses.

Several thousand people were evacuated from the area when Russian volunteers opposed to the rule of President Vladimir Putin launched cross-border raids late in May.

"Military personnel of the Russian Federation break into many houses (although the state of emergency has not been introduced and they do not have the right to enter private homes)," one of the residents, Natalya Chemerchenko, told the governor in a post Thursday on the VK social media site.
"They live in our homes, lead an ugly lifestyle, alcohol and other things remain in the form of garbage and dirt, toilets and houses are polluted, personal belongings and property are stolen.
"We do not want our houses, which have already suffered from the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to be now still a haven for the outrages of our defenders!"

Vladimir Zhdanov, the head of the administration of the Shebekino district, told Chemerchenko in a reply that her "appeal has been forwarded to the Security Council."

Another comment, which was written Wednesday, claimed that Russian soldiers were living in a home that a family had fled.

“Two houses were broken into, one door was broken with a crowbar, windows were broken," according to local resident Danil Bilych.
"All things were turned over, they were looking for small precious things, some of them were stolen, there were acts of vandalism in one of the houses, TVs were broken, furniture was ripped up. Soldiers obviously live in the house."

Other comments in response to the governor have focused on an alleged lack of social support that had been pledged to residents who were evacuated.

"We are located outside the Belgorod region, in the city of Zelenograd. For a week I have been trying to get answers, how can we receive the payment? We have two children, we do not live, we survive! Thanks to the volunteers from Moscow, at least they bring food!" one comment said.

CNN has reached out to Russia's Ministry of Defense for comment.

2 hr 19 min ago

Ukrainian commander details destroying Russian Kinzhal missiles with US Patriot system

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Sarah Dean

Parts of a Kh-47 Kinzhal Russian hypersonic missile, shot down by a Ukrainian Air Defence unit are seen at a compound of the Scientific Research Institute in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12.
Parts of a Kh-47 Kinzhal Russian hypersonic missile, shot down by a Ukrainian Air Defence unit are seen at a compound of the Scientific Research Institute in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A Ukrainian military commander has detailed how he says his brigade shot down one of Russia’s most modern ballistic missiles using a US Patriot air defense system.

Ukraine says its defenses successfully intercepted six of the Russian Kinzhal missiles on May 16.

Commander Serhii Yaremenko and his 96th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Command Center were at the heart of the defense, though they didn't realize until later they had defeated one of Russia's toughest weapons, he said in an interview Thursday.

“Frankly speaking, I realized that we had shot down the Kinzhal only after expert analysts examined the wreckage," Yaremenko told Army Inform, a Ukrainian defense ministry website.

When Russia launched its assault, "Sixteen ballistic targets flew from different directions, most of them aimed at the Patriot system,” the commander said, referring to the powerful US-provided missile defense system.

“I'm always proud of my subordinates, but this time even I was shocked by their endurance. People realized that ballistic missiles were moving directly toward them," he continued.

“They did not panic for a second, acted in a coordinated and organized manner, shared targets across sectors, and ensured their destruction at a minimum range, high enough to reduce the likelihood of damage to infrastructure."

Yaremenko said the Ukrainian fighters were emotional when all the targets had finally been destroyed and the airspace declared clear. Later they learned there were six Kinzhals among the assault.

The grueling defense proves the Patriot system's value to Ukraine, holding its own even against weapons Moscow has positioned as impossible to combat, Yaremenko said.

More on the Russian missiles: The Kinzhal, or Kh-47, has been touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military as an example of Moscow’s modernized missile arsenal, claiming that its hypersonic speed makes it extremely difficult to intercept. An air-launched ballistic missile, the Kh-47 has a range of some 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), so it can be fired far from the battlefield.

It travels at about 10 times the speed of sound and is derived from the shorter-range Iskander ballistic missile, which is ground-launched. It carries a warhead of nearly 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds).

Attack on the Patriot: The Russian Ministry of Defense claims it destroyed a US-made Patriot air defense system in Kyiv during the May 16 assault, despite Ukraine saying it destroyed all Russian missiles in the early morning attack.

US officials inspected the system and said damage was “minimal,” CNN reported. It was not clear whether the system was damaged by an actual missile strike or falling debris. 

The Patriot has a powerful radar to detect incoming targets at long range, making it a potent air defense platform capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and more. But the radar emission necessary to spot threats at a distance also makes it possible for the enemy to detect the Patriot battery and figure out its location.

CNN's Tim Lister, Natasha Bertrand, Oren Liebermann and Jim Sciutto contributed to this report.

3 hr 1 min ago

Ukraine's offensive is gradually progressing despite fierce resistance, official says

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych

Hanna Maliar addresses during a media briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 13.
Hanna Maliar addresses during a media briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 13. Stringer/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ukraine's military offensive is making gradual progress as it continues in several areas, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Thursday.

Maliar told a briefing in Kyiv that on the southern front — which many expect to be the main focus of Ukraine's counteroffensive — the "offensive continues in several directions, and the armed forces are also gradually but surely advancing there."

But she cautioned that "the enemy is putting up strong resistance.”

"There, the armed forces are facing continuous mining of fields, the use of [attack] drones, intense shelling, and the enemy certainly does not give up its positions easily. That's why there are battles everywhere and a powerful confrontation," Maliar said.
“All defense forces are engaged in both offensive and defensive operations. That is, today we are conducting an offensive in several areas, and defense, because the enemy is also carrying out offensive actions.”

She also appealed for what she called "information discipline" to "give our soldiers the opportunity to deliver unpleasant surprises to the enemy." 

Maliar said the Russians were bringing additional reserves into the Bakhmut area, trying to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces.

But she said Russian forces had been unable to take more ground, and claimed Ukrainian troops had advanced 3 kilometers (about 2 miles) in Bakhmut over the past 10 days.