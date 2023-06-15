World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 1:10 a.m. ET, June 15, 2023
8 Posts
1 min ago

Clandestine Ukrainian unit claims successes against Russian forces in Bakhmut

Exclusive from CNN's Sam Kiley in eastern Ukraine

His forearms bulged with the effort of holding onto the straining leash of a slobbering dog. The creature’s muffled grunts could be felt as much as heard — like the growls of a souped-up truck.

Which was fitting, given that his owner’s call sign is Brabus — after the German firm specializing in bulking out luxury vehicles with engineering testosterone.

“Come,” Brabus grunted as he was towed back into a roadside building for our clandestine meeting with some of his special operations team.

They’re part of a shadowy tapestry of units falling under various Ukrainian intelligence organizations. They operate in the crepuscular landscapes in the war against Russian occupation on and beyond the front lines.

Other groups run by Ukrainian intelligence include the Russian Volunteer Force and Freedom for Russia Legion, formed of Russian citizens fighting to rid their homelands of President Vladimir Putin, which are currently carrying out raids inside Russia from Ukraine.

But Brabus and his group are entirely homegrown. Former soldiers with specialist skills, they coalesced around an ex-officer from the Ukrainian forces in the first days of Russia’s invasion last year.

“At the beginning of the war there was a big role for small groups who could fight covertly against the Russians. Because Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region are forested areas. So, the role of small groups was important and grew fast,” said Brabus’ boss from inside a camouflage balaclava.

In those early days and weeks, small bands of men in pickups, armed with anti-tank rockets like NATO-supplied NLAW and Javelins, ambushed, trapped, and picked off invading Russian columns down main arteries running in from the north.

Bold, fast-moving and insanely brave, they preyed on Russia’s military Leviathan — eventually, north of Kyiv and Sumy, stopping the invasion in its tracks.

While they were scratched together into “reconnaissance units” back then, some have since been absorbed into the formal army structures.

But all have clung to the freewheeling, partisan-style of warfare with higher risks but greater autonomy.

Those who’ve survived — and many have not — are now often set to work at tactical tasks aiming for strategic effect. Crudely put: killing Russian officers to collapse Russian morale.

13 min ago

Ukrainians were "ready to eliminate" Russian soldier before dramatic surrender, commander says

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey, Sarah Dean and Olga Voitovych

Drone footage obtained by The Wall Street Journal appears to show a Russian soldier surrendering to a Ukrainian drone on the battlefield of Bakhmut in May.
Drone footage obtained by The Wall Street Journal appears to show a Russian soldier surrendering to a Ukrainian drone on the battlefield of Bakhmut in May. WSJ

Ukrainian forces spared the life of a Russian soldier when he surrendered to a drone on the battlefield just moments before its operators were about to open fire, a Ukrainian commander has confirmed to CNN.

Drone footage from a unit of Ukraine’s 92nd mechanized brigade, published by the Wall Street Journal, shows the surrender taking place in a trench in the eastern city of Bakhmut in May.

In a statement to CNN, Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the assault drone division “Achilles” of the 92nd Brigade, confirmed the surrender had occurred.

“When he realized that he was going to die, he threw his machine gun aside, raised his hands and said that he would not continue to fight,” Fedorenko said.
“At that time, we had a ‘copter with explosives ready to eliminate him. But since the enemy threw away his weapon and gestured that he was going to surrender, it was decided to give him an order to surrender.”

The video appears to show a Russian soldier running from Ukrainian assault drones in the trenches of the Bakhmut battlefield. The soldier then stops and attempts to communicate with the drone through hand gestures.

The video is edited with music playing. CNN has not viewed the raw video.

Following the surrender, reporters at the Wall Street Journal interviewed the Russian soldier at a detention facility in the Kharkiv region on May 19, under the supervision of a guard.

CNN cannot verify whether the soldier spoke under duress or not.

The reporters also spoke with the Ukrainian drone pilot, according to the paper, who said he decided to spare his life after watching his pleas.

“Despite that he is an enemy […] I still felt sorry for him,” he reportedly said.

1 hr 13 min ago

Ukraine reports some gains in its counteroffensive efforts. Here's what else to know

From CNN staff

There is a "fierce battle" happening on Ukraine's front lines, according to its deputy defense minister, as Kyiv's fighters also start to carry out counteroffensive attacks in the southeastern parts of the country.

NATO allies are continuing to pledge their support for Ukraine and making it clear that "Russia doesn't get a voice or a veto" in whether or not Kyiv joins the alliance, according to Washington's top diplomat to NATO.

Here's what else to know:

  • Zaporizhzhia gains: Ukrainian military officials said they had "partial success" in attempted advances in the region, with fighting ongoing in several areas. Kyiv is mounting the early stages of a sweeping counteroffensive across southeastern parts of the country. Both sides have also reported clashes in the Donetsk region.
  • US military aid: The US Defense Department announced Tuesday it will supply 15 more Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine as part of a $325 million assistance package after a report said Kyiv lost multiple US-supplied armored vehicles in its counteroffensive.
  • Nord Stream investigation: The investigation into who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage is entering its "final phase," according to the lead prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, which investigators believe were caused by explosives last year. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the sabotage.
  • Dam collapse: Floodwaters from the Nova Kakhovka dam breach in southern Ukraine are expected to fully recede by early next week, said the Russia-backed head of the Kherson region.. On the Ukrainian side of the river, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said "everything" is being done to return citizens "to a normal, peaceful and safe life as soon as possible."
  • NATO bid: The alliance is making it clear it supports Ukraine’s aspirations to join the group and added that Russia doe not have a say in NATO’s open-door policy. Julianne Smith, Washington's top diplomat to NATO, said "Russia doesn't get a voice or a veto" in the matter. She said allies are working to provide Ukraine with aid for the war against Russia, but also longer-term efforts.
50 min ago

Australia will seek to terminate lease of new Russian embassy

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh

Anthony Albanese at a press conference in Canberra, Thursday, June 15.
Anthony Albanese at a press conference in Canberra, Thursday, June 15. Mick Tsikas/AAP Image/Reuters

The Australian government is introducing legislation to terminate a lease of a new Russian embassy near Parliament House in the capital Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday.

“The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” Albanese told reporters in a televised press conference.

The land proposed for the second Russian embassy lies directly adjacent to Parliament House, Australian Home Minister Clare O’Neil said alongside Albanese.

“We’re acting quickly to ensure the leased site does not become a formal diplomatic presence,” the prime minister said. He said the decision was taken “in the national security interest of Australia.”

“The government condemns Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

The prime minister said that coalition leadership had been briefed and would be supporting the legislation. Crossbenchers in the House and Senate and the Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr have also been briefed, Albanese added.

4 hr 18 min ago

Fierce battle ongoing on Ukraine's front lines, deputy defense minister says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Sarah Dean

There is a "serious confrontation ongoing" on Ukraine’s front lines, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said Wednesday, describing it as a "fierce battle."

"We've got an offensive in several directions, but the enemy also conducts an offensive in several directions. So as of now we are simultaneously on the defense and [on the] offensive but in different directions," Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian national TV.

Russian forces are trying to stop Ukraine’s offensive by increasing shelling and aviation strikes, Maliar said. "We also see the enemy actively using anti-tank guided missiles and self-destroying drones in attempts to stop our offensive and inflict various damage."

Ukraine’s troops are experiencing "difficulties" advancing in the south as "the fields are mined," she added, saying the troops are advancing "slowly but surely."

In an update that echoed Maliar's description of the fighting, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia had carried out 37 airstrikes and fired 32 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements in the past day.

4 hr 19 min ago

Here's where Ukraine has stepped up operations near the front lines

Ukrainian military officials have claimed some success in attempted advances in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday, as Kyiv mounts early stages of a sweeping counteroffensive across southeastern parts of the country.

Both sides have reported clashes in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Ukraine's top general also said Tuesday that the military has seen “certain gains” in its offensive and is “moving forward.”

These are the areas of focus right now:

47 min ago

Biden holding firm on Ukraine joining NATO

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jennifer Hansler

Joe Biden speaks in Washington, on June 14.
Joe Biden speaks in Washington, on June 14. Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden and his team are in the midst of a high-stakes conversation with fellow NATO members on how and when Ukraine may join — a debate that could expose strains in the alliance ahead of a key summit.

The matter of Ukrainian membership in NATO is one of several issues leaders will tackle when they meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in mid-July. Also up for discussion are new defense spending commitments and a successor to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is planning on leaving his post in the autumn.

Yet it is the issue of Ukrainian membership that will prove one of the biggest flash points for the group, which has managed to remain remarkably united amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

At past NATO summits, the allies have produced a joint declaration outlining their shared views. A failure to reach a consensus this year would be hugely consequential and would signal trouble for the unity of the alliance as the war in Ukraine continues.

Some allies, particularly those in Eastern Europe who are located closer to Ukraine and Russia, have advocated for a more concrete path for Kyiv to join the defensive alliance once the war ends.

Other European officials, particularly those in western and southern Europe, have argued an expedited entrance of Ukraine into NATO could be too provocative and that it could amount to an extremely risky gamble for the alliance even if there is an end to the fighting, particularly if Russia still stakes claim over Ukrainian territory.

Biden and members of his administration have remained committed to the alliance’s current posture, which states Ukraine will eventually join NATO but without any certainty of when.

The divide has prompted urgent discussions ahead of the summit. The result of the conversations could determine whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends.

“If we are not acknowledged and given a signal in Vilnius, I believe there is no point for Ukraine to be at this summit,” he told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

42 min ago

Floodwaters from dam collapse predicted to recede by next week, Russia-appointed official says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva

A local resident stands near a flooded house after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, in Afanasiivka, Kherson region, Ukraine on June 12.
A local resident stands near a flooded house after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, in Afanasiivka, Kherson region, Ukraine on June 12. Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

Floodwaters from the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in southern Ukraine are predicted to fully recede by June 20, according to Andrey Alekseenko, the Russia-backed head of the Kherson region.

The breach of the dam on June 6 unleashed a mass of water down the Dnipro River and flooded towns and villages on both sides.

"As of today, the water in Oleshky and the district remains only in the lowlands — up to 1.6 meters [5.2 feet]. Supplies have returned to normal — vehicles with food products were able to enter," he said on Telegram. Oleshky is around 70 kilometers (43 miles) west of Nova Kakhovka.

The head of the Russia-appointed Kherson region administration, Vladimir Saldo, said Tuesday that the water level in Nova Kakhovka was unchanged at 5 meters.

Remember: Ukraine controls the west bank of the Dnipro River and the city of Kherson after its counteroffensive last year, while Russian troops remain on the east bank in the larger Kherson region.

On the Ukrainian side: Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said "everything" is being done to return citizens "to a normal, peaceful and safe life as soon as possible" nine days after the collapse.

He said more than 3,000 people in Ukraine-controlled Kherson have filed police reports about flooded homes, and 3,761 people have been evacuated from Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.