A shopping mall and apartment buildings damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine on June 14. State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa/Reuters

At least three people died and 13 others were wounded on Wednesday after Russia fired four cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said.

In a statement, Ukraine's Operational Command South said the strikes killed at least three people and injured seven others at a retail chain warehouse. Victims might still be trapped under the rubble there, it said.

Six other people were injured at another location in the city center, where the attack damaged a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, restaurants and shops, the statement added.

The attack comes after 11 people were killed, including a child, in Russian missile strikes on the central city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.