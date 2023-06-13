Russia launched 14 cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian military says
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 10 of 14 cruise missiles fired by Russia in deadly strikes overnight, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Tuesday.
Air defenses also intercepted one of four Iran-made Shahed drones launched by Russia, officials said.
In the central city of Kryvyi Rih, at least six people were killed, dozens were wounded and rescue teams were working to free people still trapped under the rubble.
“One apartment building, a warehouse with food. [...] We are currently dismantling the rubble and extinguishing the fire. Many people lost their apartments. We are now engaged in resettlement,” said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, on Telegram.
More Russian attacks: Elsewhere, Russian shelling hit Ukraine's northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.
In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, three bombs hit the town of Orikhiv, killing one civilian and destroying homes, it added.
Russian military bloggers claimed Monday that Ukrainian efforts to advance south of Orikhiv have been resisted and geolocated video appears to show Ukrainian armor losses in this area.
1 hr 32 min ago
Death toll rises to 6 after Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih, official says
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
At least six people have now been confirmed dead after Russian missile strikes hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine overnight, as rescue teams work to free people still trapped under the rubble, Ukrainian officials said.
"Unfortunately, there are already 6 dead. The rescue operation continues," said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, in a Telegram post.
Vilkul said earlier that at least three people had died, dozens of others were wounded and rescuers were working to free at least seven people trapped in the rubble.
Their exact location remains unclear; rescue operations were taking place at a five-story apartment building that caught fire and at a warehouse hit in the strikes, authorities said.
"Three of the victims work at a private enterprise. They were hospitalized. There are probably people under the rubble of the destroyed warehouse, and rescuers are looking for them," Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, said in a Telegram post earlier Tuesday.
Air defenses shot down three cruise missiles over the city but there were also “incomings,” that hit civilian infrastructure, Lysak said earlier.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the attacks and offered condolences to the victims.
1 hr 51 min ago
At least 3 dead, 25 wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv, Ukraine and Josh Pennington
At least three people were killed and 25 others wounded after Russian missile attacks on central Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, said on Telegram that air defenses shot down three cruise missiles over the city but there were also "incomings."
"Civilian facilities were damaged," he said, adding that 19 of the wounded were hospitalized.
"There was a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The Russians carried out another terrorist attack on the residential sector — overnight. This was insidious. Cruel," Lysak said earlier on Telegram.
Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said earlier that a five-story apartment building was hit and victims were likely trapped under the rubble.
"Apartments from the first to the fifth floors are on fire. The fire has covered 700 square meters. Rescuers are extinguishing it," the mayor said in an update.
Four people were also injured at another location in the city where a building and a car had caught fire, he added.
The mayor also reported Russian shelling of the nearby Nikopol district overnight.
Zelensky on attacks: In a Telegram post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his condolences to the victims.
"More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities, and people," he said. "Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih continues. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch."
4 hr 25 min ago
Russian missiles target Ukraine as intense fighting rages on the battlefield. Here's the latest
From CNN staff
Russian strikes hit Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, leaving victims in "extremely critical condition," the mayor said. Meanwhile, Kyiv's air defenses shot down all Russian missiles launched at the capital, officials said.
The latest Russian airstrikes come after both Russian and Ukrainian forces reported intense clashes on the battlefield Monday. Ukrainian forces have recaptured seven villages within the last week, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.
Zelensky on gains: In his nightly address Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fighting in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia border region is tough but Ukrainian forces are recapturing territory. "The battles are fierce, but we are moving forward, and this is very important. The enemy's losses are exactly what we need," he said.
"Ultimate goal": Zelensky's chief diplomatic adviser told CNN Monday that the "ultimate goal of the counteroffensive campaign is to win back all the territories, including Crimea." Adviser Igor Zhovkva would not give details on the actions underway and sought to tamp down any expectations that the counteroffensive would achieve rapid results.
Putin visits wounded soldiers: Russia's Vladimir Putin told wounded soldiers their country needs them during a visit to the central Ministry of Defense Hospital in Moscow on Monday — one of several public appearances by the president to mark Russia Day. He bestowed state awards on fighters wounded in Ukraine and said he understood the conflict is "not some movie, it's all happening in reality."
Dam "catastrophe": The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine last week was the "largest catastrophe by Russian invaders" since the war began, Ukraine’s environment minister told CNN on Monday. "The Russian act of terrorism has catastrophic consequences for the environment, not only in Ukraine but also in the entire region," minister Ruslan Strilets said. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each another for the breach, although it is unclear whether the collapse resulted from structural failure or a deliberate attack.
5 hr 9 min ago
Kyiv's air defenses shoot down Russian cruise missiles, Ukrainian military says
From CNN’s Josh Pennington and Eyad Kourdi
Ukraine's air defenses shot down all missiles launched by Russia at Kyiv early Tuesday, according to initial reports cited by a senior Ukrainian military official.
Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said Russia launched an unspecified number of X-101/555 cruise missiles at Ukraine's capital from Tu-95MS strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea.
“All enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and successfully destroyed by our air defense forces,” Popko said.
No casualties or damage have yet been reported following the attack, he added.
Earlier Tuesday, the administration warned residents in the Kyiv region to take immediate precautions due to missile danger.
1 hr 52 min ago
Civilians in "critical condition" after strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, mayor says
From CNN’s Josh Pennington
"High precision" Russian strikes hit central Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, leaving civilian victims in “extremely critical condition,” the city's mayor said.
Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram that "high-precision monsters" struck several civilian targets in various parts of the city, including a five-story residential building.
Some victims were likely still under the rubble, he said, adding that response teams were working at the scene.
1 hr 52 min ago
Russian accounts report heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia and acknowledge Ukrainian gains
From CNN's Tim Lister, Josh Pennington and Maria Kostenko
The fighting is taking place south of the town of Velyka Novosilka along both sides of the Mokri Yaly river, an area where the Ukrainians appear to have had greater success than elsewhere in the initial stages of their counteroffensive.
Late Monday, a senior Moscow-appointed official, Vladimir Rogov, spoke of heavy fighting in an area known as the Vremivka ridge, claiming that higher ground remained under Russian control.
Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed Zaporizhzhia administration, said on Telegram that Russian attack helicopters were in action, and that "reciprocal shelling and heavy fighting of ultra-high intensity continues" in the vicinity of the village of Urozhaine.
Rogov conceded that Ukrainian forces were "holding their positions on the northern and eastern outskirts of the village."
He also claimed that in the nearby village of Makarivka, "the enemy has already been driven out by the quick and effective counterattack of the 127th Division," although other accounts paint a gloomier picture for Russian forces around Makarivka.
Rogov said heavy fighting about 10 kilometers to the west had turned the area into a "gray zone," but that Ukrainian units had dispersed from the area — around the village of Levadne.
Bloggers' reports: Russian military bloggers have also been reporting intense combat in the area, with one Telegram channel (Our Donetsk) saying "the enemy managed to deepen and advance through the wooded areas, threatening with further advance to encircle" nearby Russian units.
There is no way to verify these unofficial reports, but they are consistent with a pattern in the fighting that has evolved in the last week.
"Our Donetsk" acknowledged that Russian troops had been forced to abandon Neskuchne — just south of Velyka Novosilka — for a second time, "retreating to positions where they would not be encircled."
It said the Ukrainians were "accumulating forces" in the area, and heavy fighting continued.
By contrast, Russian military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian efforts to advance south of Orikhiv, in another part of the southern front, have been resisted, with several saying the Ukrainians had lost a significant number of de-mining tanks in an area known to have been heavily fortified by the Russians with minefields and tank traps.
Geolocated video appears to show Ukrainian armor losses in this area.
1 hr 52 min ago
Zelensky says battles are fierce but Ukraine is moving forward and recapturing territory
From CNN's Maria Kostenko
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday that fighting is tough but Ukrainian forces are "moving forward" and recapturing territory.
"The battles are fierce, but we are moving forward, and this is very important. The enemy's losses are exactly what we need," Zelensky said. "Although the weather is unfavorable these days — the rains make our task more difficult — the strength of our warriors still yields results, and I thank everyone who is in combat now, everyone who supports our combat brigades in the relevant areas."
Zelensky also said "the most important and hottest" operational areas are in the Tavria and the Khortytsia directions in southern Ukraine, and he received reports from the commanders in those areas during his staff meeting on Monday.
The commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces and the general of the Tavria operational-strategic group reported "on the success we have achieved, on the front areas where we need to reinforce and on the actions we can take to break more Russian positions," Zelensky said.
"We are maintaining and strengthening our operational dominance," Zelensky said. "I am particularly grateful for Bakhmut as we are increasing our control in this area."
"This week, as always, will be very meaningful," Zelensky added in his address. "First, we are preparing new weapons support from our partners for our warriors. Second, we are preparing to involve more global actors in the implementation of the Peace Formula. Third, we are working to make the [NATO] Vilnius Summit truly meaningful."
6 hr 33 min ago
Ultimate goal of counteroffensive is to win back all territories, including Crimea, presidential adviser says
From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite in London and Andrew Carey in Kyiv
Ukraine's "ultimate goal of the counteroffensive campaign is to win back all the territories, including Crimea," the chief diplomatic adviser to President Volodomyr Zelensky said Monday.
During an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, adviser Igor Zhovkva said some counteroffensive actions were underway, but would not give details.
He also sought to tamp down any expectations the campaign would achieve rapid results, saying it could take many months for Ukraine to achieve its aims.
In the same vein, he reminded Amanpour this was not Ukraine’s first counteroffensive — a reference to the Ukrainian army's successful advances in September and October when Russian forces were pushed out of the Kharkiv region and the northern part of the Kherson region.
The current push would “probably would not be the last counteroffensive operation,” he said.
He also said that if Ukraine was going to be successful it needed Western partners to supply more artillery and ammunition.