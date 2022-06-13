World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Andrew Raine, CNN

Published 1:00 AM ET, Mon June 13, 2022
1 min ago

It's 8 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russia could encircle Severodonetsk within days and plans to "completely cut off" the key eastern city, according to Ukrainian military officials. 

Here are the latest headlines on the war in Ukraine:

  • The battle for Luhansk: The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine is at the epicenter of the conflict with much of area already under Russian control. The focus of the fighting is on the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Russian forces have destroyed the second of three bridges between the cities and is heavily shelling the third, with the aim to "completely cut off" Severodonetsk, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration said.
  • Long front line: Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said there is a 2,450 kilometer-long (1,522 miles) frontline and that Russia was concentrating its main efforts in the northern part of the Luhansk region. Meanwhile, in northern and northeastern Ukraine, Russian forces “resumed shelling the residential areas of Kharkiv, which requires us to take adequate action," Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
  • Grain crisis: Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely has weaponized food” by blockading grain exports out of Ukraine, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said. Russia's war in Ukraine could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions because of its devastating impact on global food supply and prices. Countries are scrambling to find a way around the blockade. On Sunday, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters Ukraine has identified alternate routes to export grain stores.
  • Briton killed in Ukraine: Former British Army soldier Jordan Gatley was shot and killed while fighting in Ukraine's Severodonetsk, his father wrote on Facebook. The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told CNN it is supporting the family. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted that Gatley was a "true hero."
  • Russian missiles: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 2,606 cruise missiles have hit Ukraine since the start of the war in his nightly address on Sunday. Zelensky described a recent missile strike on the western Ternopil region that left 10 people in hospital as “pure terror.” On Sunday, Russians fired on two areas of central Ukraine: on Kryvyi Rih, and on Synelnykivsky in Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the head of the local military administration.
  • Ukrainian resistance: Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian assaults in various parts of the country’s eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday. They include offensives northwest of the city of Sloviansk and near villages northeast of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, AFU spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said.
11 min ago

White House says Putin "absolutely has weaponized food" by blockading grain exports from Ukraine

From CNN’s DJ Judd

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks with CNN on Sunday June 12.
US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told CNN on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely has weaponized food” in his invasion of Ukraine.

Kirby said the administration of US President Joe Biden and partner nations are working to overcome an export blockade that’s causing a global food shortage.

“It absolutely has weaponized food — Mr. Putin has weaponized food, and we are working hard with the international community and the UN to find ways to be able to get that grain out there and on the market where it belongs,” Kirby told CNN in an interview.

Russia’s export blockade, Kirby acknowledged, “is going to have a global impact.”

“We're going to feel some of that probably here as well, which is why we're working so hard on trying to find out find alternative routes to get some of that grain out," he said.

Earlier this week, CNN reported Russia's war in Ukraine could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions because of its devastating impact on global food supply and prices, per UN estimates.

13 min ago

Former British Army soldier killed fighting in Ukraine

From CNN's Manveena Suri and Jorge Engels

Jordan Gatley a former British Army solder is seen in this undated image.
The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told CNN it is supporting the family of a former British Army soldier who was killed fighting in Ukraine.

His death was announced by his family on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Jordan Gatley was described as "truly a hero" by his father Dean.

“Yesterday we received the devastating news that our son, Jordan, has been shot and killed in the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine,” Dean Gatley wrote, adding his son left the British Army in March to “continue his career as a solider in other areas.”

 Gatley went to Ukraine “to help” after careful consideration, according to his father’s post.

“His team say they all loved him, as did we, and he made a massive difference to many people’s lives, not only soldiering, but also by training the Ukrainian forces,” his father wrote.

 The post continued with his father writing that his son often told him the missions were “dangerous, but necessary.”

 He loved his job and we are so proud of him,” the post ends.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted on Sunday that, "it takes a lot of courage to leave home and go thousand miles to defend what you believe in."

“Just because the heart says so. Because you can't stand the evil. Jordan Gatley was a true hero. We will always remember his contribution to the protection of Ukraine and the free world,” Podolyak said.

 

13 min ago

Blast in Russian-occupied Melitopol injures at least 4, official says

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Mariya Knight

An explosion near the Ministry of Internal Affairs building in Russian-occupied Melitopol in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region injured at least four people, according to a local official.

The pro-Russian deputy head of the Internal Affairs Ministry, Alexey Selivanov described the blast in a Telegram post as a “terrorist” act by what he called “Ukrainian militants."

An IED was hidden in a trash can near to the ministry building, and a girl walking past was seriously injured, along with at least one man, Selivanov said. He also said security forces were on the scene. 

Melitopol fell to Russian control in early March, not long after Russia invaded Ukraine.  

13 min ago

Ukraine Commander-in-Chief briefs US counterpart on battlefield latest

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 24.
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces told his US counterpart that Russia was concentrating its main efforts in the northern part of the Luhansk region, in the country's east.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi briefed General Mark A. Milley, the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the latest battlefield updates in Ukraine, he said in a Telegram post on Sunday.

He also said Russia was using “artillery en masse and unfortunately has a tenfold fire superiority" but that Ukraine was holding its positions there.

Remember: Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine is at the epicenter of the conflict. Much of the area is already under Russian control.

In the east: Zaluzhnyi described the situation in Luhansk as “complicated, in particular, in the city of Severodonetsk. Up to seven battalion tactical groups were deployed by the enemy there. Despite the heavy fire, we managed to stop the enemy."

In the north: Zaluzhnyi said in northern and northeastern Ukraine, Russian forces “resumed shelling the residential areas of Kharkiv, which requires us to take adequate action.”

He also said Russian forces had targeted the Chernihiv and Sumy regions using artillery and mortar fire, adding “we're firing back.”

The front line: Zaluzhnyi said there is a 2,450 kilometer (1,522 miles) frontline, of which 1,105 kilometers (686 miles) is in “active hostilities."

He asked General Miley “to help us get more 155 mm caliber artillery systems in the shortest possible time."

13 min ago

Ukraine identifies alternate routes for grain exports after Russia blocks ports

From CNN’s Mariya Knight in Atlanta

Ukraine has identified alternate routes to export languishing stores of grain due to the Russian blockade of various ports, a Ukrainian government official has said.

“We are doing our best to ensure those 22 million tons of grain that are now blocked in the ports, in the Ukrainian seaports, blocked by Russia will reach their destination,” Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Digital Transformation Officer Dmytro Senik told Reuters on Sunday during an Asian security summit in Singapore.

“With the help of our friends and partners, namely Romania, Poland and the Baltic States we found two routes, we established two routes which help us export these agricultural commodities,” Senik said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said these routes are experiencing “bottlenecks” which are slowing down the export process.

We are doing our best to develop those routes in the meantime," he said. 

Senik said he didn't have any numbers on how much if any grain had been moved through these routes.

Some context: CNN has previously reported that millions of tons of grain remain stuck in Ukraine, stored in silos and at the port in Odesa, leading to a dramatic spike in global food prices that's likely to worsen as the war continues.

Important exporter: Ukraine is the world's fourth-largest exporter of corn and the fifth-largest exporter of wheat, according to the State Department, and the UN's program to fight food insecurity buys about half of its wheat from Ukraine each year.

Read more on the grain crisis here:

14 min ago

Russia to "completely cut off" eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk

From CNN's Kesa Julia

Smoke rises from Severodonetsk, Ukraine on Friday June 10.
Russia plans to isolate the key city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine in the coming days according to Ukrainian military officials. 

The twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk are the epicenter of fighting in the east and Ukrainian officials have said most of the former is now under Russian control. 

Overnight on Sunday, Russian armed forces destroyed the second of three bridges between the two cities and are heavily shelling the third, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration said.

“As I understand they want to completely cut off Severodonetsk and leave it without any chance to evacuate people or bring in any munition or assistance,” Hayday said, adding that he expects the Russians to “throw all their reserves to seize the city.”

It's possible they will cut off and seize the main highway into the city, he said.

14 min ago

Ukrainian forces repel Russian assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

From CNN's Jorge Engels

Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian assaults in various parts of the country’s embattled eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said Sunday. 

In Donetsk: Shtupun said Ukrainian forces repelled Russian offensives northwest of the city of Sloviansk in the eastern Donetsk region. Earlier this week, the AFU said that Russia was focusing its efforts on moving south from Izyum towards Sloviansk, where intense fighting over many weeks has not managed to move the front line significantly.

“In the Donetsk direction, the Russian enemy's main efforts are focused on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. The Russian enemy fired at the positions of our troops along the line of contact,” Shtupun said.

Russia “did not take active action in the Lyman direction, and continued shelling of our units. It takes measures to prepare for the offensive,” he added. Lyman lays roughly 37 miles west of Severodonetsk.

In Luhansk: The AFU spokesperson said Russia continues to use artillery to try to overcome Ukrainian resistance and take full control of the city of Severodonetsk, which has endured fierce fighting over the past few weeks.

Shtupun said Russian forces carried out unsuccessful attacks in an attempt to take the village of Vrubivka, which lies northeast of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk.

Russia has devoted huge resources in its attempts to cut the main road that links Severodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk in Luhansk to Bakhmut, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said this week.

Approximately 12 miles east of Vrubivka, Russian forces withdrew after receiving a “decisive rebuff” while trying to restart their assault in the direction of the settlements of Zolote and Orikhove.

Overview: The UAF appears to be painting a picture of fierce Ukrainian resistance and very limited Russian gains in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

25 min ago

Luhansk governor: Fire at Azot chemical plant in embattled Severodonetsk put out

 From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

A raging fire at the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk has been put out, according to the press office of the Luhansk region Governor.

“The fire in the transport shop of the Azot plant was put out yesterday. As of today there are 500 civilians left in the shelters of the Azot plant,” a statement from the office said on Sunday.

This comes amid intense fighting between Ukraine and Russia for the key city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. 

On Saturday, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, had said that the Azot chemical plant had been “shelled very heavily for hours”, adding that oil leaking from radiators there had caused a “very powerful fire”. 

Hayday on Sunday said the situation was “under control” and that while Azot was being shelled, there was no fighting happening on its grounds, rather any “street combat” was happening on the city outskirts.

The twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk are at the epicenter of fighting in Ukraine’s east. Ukrainian officials have said most of Severodonetsk is now under Russian control. 