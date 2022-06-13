World
By Helen Regan, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 10:17 a.m. ET, June 13, 2022
14 min ago

Russian missiles fired on Chernihiv region prompt evacuations, Ukrainian officials say 

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

Russian forces fired three missiles on Pryluky district in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, forcing evacuations of some residents due to the fear of fire spreading, according to officials. 

A still image of the aftermath showed a massive, black plume of smoke rising above the skyline.

“At about 1:15 p.m., the occupiers fired three missiles at Pryluky in the Chernihiv region,” Ukraine’s Operational Command “North” said in a statement on Facebook.

Evacuations have been announced for the villages of Zaiizd, Petrivske, Tykhe and Sukhostavets of Pryluky district.

"The reason for that is the threat of fire spreading," said Serhii Boldyrev, director of the Department of Civil Defense of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, told Ukraine’s public broadcaster.

While there are no known casualties, the Chernihiv region has not been a regular target of Russian strikes or shelling recently. 

In March of this year, Chernihiv “suffered great losses,” specifically the city of Chernihiv, after coming under sustained Russian attack leaving scores dead.  

Chernihiv was then occupied by Russian forces, but they withdrew in April. 

 

2 hr 36 min ago

Ukrainian military spokesperson derides "complacency" of Western donor countries

 From Oleksandra Ochman and Mick Krever

 The spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s international legion on Monday derided a “sense of complacency” among Ukraine’s military patrons, saying that the country needed far more support if it is to defeat Russia’s invasion.

“There’s a certain sense of complacency that seems to have fallen over our western partners that the arms deliveries that Ukraine has been already provided with are somehow enough to win the war,” said Damien Magrou, spokesperson for the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, during a press conference.

"They are not! They do not come near anything that would be close to enabling us to defeat the Russians on the battlefield.”

Magrou said that Ukraine’s long-range artillery capability was severely lacking.

“Please keep sending heavy artillery, heavy weapon systems, long-distance rockets, anti-ship rockets. All of these things are needed today on the battlefield. They also were needed yesterday. The longer we wait, the more deaths there will be. And these deaths will be not only of Ukrainian armed forces but also our legioners," he added.

2 hr 53 min ago

"Arbitrary arrest" of anti-war protesters in Russia "worrying" says UN Human Rights Commissioner

From CNN's Benjamin Brown in London

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russian military action in Ukraine, in Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow, Russia, on March 13.
Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russian military action in Ukraine, in Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow, Russia, on March 13. (AFP/Getty Images)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called the "arbitrary arrest of a large number of anti-war protesters" in Russia "worrying."

Speaking at the UN's Human Rights Council session in Geneva Monday, Bachelet added that Russia had introduced "new criminal law restrictions" that included "general prohibitions on the dissemination of information based on vague and ambiguous notions, including 'false news' or 'non-objective information.'"

I also regret the increase in censorship and restrictions on independent media," Bachelet, a two-time former Chilean president, told the session.

Bachelet had earlier told diplomats that "the war in Ukraine continues to destroy the lives of many, causing havoc and destruction" and the "horrors inflicted on the civilian population will leave their indelible mark, including on generations to come."

3 hr 31 min ago

It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's the latest on the war in Ukraine

Russia could encircle Severodonetsk within days and plans to "completely cut off" the key eastern city, according to Ukrainian military officials, who warn that Russia has pushed Ukrainian forces back from the center of the city.

Here are the latest headlines on the war in Ukraine:

The battle for Luhansk: The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine is at the epicenter of the conflict with much of the area already under Russian control. The focus of the fighting is on the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk

Russia has pushed Ukrainian forces back from the center of Severodonetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said Monday morning.

“The enemy, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city center, and hostilities continue,” said the AFU.

Russia was seeing success “due to a significant advantage in artillery,” said Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, via Telegram.

IAEA says Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant has re-started remote data transmission: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that it is once again getting remote data transmission from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently in Russian-held territory. The transmission of “vital safeguards data” from the plant was cut on May 30 and restored on Sunday, the IAEA said.

Amnesty accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv: Amnesty International has accused Russia of war crimes during its efforts to capture the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. In a new 40-page report, Amnesty has documented the alleged use of cluster munitions and other indiscriminate means of attack. The United Nations Convention on Cluster Munitions, which came into force in 2010, bans the use of cluster munitions. Russia is not party to the treaty (neither is the United States).

Ship carrying Ukrainian corn arrives at port in northwestern Spain, officials say: A ship carrying 18,000 tons of Ukrainian corn arrived early Monday at a port in northwestern Spain, using what a regional animal feed producers group described as a “new maritime route” that aims to avoid Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea.

The cargo ship Alppila, carrying the corn, arrived at Spain’s port of A Coruña before dawn on Monday and is due to be unloaded by Tuesday, the port’s press office told CNN. Russia's war in Ukraine could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions because of its devastating impact on global food supply and prices, and countries are scrambling to find a way around the blockade. On Sunday, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters Ukraine has identified alternate routes to export grain stores. 

4 hr 9 min ago

French president has no “fixed” plans to visit Ukraine

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on June 10.
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on June 10. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron has no firm plans to make a wartime visit to Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said Monday.

"The President said he would visit Ukraine at the appropriate moment. Several options are being studied, nothing is fixed at this stage,” the Elysee said.

Unlike several European leaders, Macron hasn't visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The French president, who is currently chairing the European Union Council, has repeatedly said that he will travel to Ukraine when it is “useful.”

Macron visited Kyiv on February 8 as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine.

4 hr 25 min ago

Ship carrying Ukrainian corn arrives at port in northwestern Spain, officials say

From CNN’s Al Goodman in Madrid

The Finnish merchant ship Alppila arriving at the port of A Coruña, on June 13, in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain.
The Finnish merchant ship Alppila arriving at the port of A Coruña, on June 13, in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain. (M. Dylan/Europa Press/Getty Images)

A ship carrying 18,000 tons of Ukrainian corn arrived early Monday at a port in northwestern Spain, using what a regional animal feed producers group described as a “new maritime route” that aims to avoid Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea.

The cargo ship Alppila, carrying the corn, arrived at Spain’s port of A Coruña before dawn on Monday and is due to be unloaded by Tuesday, the port’s press office told CNN.

It’s the first shipment of Ukrainian grain to reach northwestern Spain by sea, using “a new maritime route opened in the Baltic Sea to avoid the Russian navy’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea since the start of the war” last February, the animal feed producers group, called Agafac, said in a statement.

Some background: Russia's war in Ukraine could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions because of its devastating impact on global food supply and prices, and countries are scrambling to find a way around the blockade. On Sunday, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters Ukraine has identified alternate routes to export grain stores. 

Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Digital Transformation Officer Dmytro Senik said Ukraine was attempting to establish new routes with Romania, Poland and the Baltic States to allow 22 million tons of grain stuck in Ukraine’s seaports to “reach their destination.” 

“It’s just a small amount of corn but it recovers the possibility to import whatever’s possible from Ukraine,” Agafac director Bruno Beade told CNN by phone.

He said Agafac, the Galicia regional animal feed producers group, typically imports 40% of its corn from Ukraine between January and June each year, which is part of the total 1 million tons of corn it imports for livestock feed annually.

The Agafac statement said that “small quantities of corn have left western Ukraine in trucks for Poland and Romania” and that the corn which arrived in Spain was loaded onto a ship at Poland’s Baltic Sea port of Swinoujscie.

The Alppila is a Finnish-flagged cargo ship that was in Swinoujscie in late May before making stops at two German ports and then arriving at A Coruña port on Monday, according to vesselfinder.com.

Beade said he didn’t know if Ukrainian corn had arrived at any other Spanish ports since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

5 hr 24 min ago

Here's what happened over the weekend

The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine – which makes up Donbas along with the neighboring Donetsk region – is at the epicenter of the invasion, with much of the area already under Russian control. The focus of the fighting is on the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, where Russian forces have destroyed the second of three bridges between the cities and are heavily shelling the third, with the aim to "completely cut off"  Severodonetsk, according to Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the fight may dictate the outcome of the war in the east of the country.

"Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas," Zelensky said earlier last week.

Street fighting continued to rage over the weekend.

"The situation remains difficult. Fighting continues, but unfortunately, most of the city is under Russian control. Some positional battles are taking place in the streets," Hayday said.

Here are four other developments from the weekend:

Russia issues passports to occupied cities: Russia issued its first passports to 23 residents of the occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine a day ahead of Russia Day, Russian state news agency TASS reported Saturday, citing the Russian-appointed leader of the region.

"All our Kherson comrades want to get a [Russian Federation] passport and citizenship as soon as possible," Vladimir Saldo, head of Kherson regional military-civilian administration said at the ceremony as quoted by TASS.

An unspecified number of passports were also issued for the first time in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, TASS reported citing the Zaporizhzhia regional military-civilian administration.

In Russia: Russians saw 15 McDonald's restaurants reopen on Sunday under new branding and ownership, according to its owner Alexander Nikolaevich Govor.

The American fast-food giant has been renamed "Vkusno & Tochka," which translates to "Tasty and that's it."

The chain decided to leave the country and sell its Russia business, in line with many other Western businesses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

5 hr 47 min ago

Ukrainians in Severodonetsk must "give up or die," says separatist leader

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Mick Krever

Ukrainian forces in Severodonetsk must surrender or face death, a leader of the separatist so-called Donetsk Peoples Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine said Monday.

“They have two options: either follow the example of their colleagues and give up, or die,” said Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the People's Militia Department in the DPR, reports Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti.

“They don't have any other option," he added.

Russian forces are now in control of most of Severodonetsk, the epicenter of the bloody battle for Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, but Ukrainian lines to the city do not yet appear to be totally severed.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said Monday that Ukraine was still managing to evacuate some people from the city, but it was limited by the scale of bombardment.

5 hr 48 min ago

Ukrainian forces pushed back from center of Severodonetsk, says military

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Mick Krever

Russia has pushed Ukrainian forces back from the center of Severodonetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said Monday morning.

“The enemy, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city center, and hostilities continue,” said the AFU.

Russia was seeing success ���due to a significant advantage in artillery,” said Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, via Telegram.

Hayday said around 500 civilians, including 40 children, are still sheltering at the city’s Azot chemical plant, which is coming under heavy bombardment “by large caliber enemy artillery,” he said.

Ukrainian forces were trying to evacuate people, said Hayday. “Azot shelters are not as strong as those in Mariupol's Azovstal," he added.