Day of mourning in Odesa after 3 killed and 26 injured in Russian aerial attack
From CNN's Maria Kostenko
Three people have been killed and 26 injured in an aerial attack overnight in southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, according to the regional military administration there.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional military administration said on Sunday that overnight "the enemy attacked Odesa region with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed all the UAVs." Kiper added that "Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties -- three people were killed and 26 others were injured, including 3 children. All were provided with medical aid; three remain in serious condition."
The wreckage of one of the drones hit a nine-storey apartment, causing a fire.
The aerial strikes caused damage in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district at night. The blast wave damaged residential buildings and injured 10 people.
Odesa's city municipality said in a statement that "A total of 290 apartments in 11 buildings were damaged by a blast wave as a result of a drone attack on Odesa on the night of June 10."
Odesa's Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov declared June 11 a day of mourning in the city of Odesa.
1 hr 40 min ago
Ukraine retakes 2 villages "almost without a fight" amid campaign in the south
From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Andrew Carey
There are few reports from the battlefields between the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Donetsk in the east Sunday morning but snippets from Russian journalists and propagandists suggest further Ukrainian offences, in particular to the south of the town of Velyka Novosilka.
The Rybar Telegram channel reports Ukrainian forces regained control of two villages, Neskuchne and Blahodatne, “almost without a fight.”
In the same area, the Wargonzo Telegram channel reports “certain tactical successes” for Ukraine’s forces in the same area. A few kilometres further south, Rybar reports fighting around the village of Urozhaine.
Further west, there were consistent reports of very heavy Ukrainian artillery fire during Saturday towards Russian positions south of Orikhiv, where Ukrainian forces have also stepped up activities over the last week.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense had not issued any detailed statements Sunday on the latest fighting, while Ukraine’s latest General Staff report said only that Russian forces in the area were carrying out defensive operations.
CNN is unable to independently verify battlefield reports.
Some context: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his clearest indication yet on Saturday that Ukraine’s long-awaited push to liberate territory still held by Russia’s occupying forces is underway, saying “relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine.”
Pushes along the front between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk are consistent with what is seen as a primary objective for Ukraine, which is to break the Russian ‘land bridge’ to Crimea, by regaining control of the coastline of the Sea of Azov.
2 hr 31 min ago
Canada’s Trudeau announces his country will join efforts to train Ukrainian fighter pilots
During a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trudeau said the country will help "maintain and support Ukraine's fighter jet program, leveraging Canadian expertise in these areas."
Trudeau also announced that Canada will contribute to an initiative for the maintenance of Leopard battle tanks that Ukraine’s allies have provided to Kyiv.
“We will provide an additional 287 AIM-7 missiles, which will support Ukraine in its efforts to defend Ukrainian skies,” he added, referring to a type of medium-range air-to-air missile. “And from existing funds, we will provide 10,000 rounds of 105-millimeter ammunition to the Ukraine security forces."
Trudeau said an additional $500 million is being allocated as military funding.
On the dam collapse: The Canadian prime minister also commented on the disastrous flooding following a break in southern Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam.
"There is absolutely no doubt in our mind, that the destruction of the dam was the direct consequence of Russia's decision to invade a peaceful neighbor,” he said.
As CNN has previously reported, it’s not currently possible to say whether the dam collapsed because it was deliberately targeted or if the breach could have been caused by structural failure. Kyiv and Moscow have each accused the other of causing the collapse.
“Russia's war in Ukraine has devastated infrastructure, has destroyed families and taken lives, and is causing economic, food, energy shortages around the world. Russia is responsible and will be held to account,” Trudeau said.
He also announced the provision of $10 million Canadian (around $7.46 million USD) to help flooding victims.
On NATO: During their meeting in Kyiv on Saturday, the two leaders also adopted a declaration in which Canada supports Ukraine's accession to NATO as soon as circumstances allow.
"Canada supports Ukraine to become a NATO member as soon as conditions allow for it. Ukraine and Canada look forward to addressing these issues at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023," according to the text of the declaration.
Zelensky has previously said he understands his country cannot become a member of NATO while it is still at war.
2 hr 39 min ago
Residents of frontline town in Zaporizhzhia region rely on deliveries from aid agencies to survive
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio, Frederik Pleitgen, William Bonnett and Darya Tarasova
Deep inside a makeshift bunker, residents of Orikhiv await an aid delivery while artillery shakes the ground above.
“It’s comfortable here,” 72-year-old Olga Shumska says, unfazed by the commotion outside. The town in the southern Zaporizhzhia region sits just 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) away from a front line where Ukrainian forces have been making a recent push.
“I’m not afraid, I’m used to it and I don’t want to go anywhere from here. I tell myself that soon the war will end and we will live normally,” she said.
But this is far from normal. Months of shelling have destroyed most of the town’s infrastructure, leaving Orikhiv without electricity, gas or water.
“It is very dangerous. We had people killed and wounded and there is a lot of destruction,” Shumska explains. “In August last year, my house was also destroyed.”
Most of the town’s 1,400 remaining residents, down from a pre-war population of 14,000, now live in basements, and these bunkers — so-called "invisibility centers" — are the only place they are able to shower, do laundry, charge their phones or eat a warm meal.
“We’re here almost every day, because it is safe here, our friends are here,” Shumska’s neighbor Nina Sokol says. “Tomorrow there will be a church service until noon. So we’ll be here for 3 to 4 hours and after the service, we will have dinner and go home.”
An unfathomable existence for most, but not for Sokol.
“What is there to be afraid of?” the 71-year-old asks. “There are no two deaths. There is only one death.”
The trick, she says, is to try and delay it, an increasingly difficult task for the residents of Orikhiv, who rely on deliveries from aid agencies to survive.
Today they’re getting a box of food with a long shelf life that should last them for a week or two. But deliveries like these are not easy.
“Orikhiv is one of the most dangerous places in Zaporizhzhia region,” says Vitaliy Kubushka from the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the Howard Buffet Foundation, the organization behind the aid. “The town is shelled every 24 hours.”
And with the Zaporizhzhia front line becoming more active, aid deliveries may become more rare.
Zelensky gives strongest indication yet that Ukraine's counteroffensive is underway
From CNN's Andrew Carey, Yulia Kesaieva and Uliana Pavlova
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has given his clearest indication yet that his military's long-awaited push to liberate territory held by Russia’s occupying forces is underway, saying “relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine.”
Zelensky shrugged off Putin’s suggestions that Ukraine’s armed forces were struggling and sought to apply some psychological pressure of his own.
“It is interesting that Putin was talking about our counteroffensive," Zelensky said in response. "It is important that Russia feels (the counteroffensive), feels that they do not have much time left."
Zelensky said “relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine," but said he "will not give any details about the stage it is at.”
Key context: After spending most of the winter embroiled in fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut, as well as training its soldiers and waiting for the arrival of Western military aid, like tanks and longer-range strike weapons, the last few weeks have seen Ukraine clearly step up military activities.
These have included shaping operations – strikes on targets far behind front lines, like fuel depots and soldiers’ barracks. And more recently, Ukraine's military has conducted probing operations, designed to test the enemy’s weak spots as well as its combat readiness.
However, it is still far from clear that Ukraine has begun moving large numbers of ground forces forward in an attempt to recapture the swathes of territory held by Russian occupying forces.
Moscow's battlefield reports: Russia’s Ministry of Defense is reporting further Ukrainian offensive operations along the front line to the south and east of Zaporizhzhia, at a level of intensity consistent with that seen since the start of the week.
Troops from the Vostok brigade immediately to the southeast of the frontline town of Orikhiv had repelled two attempted advances by Ukrainian tank units, according to a Telegram post from the defense ministry. One was near the village of Novopokrovka, the post stated.
In addition, it said two Ukrainian armored columns had been repelled near the villages of Novodanilovka and Mala Tamkachka. In the same area, Russian military bloggers said Russian troops in positions close to the road south of Orikhiv toward Tokmak were continuing to report extremely heavy Ukrainian artillery fire.
Further east along the front line, to the southwest of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces had made three further attempted advances, which it said had all been defeated.
CNN is unable to verify the Russian claims, and the picture is no clearer from the Ukrainian side. Officials in Kyiv have disclosed little information since they stepped up activities along the front between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk roughly six days ago.