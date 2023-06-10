From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy in London and Kostan Nechyporenko and Denis Lapin in Kyiv

A Russian-installed official in the occupied Kherson region has accused Ukraine of shelling holiday resorts along the south coast.

In a post on his official Telegram page, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the Kherson regional administration, accused Ukraine of striking “temporary accommodation sites on the Arabit Spit” since Saturday morning local time.

Saldo accompanied the post with a photo of a yellow building on fire which CNN has geolocated to be the Chalet Thermal, a coastal resort on the shore of the Sea of Azov.

According to Saldo, Ukraine also shelled the village of Zalizny, posting a picture of the “destroyed” Positive Hotel which CNN has also geolocated.

Saldo accused Ukraine of “targeting Kherson’s top officials." Saldo said one woman has been killed by the shelling. CNN has not independently confirmed this claim.

Ukrainian official Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the city of Melitopol, also posted a video of the Chalet Thermal on fire on his Telegram account, claiming that Russian officials have fled the area following the shelling.

“For some reason, the invaders did not like the company, so now convoys of cars with Russians and local collaborators are urgently leaving for the still-occupied Crimea,” Fedorov remarked.