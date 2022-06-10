World
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Jeevan Ravindran and Hannah Strange, CNN

Updated 4:51 p.m. ET, June 10, 2022
8 hr 48 min ago

Russian Central Bank cuts interest rates for second time in 2 months

From CNN's Robert North

Russia’s Central Bank has cut interest rates for the second time in two months, reducing rates to 9.5% down from 11%. The bank said inflation is slowing faster than expected.

The bank also said “the decline in economic activity” is smaller than it forecast in April, though it added that the economic environment remains “challenging.” It comes after the bank cut rates from 14% to 11% on May 26. 

The central bank said inflation in Russia is currently 17%, compared to forecasts of 17.8% in April. It now predicts that the rate will drop to between 5% and 7% in 2023 and return to 4% in 2024.

The decline is “largely due to a correction in prices for a small group of goods and services, after they went up sharply in March,” according to the bank. It said that fall is in part due to a rise in the Russian ruble.

Some background: Rates were hiked as high as 20% in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February as the bank tried to prevent Western sanctions triggering a financial crisis.

The ruble crashed to a record low to the US dollar in the wake of the invasion as the West froze about half of Russia’s $600 billion foreign currency reserves. Hundreds of multinational companies have quit the country, and Russia has been banned from buying key Western technology and services.

Russia’s currency has since rebounded, propped up by capital controls aimed at forcing businesses and investors to buy rubles, plus soaring global energy prices.

But Russia’s economy is hardly on a solid footing. Capital controls and emergency reserves can last only so long, and a possible default looms. The Kremlin claimed on May 31 that Russia has the money and a willingness to pay its debt so there was no objective reason for a default.

CNN's Mark Thompson and Clare Sebastian contributed reporting to this post.

8 hr 46 min ago

UN “concerned” by the death sentences of the three foreign fighters in Donetsk

From CNN's Chris Liakos and Sharon Braithwaite

The United Nations says it is “concerned” by the death sentences of the three foreigners in Donetsk, adding that “according to the Chief Command of Ukraine, all men were part of Ukrainian armed forces and, if the case, should not be considered as mercenaries.”

Responding to reporters during a press briefing in Geneva Friday, UN Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said: “The UN Human Rights Office is concerned that on 9 June, the so-called ‘supreme court’ of self-proclaimed ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ sentenced to death three servicemen from Ukrainian armed forces, but citizens of foreign countries, captured in Mariupol, for being mercenaries and for the attempted seizure of power in the so-called ‘republic’."

A court in the pro-Russian, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) sentenced Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoune and British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner to death on Thursday, after accusing them of being “mercenaries” for Ukraine.

Shamdasani said that since 2015 the UN has observed that “the so-called ‘judiciary’ in self-proclaimed ‘republics’ has not complied with essential fair trial guarantees, such as public hearing, independence and impartiality of the court and the right not to be compelled to testify.”

“Such trials against prisoners of war amount to a war crime. In the case of the use of the death penalty, fair trial guarantees are all the more important,” Shamdasani said.

8 hr 55 min ago

Putin’s statement on Peter the Great proves "bloody seizure under contrived pretexts," says Ukrainian official

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mick Krever

A Ukrainian official on Friday responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that like Peter the Great, his fate was to “take back and fortify” what was rightfully Russia’s land.

“Putin’s confession of land seizures and comparing himself with Peter the Great prove: there was no ‘conflict,’ only the country’s bloody seizure under contrived pretexts of people’s genocide,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, said via Twitter.

“We should not talk about ‘saving [Russia’s] face,’ but about its immediate de-imperialization,” he said.

Podolyak was likely referring to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks last week that the world “must not humiliate Russia,” to enable diplomatic talks.

Putin on Thursday argued that Peter the Great was not conquering, but rather fighting over territory that rightfully belonged to Russia.

"Why did he [Peter the Great] go there? He took back and fortified. And it looks like our fate is to “take back and fortify” too.”

In an interview broadcast on the BBC Thursday, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya insisted that “the aims of the operation were announced publicly." "It was neutrality of Ukraine, demilitarization and Nazification of the country. And the liberation of Donbas was the primary goal, which is being implemented at the moment,” he said, repeating Russia's claims to justify its invasion.

8 hr 35 min ago

It's 3 p.m. in Ukraine. Catch up here

The battle for the city of Severodonetsk continues to rage on, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says its forces are "holding on" to key frontline cities in Donbas, namely Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Severodonetsk: Street fighting continues in the eastern city, with no major changes reported in the past day, according to Ukrainian officials. The head of the Severodonetsk district military administration said the situation is "very tense."
  • Potential cholera outbreak: The city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as Russia struggles to provide basic services amid deteriorating sanitary conditions in the city, according to a UK intelligence report published on Friday. Kherson also “likely faces a critical shortage of medicines,” according to the report.
  • Condemnation of death sentences: World leaders have criticized a pro-Russian court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic for sentencing three men — a Moroccan citizen and two British citizens — to death on Thursday after they were accused of being “mercenaries” for Ukraine. The UN said it is “concerned” by the death sentences, while the Ukrainian and British governments are calling for them to be entitled to treatment as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.
  • "Peter the Great": Russian President Vladimir Putin compared himself favorably to Peter the Great, a Russian monarch from the late 17th century. Putin drew parallels to Peter the Great's conquest of Sweden — saying that the monarch was not conquering but rather fighting over territory that rightfully belonged to Russia — to justify the current invasion of Ukraine. 
  • Constant fire: The city of Kryvyi Rih, located in the central part of Ukraine, has been under constant fire by Russian forces. Villages and towns in the are "littered with cluster munitions due to shelling,” leaving a trail of gas, electricity and water supply problems as well.
  • Ukraine sanctions Putin: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed a decree imposing personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials. The restrictions include blocking assets, banning entry to Ukraine, and the cancellation or suspension of licenses and permits.
  • Slashed harvest: Next year’s harvest in Ukraine could be cut by up to 40% due to the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine’s Agrarian Policy and Food Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskyi told CNN Thursday.
8 hr 58 min ago

Why are politicians calling for the foreign volunteers sentenced to death in the DPR to be treated as prisoners of war?

Two British citizens Aiden Aslin, left, and Shaun Pinner, right, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, center, sit behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, on June 9.
The death sentences handed down Thursday by a court in the pro-Russian, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to three British and Moroccan volunteers in the Ukrainian armed forces have drawn condemnation from politicians who insist they must be treated as prisoners of war.

British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Brahim Saadoune -- were foreign fighters who had been captured in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol by Russian forces in April, according to DPR authorities.

The court in the DPR accused them of being "mercenaries" for Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti.

However, the Ukrainian government said in a statement on Wednesday that it considers all foreign volunteers to be members of its armed forces and to be lawful combatants entitled to treatment as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said "they are prisoners of war," and that the ruling was "a sham judgement with absolutely no legitimacy."

A spokesperson for British leader Boris Johnson said Friday that the Prime Minister was was "appalled" at the sentencing.

“We completely condemn the sham sentencing of these men to death. There’s no justification at all for this breach of the protection they’re entitled to," the spokesperson said.

According to the 1949 Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are "members of the armed forces of a party to the conflict as well as members of militias or volunteer corps," or "members of other militias and members of other volunteer corps" who meet certain conditions, including: carrying arms openly; acting within the laws and customs of war; "being commanded by a person responsible for his subordinates;" and having "a fixed distinctive sign recognizable at a distance."

Some context: Russia is the only country that considers the DPR independent. The DPR government is not an internationally recognized government; therefore, the court's decisions are not considered legitimate by the international community. Independent watchdog groups have long accused the separatists of a dismal human rights record and ill-treatment of prisoners.

11 hr 20 min ago

Battle for Severodonetsk not substantially changed, street fighting continues, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Julia Presniakova, Olga Voitovych, and Mick Krever

Black smoke and dirt rise above city of Severodonetsk during the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukraine region of Donbas on June 9.
Intense fighting is ongoing for control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, with no major changes reported in the past day, according to Ukrainian officials.

“The situation in Severodonetsk is very tense,” Roman Vlasenko, head of the Severodonetsk district military administration, told Ukrainian national television.

“Fighting continues, street fighting continues. The dynamics are very great. The Russians are heavily using artillery. They have a certain advantage in terms of artillery, in terms of personnel. But they have no real success. They can't beat the guys out of Severodonetsk.”

Vlasenko said that the Ukrainian military in Severodonetsk was “confident” in their defense.

On Wednesday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said most of the city was now controlled by Russian forces, although Ukrainians had retained control of Severodonetsk's industrial zone.

Hayday told Ukrainian television Friday that those fighting for Severodonetsk faced difficulty, “but they clearly understand that they are not threatened by encirclement.

“They clearly hold their positions and understand how things are developing,” he said.

In an address on Thursday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and other cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on."

12 hr 54 min ago

UK report says Russia is struggling to provide basic services in occupied territories of Ukraine

From CNN's Teele Rebane and Irene Nasser

A woman cooks in the yard of a house in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on June 4.
Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to civilian populations in Russian occupied territories of Ukraine, according to a British intelligence report published on Friday.

The report claims that access to drinking water, internet connection and phone services remain inconsistent, while Kherson “likely faces a critical shortage of medicines” and Mariupol runs the risk of a cholera outbreak. 

Damage and disease: On Tuesday, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, Petro Andrushenko, warned of a potential cholera outbreak amid deteriorating sanitary conditions in the city. Last week he said that damage done to Mariupol over two months of bombardment was so severe that most basic services including electricity, gas and water were cut off and yet to be restored by Russian-backed authorities. 

Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that many occupied areas remained without electricity, water or sewerage services. 

In late May, Ukrainians in Kherson told CNN about critical shortages of medicine. Deputy head of the Kherson regional council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, said the Russians are "driving the Kherson region into a deeper humanitarian crisis."

14 hr 23 min ago

Putin likens himself to Peter the Great, suggests Russia is justified in invading Ukraine

From CNN's Jonny Hallam, Mariya Knight and Irene Nasser

Russian President Vladimir Putin tours the Peter the Great: Birth of the Empire multimedia exhibition in the Russia – My History historic park at VDNKh on June 9. Ivan Yesin, chair of the Russia – My History Association of Historic Parks, left, and Alexander Myasnikov, chief editor of the project, explain the exhibits.
Russian President Vladimir Putin compared himself favorably to Peter the Great, a Russian monarch from the late 17th century, using the likening to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

During a visit Thursday to an exhibition dedicated to the first Russian Emperor, Putin attempted to liken Peter the Great's conquest of Sweden in the 18th century to his own modern day military invasion of Ukraine. 

In his comments, Putin argued that Peter the Great was not conquering, but rather fighting over territory that rightfully belonged to Russia. 

He went on to draw a parallel to today's war in Ukraine, suggesting Russia's recent military actions — where his troops have destroyed Ukrainian cities, and killed thousands of innocent men, women and children — are justified, because Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign nation, but in fact Russian territory.

"Why did he [Peter the Great] go there?" Putin asked, "He took back and fortified. And it looks like our fate is to “take back and fortify” too, if we are going to assume that these basic values form the basis of our existence then we will succeed in the solution of the tasks that lie ahead," Putin said.  

Putin continued, adding that European countries didn't recognize St. Petersburg as Russian at first, equating it to the current situation in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, that the US and European allies don't acknowledge as Russian. 

14 hr 27 min ago

Ukraine is "holding on" to key frontline cities in Donbas, says Zelensky

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 9.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in key frontline cities in the Donbas region is the same "without significant changes."

"Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and other cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on," He said in a nightly address on Thursday.

"We have a certain positive in the Zaporizhzhia region, where we manage to thwart the plans of the occupiers. We are gradually moving forward in the Kharkiv region, liberating our land. We are keeping defense in the Mykolaiv direction."