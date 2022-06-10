Mariupol mayor: Russia demolished 1,300 high-rise buildings in city without removing dead bodies of residents 

(Mariupol CIty Council)

Russian forces occupying the ruined Ukrainian city of Mariupol have demolished 1,300 high-rise apartment buildings without carefully removing hundreds of dead bodies buried under the rubble, Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko said on Friday.

Speaking on the city council's Telegram, Boychenko — who has fled Mariupol for Ukrainian controlled territory — said people remaining inside the city have told him, "Initially, the occupiers involved Mariupol residents in dismantling the rubble carefully."

But Boychenko said when the Russians saw the actual number of bodies found under the rubble, they immediately moved the local residents away from the area.

"The real number of bodies under the rubble of destroyed houses is frightening. Almost 50 to 100 people were killed under almost every destroyed house, and 1,300 high-rise buildings were destroyed in Mariupol," Boychenko said

Boychenko said that because demolition of buildings has been carried out indiscriminately, the bodies of Mariupol residents killed in the fighting have been removed to landfill together with the concrete rubble.

On May 25, an adviser to the mayor, Petro Andriushchenko — who has also moved to Ukrainian-held territory — told CNN that Mariupol town hall officials believe at least 22,000 residents of the city were killed during three months of war.

Mayor Boychenko on Friday said "Unfortunately, the real numbers of those killed in the city may be much higher than we reported.

CNN is unable to independently verify the number of people killed in Mariupol, with the free press now unable to access the city and those still inside too scared to speak openly.

The Ukrainian presidency has described the number of civilians killed in the city as being in the "tens of thousands."