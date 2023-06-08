Rescue efforts: Evacuations in flooded areas are ongoing after the Nova Kakhovka dam's collapse on Tuesday, officials in Ukrainian-controlled Kherson said. The head of the Kherson region military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said: "We expect that the water will stay and accumulate for another day and then will gradually decrease for another five days." At least 1,854 people have been evacuated since Tuesday, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
Refusal to leave: Some people are determined to stay in flooded homes rather than be evacuated, an aid worker in Kherson told CNN Wednesday. CARE Ukraine area manager Selena Kozakijevic said there are an “unknown number of people who are determined to stay in their houses even though they are flooded,” and many of them are elderly.
Russian attacks:Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces have been shooting at rescuers trying to reach flooded areas that are under Russian control. "When our forces try to get them [the residents] out, they are shot at by occupiers from a distance," Zelensky told German outlet Bild. On Wednesday, a volunteer taking part in the rescue efforts in Kherson told CNN that volunteers face Russian shelling on nearly every sortie.
Call for help: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appealed Wednesday to international aid organizations to help evacuate residents in flooded areas. He claimed occupying Russian forces have offered "no help" following the dam breach. Shmyhal addressed leaders of the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in a video on Twitter, urging them to "act immediately."
Blow to Russia: Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said with the dam's collapse, "the Russians have actually done more damage to themselves." Mailar said the flooding hit Russian fortifications and military positions. "Basically, the territory that is now under the control of the aggressor will be more affected," she said.
Zelensky says Russians are shooting at rescuers in flooded areas
Russian forces have been shooting at Ukrainian rescuers trying to reach flooded areas in the Kherson region that are under Russian control, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday.
Rescuers are trying to evacuate thousands of people in the flood zone of the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam and hydro-electric power plant, which collapsed on Tuesday sending torrents of water gushing down the Dnipro River.
Zelensky made the comments in an exclusive interview with German tabloid newspaper Bild published Wednesday.
"People, animals have died. From the roofs of the flooded houses, people see drowned people floating by. You can see that on the other side. It is very difficult to get people out of the occupied part of Kherson region," Zelensky said. "When our forces try to get them [the residents] out, they are shot at by occupiers from a distance," Zelensky told Bild. "As soon as our helpers try to rescue them, they are shot at. We won't be able to see all the consequences until a few days from now, when the water has trickled down a bit."
On Wednesday, a volunteer taking part in the rescue efforts in Kherson told CNN volunteers face Russian shelling on nearly every sortie.
"Of course it is extremely dangerous," said Roman Skabdrakov from the Kaiman Volunteer Group.
The destruction of the dam and subsequent flooding forced more than 1,800 people to flee their homes, inundated thousands of hectares of farmland, threatened vital water supplies and prompted warnings of catastrophic environmental damage from Ukrainian officials and experts.
Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over the dam's destruction, without providing concrete proof that the other is culpable. The dam was occupied by Russia at the time of its collapse. It is not yet clear whether the dam was deliberately attacked or whether the breach was the result of structural failure.
China sees biggest trade increase with Russia in 2023, Chinese customs data shows
Bilateral trade between Russia and China totaled more than $93.8 billion from January to May in 2023, a 40.7% increase compared to the same period last year, data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed.
The data published on Wednesday also showed that China’s exports to Russia have reached $42.96 billion since January 2023, a 75.6% increase compared to 2022. The numbers of total trade values and total exports have seen their biggest jumps since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Russia becoming China’s fastest-growing trade partner in the world.
Russia has been hit by unprecedented Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine and has been shut out of much of the global economy.
But China, which has declared “no limits” to its friendship with its northern neighbor, has thrown the Kremlin an economic lifeline, tempering the impact of its banishment from the global financial system.
Trade between China and other countries or regions have mostly fallen compared to last year.
International NGO warns of landmine risk after Nova Kakhovka dam collapse
The international humanitarian organization CARE cautioned that landmines are likely floating in the flood of water unleashed by the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the southern Kherson region.
“The area where the Kakhovka dam was is full of landmines, which are now floating in the water and are posing a huge risk,” Country Director at CARE Ukraine Fabrice Martin said in a statement.
Martin also noted “the catastrophic consequences” the dam breach could have on the environment.
He said that oil had been released into the Dnipro River and warned that more could leak, echoing concerns that the head of Ukraine's main hydropower generating company made in an interview with CNN on Tuesday.
“At least 150 tons of oil have been released into the Dnipro River with the risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons,” Martin said. “This may lead to the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Nature Park to disappear, which is more than 80,000 hectares of protected land.”
Russia's war in Ukraine is undermining global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, report says
The war in Ukraine has brought an enormous human toll: Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been forced to flee overseas, it has destroyed homes, schools and hospitals. But beyond the immediate, visceral impacts, the conflict is also causing a climate disaster at a time when the world is already struggling to meet climate goals, according to a new report.
A team of carbon accounting experts has evaluated the climate impact of the first year of the conflict, which started in February 2022.
They found that a total of 120 million metric tons of planet-heating pollution can be attributed to the first 12 months of the war, according to the report published Wednesday. That’s equivalent to the annual emissions of Belgium, or those produced by nearly 27 million gas-powered cars on the road for a year.
“It’s the first time that the emissions of a war have been mapped on such a comprehensive scale,” Lennard de Klerk, the report’s lead author and an expert in war-related emissions, told CNN.