The next winter will be the "most difficult" in the more than three decades since Ukraine gained independence, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Tuesday, as Russia's invasion brings the threat of an energy crisis.
Here are the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:
- "Most difficult winter": Zelensky said Ukraine was facing "issues of purchasing a sufficient amount of gas for the heating season, coal accumulation, and electricity production," with heat and power plants damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks needing repair. "In the current situation due to Russia's aggression, this will indeed be the most difficult winter of all the years of independence," he said.
- War crimes records: Zelensky also said a "Book of Torturers" documenting "war criminals and criminals from the Russian army" will be launched in Ukraine. Russia has denied allegations of war crimes, but CNN journalists on the ground have seen firsthand evidence of atrocities at multiple locations across the country.
- Crimea land corridor: Russia claims it has opened a land corridor to Russian-occupied Crimea, allowing civilians and goods to pass through the eastern Ukrainian territory. Russia's defense minister said the military, working with Russian Railways, had restored 1,200 kilometers of train tracks and opened roads to allow "full-fledged traffic" between Russia, eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russian forces from Ukraine in 2014.
- Fighting in the east: Ukrainian troops are locked in fierce street battles with Russian forces in Severodonetsk as other cities face increased air assaults in the Donbas region. Satellite images by Maxar Technologies show military strikes have hit at least two hospitals in Severodonetsk and the city of Rubizhne.
- Melitopol referendum: High-ranking Russian officials are visiting the occupied city in southeastern Ukraine as they prepare to hold a referendum for the remaining residents on becoming part of Russia. The key city in the Zaporizhizhia region neighbors the Kherson region that has been under Russian control since the beginning of the invasion in late February.
- Remains repatriated: Ukrainian officials said the bodies of more than 200 soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine, most of them "heroic defenders" of the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol. Ukraine and Russia have conducted an exchange of bodies as part of the agreement that ended that siege.
- Maritime corridors: Russia's Defense Ministry said it has created two maritime humanitarian corridors to allow for the movement of ships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, after facing international condemnation over its months-long blockade of key ports. The European Council president has accused the Kremlin of "using food supplies as a stealth missile against developing countries" by blocking Ukrainian grain exports.
- Mariupol cholera risk: According to an exiled local official, Russian officials in control of the ravaged southeastern city of Mariupol are considering imposing a quarantine as decomposing corpses and garbage contaminate drinking water —putting remaining residents at risk of cholera and other diseases.
- Merkel on Putin: Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Russia made "a big mistake" invading Ukraine, adding she was convinced that — from Russian President Vladimir Putin's perspective — any plan for Ukraine to join NATO during her time in office would have been tantamount to a declaration of war.
- "Hateful" Medvedev: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatened to make unnamed enemies "disappear" in a profanity-laced social media post. "I am often asked why my Telegram posts are so harsh. The answer is — I hate them," he said. "They're bastards and scum. They want to kill us, Russia. And as long as I'm alive, I'll do everything to make them disappear."