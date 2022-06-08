More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol transported to Russia, state media says

A view shows the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol on May 10, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (AFP/Getty Images)

More than 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen who recently surrendered in Mariupol will be transported to Russia for “investigation,” Russian state-run news agency TASS reported Wednesday, citing a source in law enforcement.

"Over 1,000 people from Azovstal were transported to Russia. Law enforcement agencies are working closely with them,” TASS reported the source as saying.

Russia also plans to transport a number of other Ukrainian prisoners of war to Russian territory, the source added.

Some context: In late May, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that roughly 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered after weeks of fighting in Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant.

Shortly after, the Russian Investigative Committee — which operates as the Kremlin’s main investigating authority — said it would interrogate the Ukrainian “surrendered militants” evacuated from Azovstal.

Ukrainian authorities are yet to publicly respond to the TASS report.