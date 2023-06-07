Inna Sovsun, a member of Ukraine's parliament, on Tuesday blamed Russia for the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, claiming it was part of Moscow's efforts to prevent a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"The explosion came from within, so it had to be done by someone who had control over the territory, and those are the Russians," Sovsun told CNN's Erin Burnett.

"They are the only ones who could have actually done this," she added. "We do not have access to the territory now and we did not have access to the territory yesterday to set up such an explosion."

Kyiv and Moscow have both blamed each other for the breach of the dam and hydroelectric power plant in a Russian-occupied area of Ukraine's southern Kherson region. However, it remains unclear what caused the breach. A CNN analysis of satellite imagery shows the facility was damaged just days before suffering the structural collapse.

Sovsun said the dam's collapse had drawn Ukrainian military personnel away from a potential counteroffensive amid mass evacuations and fears of large-scale devastation.

"People who could have been engaged in the counteroffensive efforts are now doing evacuation, are now helping with humanitarian aid," she said.

"It is part of the plan to suspend the counteroffensive. Whether it will be successful or not, I think the coming days will show."

Some context: US and Western officials see signs that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia is beginning and have noted a “substantial increase in fighting” in the east of the country as Ukrainian troops probe for weaknesses in Russian defensive lines, a senior NATO official said on Tuesday. But the destruction of the dam could complicate some of Ukraine's plans, officials told CNN.