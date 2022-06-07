Russian troops have resumed an offensive on the northern approaches to the key city of Sloviansk amid heavy fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say the situation is changing "every hour" in the battle for the nearby city of Severodonetsk.
Here are the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Intelligence sharing: US President Joe Biden gave the order to declassify intelligence in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 because US officials’ claims about the impending attack were being met with “skepticism” by American partners and allies, according to the nation’s top spymaster.
- Azovstal prisoners: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there may be more than 2,500 prisoners from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol now detained in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky said Russia's plans regarding the treatment of these prisoners were changing constantly.
- Russia "withdraws" Black Sea ships: The Ukrainian Navy said ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet have withdrawn to more than 100 kilometers (about 65 miles) from Ukrainian shores as a result of its attacks with missiles and drones. In an operational update Monday, the Navy said in an effort to regain control of northwestern parts of the Black Sea, the Russians had deployed coastal missile systems in the Crimea and Kherson regions.
- Situation changing "every hour" in Severodonetsk: As heavy fighting rages in the eastern city, local military official Oleksandr Striuk, said "there are enough [Ukrainian] forces and means to recapture the city. There are fierce battles and street fights." Striuk said the city was being "leveled" by Russian forces.
- Russia increases missile and air attacks: Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Russian forces launched missiles and airstrikes against a number of targets across Ukraine, as they try to break down Ukrainian defenses and hit key infrastructure. A Defense Ministry spokesperson said Russia was carrying out "intense fire and assault operations along the entire line of combat confrontation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions."
- Grain storage hit by missile: The EU's foreign policy chief condemned a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian grain terminal at the weekend in the southern port city of Mykolaiv. Josep Borrell said the strike was at odds with recent pledges by Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer safe passage through the Black Sea from Ukrainian ports for merchant shipping.