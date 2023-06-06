Zelensky to hold emergency meeting following dam destruction
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, the council's secretary, Oleksii Danilov, said Tuesday.
Evacuations from potential flood zones have already begun, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the Ukraine-appointed head of the Kherson regional military administration.
Ukraine's military has blamed Russia for the destruction of the dam, while a senior Russia-installed official said its destruction was "a serious terrorist attack."
15 min ago
Ukrainian officials tell residents to evacuate from potential flood zones
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Sophie Jeong
Police and emergency workers are on alert to evacuate civilians from potential flood zones as water gushes out of the destroyed Nova Khakova dam in the southern Kherson region, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.
With the water level rising, the ministry urged everyone in the "danger zone" to turn off all electrical appliances, take documents and essentials, and take care of "loved ones and pets."
According to the ministry, the "danger zone" includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Liovo, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and the Korabel Island district of Kherson city.
"Trust the police, rescuers and our defenders," the ministry said in its statement. "The enemy is trying to spread disinformation, to absolve themselves of responsibility for another crime."
28 min ago
Russia-installed mayor acknowledges destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam in "serious terrorist attack"
From CNN's Josh Pennington and Irene Nasser
A senior Russia-installed official in occupied southern Ukraine on Tuesday acknowledged that overnight strikes destroyed parts of the Nova Kakhovka dam — reversing his earlier comments that no damage had been caused.
Nova Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontiev said the strike on the dam was "a serious terrorist attack," Russian state media TASS reported.
"Around 2 a.m. there were a number of repeated strikes on the Kakhovka HPP (hydropower plant), which destroyed the 'shonors' [gate valves], as they are called in common parlance. As a result, water from the Kakhovka reservoir began to be spilled downstream uncontrollably," Leontiev said, according to TASS.
There is no need to evacuate Nova Kakhovka yet, he added, though Ukrainian officials say evacuations around the dam have already begun.
Earlier on Tuesday, Leontiev had denied the dam had collapsed in an interview with Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti, calling it "nonsense."
Ukraine's military has accused Russia of blowing up the dam.
35 min ago
Ukraine's military claims Russian forces blew up Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine
From CNN staff
A major dam located in a Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine has been blown up by Russian forces, according to Ukraine’s military.
"The Russian Army has committed another act of terror," said Oleksandr Prokudin, the Ukraine-appointed head of the Kherson region military administration, in a video on Telegram. "It has blown up Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant. The water will reach critical level in five hours. Evacuation in the area of danger has started."
"All services are working," Prokudin added, urging residents along the East Bank of the Dnipro River to "leave dangerous areas immediately."
Drone video emerged late Monday showing a deluge of water gushing from a sizeable breach in the dam.
Ukraine's Operational Command South on Tuesday confirmed the dam's destruction in a post on their official Facebook saying they were assessing the scale of the destruction and calculating likely areas of flooding.
It is impossible to say who is responsible for the damage caused to the dam at this time.
The torrent of water seen escaping from the dam in the video has the potential to cause major destruction around Kherson city and other populated areas along the Dnipro River, according to analysts who have been fearing this breach could occur in the fighting.
The video posted on social media has been geolocated by CNN.
1 hr 1 min ago
Video shows water gushing from huge breach of Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine
From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Josh Pennington
Drone video emerged late Monday showing a deluge of water gushing from a sizeable breach in the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine's Operational Command South on Tuesday confirmed the dam's destruction in a post on their official Facebook saying they were assessing the scale of the destruction and calculating likely areas of flooding.
The torrent of water seen escaping from the dam in the video has the potential to cause major destruction around Kherson city and other populated areas along the Dnipro River, according to analysts who have been fearing this breach could occur in the fighting.
The flooding could lead to the deaths of thousands of people, according to Russian state media on Tuesday.
Both Russia and Ukraine have since October 2022 repeatedly accused each of planning to breach the dam using explosives, according to Reuters.
2 hr 38 min ago
Russia claims it destroyed 28 tanks and 109 armored fighting vehicles in Donetsk fighting
From CNN's Josh Pennington and Mohammed Tawfeeq
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Tuesday that Ukrainian forces suffered "heavy losses" during an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the south of the Donetsk region on Monday.
In a statement on Telegram Tuesday, the ministry said Ukrainian forces were "hit with a complex weapons strike by the army forces, assault and operational-tactical aviation, missile forces, and artillery, as well as heavy thermobaric systems."
The ministry also claimed Russian forces destroyed "28 tanks, including eight main battle Leopard tanks ... and 109 armored fighting vehicles."
Moscow is known to make inflated claims about Ukrainian losses.
CNN could not independently verify the report and has reached out to Ukraine's Defense Ministry for comment.
4 hr 25 min ago
Ukrainian pilots selected to train on modern fighter jets in UK, Kyiv says
From CNN’s Maria Kostenko and Jo Shelley
Groups of Ukrainian pilots have been selected for training in the United Kingdom where they will learn to fly modern fighter jets, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday.
In a post on Telegram, Shmyhal said he had thanked British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is visiting Kyiv, for “his leadership in creating the ‘coalition of fighter jets’” that Ukraine is lobbying for — and for, “his commitment to train our pilots,” he said.
His Telegram post had earlier said the pilots were headed to the UK, but it was updated later in the day to say they had been selected for training there.
Push for F-16s: The UK does not have the US-made F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine wants but said after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit last month that it would give “cohorts of Ukrainian pilots… basic training” they could “apply [to] a different kind of aircraft.”
US President Joe Biden gave his backing for Kyiv’s pilots to be trained on US-made F-16s at the G7 summit in Japan on May 19. The training has started in several EU countries, the bloc’s High Representative, Josep Borrell, told reporters last month.
Zelensky praises Ukrainian troops fighting in the east after claims of advances around Bakhmut
From CNN’s Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday praised troops fighting around Bakhmut after officials claimed that units had retaken territory on the northern and southern flanks of the embattled eastern city.
“I am grateful to every warrior, to all our defenders, who provided us today with the news we have all been waiting for in the Bakhmut direction. Well done, warriors," Zelenksy said in his nightly video address to the nation.
Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar claimed on Telegram that Ukraine was “carrying out offensive actions” along the eastern front line.
Maliar said Ukrainian forces had advanced some 200 to 1,600 meters around the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Paraskoviivka to the north of Bakhmut, and some 100 to 700 meters around Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, southwest of the city.
4 hr 35 min ago
Russian attack kills 1 person in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, local official says
From CNN’s Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
One person is dead and several others injured after a Russian rocket attack on a residential area in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Monday, a local official said.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said nine people were hurt in the attack on Balaklia, a town in the Izium district.
The person who died was a 57-year-old man, the regional prosecutor’s office said in a post on its Telegram channel.