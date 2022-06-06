Russia's war in Ukraine

Russia is intensifying its efforts to gain control of eastern Ukraine, with heavy fighting in the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Moscow will strike new targets if the United States supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine.
- In Donetsk: Russian troops are targeting the northern approaches to the key city of Sloviansk. Russian troops have resumed their offensive near Sviatohirsk, some 12 miles (20 km) north of Sloviansk, and have suffered losses, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces. There have also been further air strikes against Sloviansk, which is more than 300 miles east of the capital Kyiv.
- In Luhansk: Russian forces have tried to storm two districts – Bilohorivka and Mykolaivka – that, if lost by the Ukrainians, would put the city of Severodonetsk at risk of encirclement.
- Ukrainian fightback: Severodonetsk has been under Russian bombardment for weeks, but remains fiercely contested. Last week, Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said Russian forces held about 80% of the city – now he says Ukraine has regained control of half of the city. He expects Russia to redouble efforts to take the city in the next few days by using heavy artillery.
- In the south: Fighting continues, with territory changing hands since a Ukrainian counter-offensive began a week ago. Russian forces are on the offensive in Bila Krynytsia, in the Kherson region, a district recently retaken by Ukrainian forces. Meanwhile, a gain storage silo has been destroyed in the city of Mykolaiv. Ukraine says Russia has hit the region with air-based cruise missiles.
- In Kyiv: Russia fired five cruise missiles toward the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine's state-run nuclear power station operator Energoatom said on Sunday one cruise missile had flown "critically low" over the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant. Energoatom labeled the action "another act of nuclear terrorism" and said Russian forces “still do not understand that even the smallest fragment of a missile that can hit a working power unit can cause a nuclear catastrophe and radiation leak.”
- Zelensky visits front line: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met frontline troops in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. In Donetsk and Luhansk, Zelensky visited the cities of Soledar and Lysychansk, both of which have been under heavy Russian attack for weeks, suffering missile, rocket and aerial bombardment. In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky met the mayors of some occupied towns as well as "Mariupol residents who managed to leave the city alive and with children."
- Putin's warning: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow would strike new targets if the United States supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine. Delivering new arms to Kyiv would only “drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible,” he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel. Putin said that if American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were supplied to Ukraine, "we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet."
- Food crisis: Meanwhile, Putin also claimed Moscow's actions in Ukraine "have nothing to do" with the looming global energy and food crisis and has instead blamed Western economic policies. In an interview with state TV channel Rossiya-1, aired on Sunday, the Russian leader blamed the United States for "injecting large sums of money" into its economy to counter the coronavirus pandemic, saying this led to inflation. He also blamed European countries for not listening "to our urgent requests to preserve long-term contracts for the supply [of natural gas]" – another factor that he said led to inflation.