Russia's war in Ukraine

By Mike Hayes, Joe Ruiz, Adrienne Vogt, Andrew Raine, Amy Woodyatt, Jack Guy and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 6:19 a.m. ET, June 6, 2022
14 Posts
2 hr 35 min ago

"Fiercest battles" as Ukrainian position in Severodonetsk worsens: regional official

From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Mick Krever

After reclaiming territory from Russia over the weekend, Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Severodonetsk are under renewed attack, the region’s top official said on Monday. 

The fiercest battles continue here,” Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said in a television interview.

“Our defenders managed to counterattack for a while ­– they liberated almost half of the city. However, now the situation has worsened for us again.”

Hayday said the Russians are using “standard scorched-earth tactics,” and that evacuation of the approximately 15,000 civilians remaining in Severodonetsk is impossible because of intense fighting.

He said Russia is targeting most of its shelling at the neighboring city of Lysychansk, which sits on strategic high ground across the Siverskyi Donets River from Severodonetsk.

“From there, it is much easier to defend and maintain a defensive line,” Hayday said. “They are still destroying houses and humanitarian aid centers.”

He said a further 15,000 civilians remained in Lysychansk and that police are managing to evacuate a small number of them

Finally, he said that Russia has devoted a “simply incredible” number of troops and equipment to bombarding the main access road to Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, which runs between Bakhmut and Lysychansk.

“The Russians do not control this road, but the entire route is being shelled,” he said. “The Russians have amassed huge reserves. Time will tell whether they will have enough strength to take this route.”

50 min ago

Russia’s attack on Kyiv likely an attempt to disrupt supply of Western arms: UK intelligence

From CNN’s Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong. Previous reporting from Julia Presniakova, Victoria Butenko, Yulia Kesaieva and Bex Wright

A fireman stands near the production shop of the Darnytsia Carriage Repair Plant in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5.
A fireman stands near the production shop of the Darnytsia Carriage Repair Plant in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5. (Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Sunday was likely an attempt to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to frontline Ukrainian units, the UK's Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence assessment on Monday.

One of the missiles was intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense unit, but the rest hit “infrastructure facilities in the north of the Ukrainian capital,” the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday.  

Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, said one military target was hit, and one civilian target.

Several of the missiles hit the Darnytsia Carriage Repair Plant, injuring one railway worker, according to Oleksandr Kamyshin, CEO of the Ukrainian state railway enterprise Ukrzaliznytsia.

But passenger trains were not delayed by the attacks, he said.

Kamyshin denied Russian reports that his company was housing military equipment, and invited journalists to verify that by visiting the plant.

The UK Ministry of Defense also said that heavy fighting continues in the eastern city of Severodonetsk and that Russian forces continue to push towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. 

Russian forces have likely moved multiple air defense assets to Snake Island in the Black Sea, including SA-15 and SA-22 systems and it is likely that these weapons are intended to provide air defense for Russian naval vessels operating around Snake Island, the ministry said. 

Russia's activity on Snake Island contributes to its blockade of the Ukrainian coast and hinders the resumption of maritime trade, including exports of Ukrainian grain,” it added.

 

3 hr 17 min ago

CNN team sees long lines of civilian cars headed west from Donetsk region

From CNN’s Ben Wedeman and Ghazi Balkiz in eastern Ukraine

A CNN team driving east from Dnipro on Monday morning saw long lines of civilian cars driving west from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk region. 

Fighting in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk regions has intensified in recent weeks, with stepped-up Russian attacks on the city of Sloviansk, and an intense urban battle for Severodonetsk, the eastern-most city controlled by the Ukrainian government.

4 hr 52 min ago

Witnesses say Russian troops killed Hostomel mayor and two volunteers

From CNN's Sanyo Fylyppov and Ivana Kottasová

As Russian forces closed in on Hostomel in late February, the town's mayor Yurii Prylypko urged local residents to take care of each other.

I'm here with you. We have to resist," he said in a video message. "The weapons are coming. Our soldiers are coming. We will get through this. We just need to keep calm and protect the people around us. Thank you!"

Days later, Prylypko was dead. He and another civilian, Ivan Zorya, were killed by Russian soldiers, eyewitnesses say, as they tried to deliver medicines and other supplies to people in the community. Another civilian, Oleksandr Karpenko, was killed while trying to save them.

Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine.

But photos of the scene taken in its aftermath and images captured by security cameras on the day of the attack make it clear the mayor was traveling in a civilian car when Russian troops opened fire. There were no other cars or military vehicles nearby at the time, according to the eyewitnesses.

As part of an investigation into the three men's deaths, CNN spoke to three eyewitnesses to the attack on March 3 and to several other local residents who saw Prylypko's and Zorya's bodies lying on the street in the days following the shooting.

Read more:

Gunned down on a mercy mission: Witnesses say Russian troops killed Hostomel mayor and two volunteers
3 hr 36 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met frontline troops in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia on Sunday June 5.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met frontline troops in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia on Sunday June 5. (Office of President of Ukraine)

Russia is intensifying its efforts to gain control of eastern Ukraine, with heavy fighting in the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Moscow will strike new targets if the United States supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine.

  • In Donetsk: Russian troops are targeting the northern approaches to the key city of Sloviansk. Russian troops have resumed their offensive near Sviatohirsk, some 12 miles (20 km) north of Sloviansk, and have suffered losses, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces. There have also been further air strikes against Sloviansk, which is more than 300 miles east of the capital Kyiv.
  • In Luhansk: Russian forces have tried to storm two districts – Bilohorivka and Mykolaivka – that, if lost by the Ukrainians, would put the city of Severodonetsk at risk of encirclement.
  • Ukrainian fightback: Severodonetsk has been under Russian bombardment for weeks, but remains fiercely contested. Last week, Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said Russian forces held about 80% of the city – now he says Ukraine has regained control of half of the city. He expects Russia to redouble efforts to take the city in the next few days by using heavy artillery.
  • In the south: Fighting continues, with territory changing hands since a Ukrainian counter-offensive began a week ago. Russian forces are on the offensive in Bila Krynytsia, in the Kherson region, a district recently retaken by Ukrainian forces. Meanwhile, a gain storage silo has been destroyed in the city of Mykolaiv. Ukraine says Russia has hit the region with air-based cruise missiles.
  • In Kyiv: Russia fired five cruise missiles toward the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine's state-run nuclear power station operator Energoatom said on Sunday one cruise missile had flown "critically low" over the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant. Energoatom labeled the action "another act of nuclear terrorism" and said Russian forces “still do not understand that even the smallest fragment of a missile that can hit a working power unit can cause a nuclear catastrophe and radiation leak.”
  • Zelensky visits front line: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met frontline troops in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. In Donetsk and Luhansk, Zelensky visited the cities of Soledar and Lysychansk, both of which have been under heavy Russian attack for weeks, suffering missile, rocket and aerial bombardment. In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky met the mayors of some occupied towns as well as "Mariupol residents who managed to leave the city alive and with children."
  • Putin's warning: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow would strike new targets if the United States supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine. Delivering new arms to Kyiv would only “drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible,” he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel. Putin said that if American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were supplied to Ukraine, "we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet." 
  • Food crisis: Meanwhile, Putin also claimed Moscow's actions in Ukraine "have nothing to do" with the looming global energy and food crisis and has instead blamed Western economic policies. In an interview with state TV channel Rossiya-1, aired on Sunday, the Russian leader blamed the United States for "injecting large sums of money" into its economy to counter the coronavirus pandemic, saying this led to inflation. He also blamed European countries for not listening "to our urgent requests to preserve long-term contracts for the supply [of natural gas]" – another factor that he said led to inflation.

3 hr 37 min ago

Zelensky says he visited troops on Luhansk-Donetsk frontline Sunday

From CNN's Tim Lister and Kostan Nechyporenko 

(Office of President of Ukraine)
(Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he visited troops in some of the most heavily bombarded frontline positions Sunday.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said: "We were in Lysychansk and we were in Soledar."

Both places have been under heavy Russian attack for weeks, suffering missile, rocket and aerial bombardment.

"I am proud of everyone I met, shook hands with, communicated with and supported. Something was brought for the military, but I will not detail it," he said. "And I brought something from them -- to you. It is important: confidence and strength."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met frontline troops in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia on Sunday June 5.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met frontline troops in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia on Sunday June 5. (Office of President of Ukraine)

Earlier Sunday, Zelensky was in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, where he said he'd met the mayors of some occupied towns.

"I met with Mariupol residents who managed to leave the city alive and with children. I met them in Khortytsia. Conditions are temporary but not bad," he said. "Each family had its own story, most without men. Someone's husband went to war, someone in captivity, and someone, unfortunately, died."

6 hr 24 min ago

Russians suffer losses in renewed offensive against Sloviansk, Ukrainian military says

From CNN's Tim Lister

Residents look for belongings in the rubble of their home after a strike destroyed three houses in the city of Sloviansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 1.
Residents look for belongings in the rubble of their home after a strike destroyed three houses in the city of Sloviansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 1. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian military has reported another day of heavy fighting in the Donetsk region, especially on the northern approaches to the key city of Sloviansk.

The armed forces' General Staff did not acknowledge losing any territory but said Russian troops had resumed their offensive near Sviatohirsk, some 12 miles (20 km) north of Sloviansk, and had suffered losses. It said there had been further air strikes against Sloviansk. The city is located more than 300 miles east of the capital Kyiv.

Further east, the General Staff said Russian forces had tried to storm two districts (Bilohorivka and Mykolaivka), that, if lost by the Ukrainians, would put the city of Severodonetsk at risk of encirclement.

The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment," the military said.

Local authorities reported the town of Bakhmut -- a lynchpin in Ukraine's defense of Donetsk and Luhansk -- had been shelled again. An agricultural machinery plant had been set on fire, they said.

Fighting in the south continues, with territory changing hands since a Ukrainian counter-offensive began a week ago.

The General Staff said the Russians were conducting an offensive in the area of ​​Bila Krynytsia in the north of the Kherson region, a district recently retaken by Ukrainian forces. The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said Russian units had "retreated to previously occupied positions."

A grain storage silo was destroyed in the city of Mykolaiv, according to images from the area geolocated by CNN. The Operational Command South of the Ukrainian forces said "from the direction of the Black Sea and from the territory of Russia, the Black Sea coast of Mykolaiv region, ports and granaries were attacked by air-based cruise missiles."

6 hr 25 min ago

Putin blames the West for international food and energy crisis

From CNN’s Mariya Knight in Atlanta

Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during the Summit of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on May 16, in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during the Summit of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on May 16, in Moscow, Russia. (Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Moscow’s actions have nothing to do with the looming energy and food crisis in the world and again blamed economic and financial policies of the West for creating such a scenario.

Current and former energy officials tell CNN they worry that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the wake of years of underinvestment in the energy sector have sent the world careening into a crisis that will rival, or even exceed, the oil crises of the 1970s and early 1980s.

US President Joe Biden has blamed Russia's invasion for domestic price hikes and global food supply shortages.

In an interview with state TV channel Rossiya-1, conducted Friday and aired in full Sunday, the Russian leader blamed the United States for "injecting large sums of money" into its economy as a means of combating the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to inflation and an "unfavorable situation in the food market, because first of all, food prices went up."

Putin also blamed "the short-sighted policy of European countries, and above all the European Commission, in the energy sector" as another reason for the crisis in food and energy market. 

“Among other things, the Europeans did not listen to our urgent requests to preserve long-term contracts for the supply of the same natural gas to European countries, and they also began to (terminate the contracts) … This had a negative impact on the European energy market: Prices crept up. Russia has absolutely nothing to do with it," he said. 

As soon as gas prices went up, fertilizer prices "immediately increased, because some of these fertilizers are produced, including at the expense of gas. Everything is interconnected," Putin added. 

"But we warned about this, and this has nothing to do with any military operation of Russia," Putin said. 

The Kremlin said last week that Moscow is ready to make a “significant contribution” to avoid the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizers, if the West lifts “politically motivated restrictions” on Russia.  

6 hr 25 min ago

Zelensky meets with soldiers and displaced Ukrainians during trip to Zaporizhzhia region

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London

(Office of President of Ukraine)
(Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with soldiers on the frontline and internally displaced Ukrainians during a trip to Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday. 

Zelensky "visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military," taking the opportunity to acquaint himself "with the operational situation on the frontline of defense," a statement from the Ukrainian Presidency said. 

The president spoke with the soldiers, presenting them with state awards and thanking them for their service, according to the statement. 

"I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state. I am grateful to everyone. I want to wish you and your families good health. Take care of yourselves," Zelensky told the frontline soldiers. 

He also paid a trip to a sanatorium where internally displaced Ukrainians, forced to flee their homes, have been receiving shelter and medical care, according to a separate statement from the Ukrainian Presidency. 

Some more context: Almost 12 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky told lawmakers in Luxembourg on Thursday. 

I understand that everyone wants to return home. And this housing, no matter how comfortable it is, cannot be compared with your own home. There is nowhere better than home," Zelensky told the IDPs on Sunday. 

IDPs who had traveled from the southern city of Mariupol recounted to the president the "tragic events they had to endure due to the Russian invasion, "appealing to him for help with recovering lost documents and issuing death certificates of relatives who died in the temporarily occupied territories, according to the statement. 

Zelensky invited them to put forward suggestions for "legislative changes" that could be made to simplify the procedures for obtaining these documents. 

He assured the IDPs that all those who have lost their homes will be provided with "comfortable housing," according to the statement. 

Finally, Zelensky gave a gift to 8-year-old boy, Yehor Kravtsov, who kept a diary while living under shelling in Mariupol. Yehor, whose "Mariupol Diary" writings were published on social networks, shared his experiences of the city's bombing with Zelensky.