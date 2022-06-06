It's Monday night in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Heavy fighting is underway in the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. In Donetsk, Russian troops have resumed an offensive on the northern approaches to the key city of Sloviansk.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia fired five cruise missiles toward the capital Kyiv on Sunday, according to the Ukrainian military.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that his forces will strike new targets if the United States supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine.
Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:
- Situation changing "every hour" as heavy fighting continues in Severodonetsk: Heavy fighting continues in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, with the situation "changing every hour," according to Ukrainian officials. Oleksandr Striuk, the head of the city's military administration, said "there are enough [Ukrainian] forces and means to recapture the city. There are fierce battles and street fights." Striuk said Russian forces had a substantial numerical advantage.
- Ukrainian Navy says Russian ships withdrew from coastal waters in Black Sea: The Ukrainian Navy says ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet have withdrawn to more than 100 kilometers (about 65 miles) from Ukrainian shores as a result of its attacks with missiles and drones. In an operational update Monday, the Navy said that in an effort to regain control of north-western parts of the Black Sea, the Russians had deployed coastal missile systems in the Crimea and Kherson regions.
- Ukraine Ministry of Defense: Russian missile and air attacks increase on several fronts: Ukraine's Ministry of Defense says that Russian forces have launched missiles and air strikes against a number of targets across Ukraine, as they try to break down Ukrainian defenses and hit key infrastructure. Colonel Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the Defense Ministry spokesperson, said Russia was carrying out "intense fire and assault operations along the entire line of combat confrontation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions." Seven aircraft had launched guided missiles from above the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, while coastal missile systems in Crimea were also active. On the ground, Motuzyanyk said the Russians had made some advances, including north of Sloviansk, where they were advancing in the Sviatohirsk area toward the Siverskiy Donets River.
- At least one dead after shelling of residential area of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine: At least one person is dead and several more injured after Russia shelled a residential area of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, according to the regional council. “This morning Mykolaiv was being shelled chaotically again,” Hanna Zamazieieva, head of Mykolaiv regional council, said on Telegram. “Civil residential houses in different districts of the city with no military objects were shelled.” Over the past week, Ukrainian forces have been pressing an offensive on Russian-occupied Kherson, to the southeast of Mykolaiv, reportedly retaking some previously occupied villages.
- Russia loses another general in Donbas: A Russian general has died in Donbas, Russian state media said, citing the Telegram channel of a war correspondent Sunday. The Russian general was identified as Roman Kutuzov by Russian state media and Ukrainian Armed Forces. “According to military correspondent Alexander Sladkov’s Telegram channel, Kutuzov, a native of the Airborne Forces, led people into the attack and died in battle,” Russia 24 said. Ukrainian Armed Forces also said Kutuzov had died.
- More civilians now ready to flee Donetsk with casualties suffered "almost every day," says official: An increasing number of civilians are now ready to evacuate from the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region, the top regional official said on Monday. “People who didn't try, and didn't want, to leave in the beginning when it was safer are leaving now,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said on Ukrainian television. “We evacuate them both from frontline settlements and from the cities of Bakhmut, Soledar, and Slovyansk. Now the pace has increased," he said.
- UN watchdog warns of "clear and present risk" at nuclear power plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine: There is a “clear and present risk to the safety, security and safeguards” at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently controlled by Russia, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Monday. Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that “at least five of the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security have been compromised at the site.”
- UK intelligence: Russia’s attack on Kyiv likely an attempt to disrupt supply of Western arms: A Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Sunday was likely an attempt to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to frontline Ukrainian units, the UK's Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence assessment on Monday. One of the missiles was intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense unit, but the rest hit “infrastructure facilities in the north of the Ukrainian capital,” the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday. Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, said one military target was hit, and one civilian target.