Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday claimed it had foiled a "large-scale offensive" from Ukrainian forces on the front line in the eastern Donetsk region.
The attack involved Ukrainian troops, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, according to a statement from the ministry.
It comes after Ukrainian forces claimed they had achieved two small victories in the country's east, including an advance of 400 meters (1,300 feet) toward the strategically important town of Svatove in Donetsk.
Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russia-appointed official in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region claimed Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack there. The Ukrainian military did not refer to any fighting in Zaporizhzhia in its daily update Sunday and has urged silence over any counteroffensive plans.
Here are the other top headlines:
- Belgorod battles: The western Russian province, which borders Ukraine, continues to see violence as the war spills over the border. Belgorod's governor said in a video posted Sunday that shelling had been reported as Russian dissident groups fighting under Ukrainian command ramp up pressure there. The dissident groups say they have captured Russian soldiers and will transfer them to Ukraine's military.
- Chechen warning: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Sunday offered to send his troops to Belgorod region to "deal with" cross-border incursions. "I would like to remind you that the terrorists who invaded the Belgorod region could be dealt with by the forces of Chechen units," Kadyrov said in in a Telegram post. The remarks from Kadyrov, a Putin ally, come after the head of Russia's Wagner group claimed Saturday that attacks in Belgorod were "a clear attempt to capture that area."
- Zelensky's gratitude: In his daily address Saturday, the Ukrainian President thanked more than a dozen troops by name and asked that Ukrainians take time to do the same with individual soldiers. Among those Zelensky name-checked were troops on the front lines or battling to control the skies above them — the fighters that would be particularly key in the counteroffensive that Kyiv is expected to launch.
- Washington's view: President Joe Biden's national security adviser said the US believes the Ukrainian counteroffensive will result in Kyiv taking back "strategically significant territory." Speaking to CNN, Jake Sullivan added that developments on the battlefield will also have a "major impact" on any future peace negotiations.
- Deadly strike: Rescue workers have recovered the body of a 2-year-old girl from the rubble of a building hit by a Russian strike Saturday on the small riverfront town of Pidhorodne in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, a Ukrainian military official said. Twenty-two people were wounded in the attack, including five children.