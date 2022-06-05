World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Andrew Raine, Sana Noor Haq and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 11:22 a.m. ET, June 5, 2022
17 min ago

It's Sunday evening in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow would strike new targets if the US supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, according to Russian state media.   

Delivering new arms to Kyiv only aims to “drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible,” Putin said in an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel, Russian state media TASS reported.

In the case of deliveries of long-range missiles to Kyiv, Russia will draw "appropriate conclusions" and strike those “facilities” that it has not yet targeted, he said.  

"If they are supplied, we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet," Putin said, commenting on the situation regarding the supply of American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine.  

Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:

  • The state of fighting in the Donetsk region: As Russia intensifies its assault on the eastern part of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has claimed that Russian troops are making little progress, particularly in the Donetsk region. Russia’s air activity “remains high” over eastern Ukraine and has contributed to Russia’s “recent tactical successes,” but has “failed to have a meaningful impact on the conflict,” the latest intelligence assessment from the UK’s defense ministry said on Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that one-fifth of the country's territory is under Russian control, with the Donbas area "almost entirely destroyed."
  • Ukrainian military says Russia launched 5 cruise missiles toward Kyiv: Russia “launched 5 X-22 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea in the direction of Kyiv” at 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said. One missile was destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense unit, and the rest hit “infrastructure facilities in the north of the Ukrainian capital,” the military said. Earlier, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said one military target and one civilian target were hit.
  • Ukraine shot down four missiles aimed at Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, officials say: Ukrainian air defenses shot down four Russian missiles aimed at Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, an update from Operational Command South said on Sunday. “During a night attack from the sea by missiles across the south of Ukraine, two missiles were shot down by forces of our divisions over the sea, on approach to the Mykolaiv region,” the statement said. At dawn, the Mykolaiv region was “again subjected to a massive missile strike using aircraft” and two missiles were shot down by air defenses, the statement said.
  • Russia says it destroyed tanks in Kyiv: Russian missiles destroyed T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles near Kyiv that had been supplied by eastern European countries to Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry said Sunday. The ministry added that Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision long-range air-launched missiles in the strikes on the capital's outskirts, hitting buildings of a car repair enterprise. The Russian announcement comes after multiple explosions rocked Kyiv on Sunday morning, in the first strikes on the capital in weeks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person has been hospitalized.
  • UK Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian counterattacks in Severodonetsk are likely “blunting” Russian momentum: Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours in Severodonetsk are likely “blunting” Russian momentum, the UK Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on Sunday. “Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the contested city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, likely blunting the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower,” the ministry said. The ministry said the Russian troops include personnel mobilized from the reserve of the Russian-led separatist forces of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic.
6 min ago

West "must understand" giving heavy weapons isn't one-time situation, says Ukrainian deputy defense minister

From Julia Presnakova, Kostan Nechyporenko and Bex Wright

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar holds a press briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 2.
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar holds a press briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 2. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock)

Western allies “must understand” that providing heavy weaponry to Ukraine “is not a one-time aid” but has to be continued until “victory,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday.

“Weapons have already begun to arrive, but it is not enough to give a very strong rebuff to the Russian army,” Maliar said. “We will always need support, given that we have already entered a protracted war. The West must understand that this is not a one-time aid, but to a victory.”

“Our fighters are really prepared, our army is really prepared. But this motivation and training are not enough to overcome Russia without weapons,” she said. “Therefore, we openly ask the question that we need the help of the Western world, especially in weapons. And first of all, we are talking about air defense and heavy weapons.”

The scene in Severodonetsk: Maliar said that the situation on the ground is “hot” and changing constantly, so it’s difficult to give updates on how much of the city Ukraine controls.

“No one can say for sure because, during the fighting, some part of the city may now be under the control of Russian troops, but in 30 minutes, the situation could change radically,” Maliar said. “The only thing we can say for sure is that the (Ukrainian) armed forces are strongly resisting. Otherwise, the city would have fallen.”

The threat to Kyiv: “Kyiv is constantly under threat,” Maliar said. “We need to understand that the war is in a hot phase, and Kyiv remains the main goal of the Russian Federation.”

Maliar also spoke about the fighters from around the world who have signed up for the International Legion, which she said is legally part of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“The International Legion proved itself in battle,” Maliar said, including in the liberation of Kyiv, and now the international fighters “are also in the hottest spots.”

She said they have applications “from almost all over the world,” with some people signing up as “professional fighters who can perform very high-level military tasks” and others who join after being motivated by “the injustice” of the conflict.

1 hr 2 min ago

Ukrainian military says Russia launched 5 cruise missiles toward Kyiv

From CNN's Julia Presniakova, Victoria Butenko, Yulia Kesaieva and Bex Wright

Russia “launched 5 X-22 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea in the direction of Kyiv” at 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

One missile was destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense unit, and the rest hit “infrastructure facilities in the north of the Ukrainian capital,” the military said.

Earlier, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said one military target and one civilian target were hit.

Several of the missiles hit the Darnytsia Carriage Repair Plant, injuring one railway worker, according to Oleksandr Kamyshin, CEO of the Ukrainian state railway enterprise Ukrzaliznytsia. Passenger trains were not delayed by the attacks, he said.

Kamyshin denied the Russian reports that his company was housing any military equipment, and he invited journalists to visit the plant and verify that.

“I officially declare that there is no military equipment on the plant's territory. This plant repaired cargo carriages, including those we use for grain export,” Kamyshin said.

“Their real target is the economy of Ukraine and the civilian population,” he said. “They also want to block our opportunity to export Ukrainian products to the West.”

2 hr 23 min ago

Ukraine shot down four missiles aimed at Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, officials say

From CNN's Julia Presniakova, Taras Zadorozhnyy and Bex Wright

Ukrainian air defenses shot down four Russian missiles aimed at Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, an update from Operational Command South said on Sunday.

“During a night attack from the sea by missiles across the south of Ukraine, two missiles were shot down by forces of our divisions over the sea, on approach to the Mykolaiv region,” the statement said.

At dawn, the Mykolaiv region was “again subjected to a massive missile strike using aircraft” and two missiles were shot down by air defenses, the statement said.

“From the direction of the Black Sea and from the territory of Russia, the Black Sea coast of Mykolaiv region, ports and granaries were attacked by air-based cruise missiles.”

“Such audacious actions again reveal the real intentions of the terrorist country — pseudo-care of humanitarian corridors and unblocking ports — this is just an excuse to gain access to Ukraine's maritime infrastructure,” the statement said.

Russia also tried to regain lost positions in two areas of Mykolaiv but “suffered heavy losses and retreated,” a separate update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday.

In nearby Kherson, the military said there has been no mobile or internet connection for six days, and the Russian troops controlling the city have opened a branch of a party called ‘United Russia’ where they “collect data from the city’s residents.”

Heavy fighting is also taking place in the Beryslav district, and many houses, roads and bridges have been destroyed, the military said.

2 hr 32 min ago

Pope Francis appeals to government leaders on Ukraine: "Please do not bring humanity to ruin"

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

Pope Francis speaks during Pentecost Mass on June 5 in The Vatican.
Pope Francis speaks during Pentecost Mass on June 5 in The Vatican. (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Pope Francis renewed his appeal to government leaders on Sunday to seek a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine.  

"While the fury of death and destruction continues and conflicting positions spread, fueling an escalation that is increasingly dangerous for everyone, I renew an appeal to national leaders: Please do not bring humanity to ruin, do not bring humanity to ruin," the Pope said after his Regina Coeli prayer on Pentecost, appearing at a window of the papal apartments overlooking St. Peter's Square.  

"Carry out real negotiations, concrete talks for a ceasefire and for a sustainable solution. Listen to the desperate cry of the people who are suffering - we see it every day in the media - respect human life, stop the macabre destruction of cities and villages everywhere," he added.  

On Saturday, the Pontiff told a child from Ukraine that he wants to visit Ukraine and will be discussing a possible trip with Ukrainian officials.   

The Pope made an appeal on Wednesday to lift the blockade of wheat exports from Ukraine.  

CNN's Nicola Ruotolo and Radina Gigova contributed to this report.

3 hr 18 min ago

Russia says it destroyed tanks in Kyiv

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite, Yulia Kesaieva and Bex Wright

Russian missiles destroyed T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles near Kyiv that had been supplied by eastern European countries to Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry said Sunday. 

The ministry added that Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision long-range air-launched missiles in the strikes on the capital's outskirts, hitting buildings of a car repair enterprise.

Background: The Russian announcement comes after multiple explosions rocked Kyiv on Sunday morning, in the first strikes on the capital in weeks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person has been hospitalized.

The Ukrainian government confirmed that a military target was hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv on Sunday.

"One military object was hit and one civilian. No casualties, one person was hospitalized," Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

This post has been updated.

5 hr ago

Putin warns Russia will strike new targets if long-range missiles are supplied to Ukraine

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite  

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on May 16.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow on May 16. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow would strike new targets if the US supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, according to Russian state media.   

Delivering new arms to Kyiv only aims to “drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible,” Putin said in an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel, Russian state media TASS reported.

In the case of deliveries of long-range missiles to Kyiv, Russia will draw "appropriate conclusions" and strike those “facilities” that it has not yet targeted, he said.  

"If they are supplied, we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet," Putin said commenting on the situation regarding the supply of American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine.  

Supplying American MLRS to Ukraine essentially does not change anything, since Kyiv had similar weapons before, including similar range missiles, so they are simply making up for their losses, Putin said, according to TASS.  

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday the US is providing Ukraine  "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" as its war with Russia grinds on.   

3 hr 12 min ago

Ukrainian official says Russian general given until June 10 to capture Severodonetsk or key highway

From CNN's Taras Zadorozhnyy, Julia Presniakova and Bex Wright

Russian forces are “advancing” in several areas north of the city of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine after they “completed regrouping of troops,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Sloviansk city military administration said hundreds of people were fleeing Sloviansk every day, with evacuation numbers almost doubling this week. A missile strike that killed three people on Tuesday “pushed the citizens to leave,” the official said.

In nearby Lyman, Russia is also “advancing in the direction of Sviatohirsk, trying to push our troops to the right bank of the Siverskyi Donets River,” the military said.

Russian troops continue to pummel areas of eastern Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, eight civilians were killed and 11 were injured in the Donetsk region after Russian forces shelled 15 areas, an update from the regional military-civilian administrations said on Sunday.

Russia also conducted two air strikes in Donetsk, including one overnight in the key city of Kramatorsk, which caused “serious damage to two enterprises in the city,” but did not result in casualties, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Kramatorsk Mayor said.

In areas around Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, the Russians are “firing on the front line of defense and the rear areas of our troops, in order to restrain our units and prevent their regrouping,” the military said.

And in Luhansk, Russian forces fired on five areas, including Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, with artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Air strikes were also carried out on four areas, regional officials said.

One person was also killed and two others were injured after shelling in Hirske and Lysychansk, which also damaged 18 houses and a police department building. In Severodonetsk, a building on the Azot chemical factory complex was damaged by Russian artillery shelling, regional officials said, with no casualties reported.

Russia’s units are “focusing on offensive operations to surround our troops” in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, and to “block the main logistics routes,” the military said.

The Russian general Aleksandr Dvornikov “has received the task by June 10 of either completely capturing Severodonetsk, or completely cutting off the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway and taking it under control,” Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk regional military administration said. “Therefore, a huge amount of forces, everything they had, all reserves — everything is used to accomplish these two tasks.”

Near Severodonetsk in the city of Lysychansk, a humanitarian aid center was “completely destroyed” by Russian shelling on Sunday, Hayday added.

In the northeast, in the Kharkiv region, the Russians used phosphorus munitions in the Cherkaski Tyshky area northeast of Kharkiv, the military said.

One person was also injured after Russian shelling of Chuguev to the southeast of Kharkiv, and several other areas came under fire overnight, regional officials said.

“The enemy does not stop firing on the positions of our troops near the city of Kharkiv,” the military statement said.

In Sumy in the northeast, Russia fired artillery shells at infrastructure facilities in two areas, the military said, and the Chernihiv region in the north was also shelled.

This post has been updated with additional information about casualties from regional officials.

7 hr 21 min ago

Russian missile shot down south of Kyiv, says Ukrainian official

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Bex Wright

A Russian missile was downed on Sunday by Ukraine’s air defense system above the Obukhiv area south of Kyiv, the Kyiv region military administration said on Sunday.

“According to the preliminary information, there are no casualties or destruction,” the statement said.

Some background: Multiple explosions also hit the capital on Sunday morning local time. One person was hospitalized.

“In reference to this morning's explosions in the capital's Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, there are currently no casualties from missile strikes on infrastructure. One victim was hospitalized,” Klitschko said on Telegram.

He added that the city’s services are still operating in the affected areas. 

Russia “continues to launch missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in our country, in particular in Kyiv,” a separate update the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Sunday.

CNN's Taras Zadorozhnyy, Josh Pennington and Sophie Jeong contributed reporting to this post.