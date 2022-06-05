Explosions reported in Kyiv early Sunday

Smoke rises in Kyiv, Ukraine after several explosions were reported around the capital on Sunday June 5. (CNN)

Several explosions were reported around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv at dawn on Sunday local time.

"A few blasts in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv. The services are already working on site. More detailed information later," said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

A CNN journalist who saw the aftermath of the explosions said one north-east of Kyiv sent a thick column of smoke into the sky.

There were also reports of missile strikes around the port city of Odesa early Sunday.