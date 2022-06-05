World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 12:05 a.m. ET, June 5, 2022
1 hr 15 min ago

Five people reported killed in multiple explosions close to city of Donetsk

From Tim Lister and Mariya Knight 

The Russian state news agency TASS said five civilians were killed and 20 were injured Saturday as a result of multiple explosions close to the city of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The city is held by the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, but is rarely shelled by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the explosions. 

The DPR said on its Telegram channel 10 Grad rockets had been fired at the Kirov district of the city. The headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the DPR said, "as a result of the shelling in Donetsk, the number of wounded increased to 10 people."

1 hr 16 min ago

Ukrainian defense minister says 'optimistic' forecast sees war over by end of the year

From Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, at a conference for the Ukraine war in the United States, on April 26. (Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, said it is "hard to predict when the war will end, but my optimistic projection is that it may end by the end of the year."

Reznikov was speaking at the GLOBSEC-2022 forum in Bratislava in Slovakia.

He said Ukrainian defense forces still "need heavy weapons, primarily MLRS, as well as other artillery, tanks, anti-ship systems, unmanned systems, missiles and air defenses."

"We need them quickly and in quantities commensurate with the scale of the threats. Ukraine found itself in a state of war without adequate support from the democratic world," he said.

"The situation is changing now, but slowly. We appreciate the contribution of each country which is currently with Ukraine, which has committed itself to increase the effectiveness of international support," Reznikov said.
He added: "Ukraine has changed its philosophy in the supply of weapons. If in the first month of the war we focused on obtaining anti-tank and anti-aircraft portable systems, now the nature of the war has changed and we need more heavy weapons."

"In the Kherson region, the Russian army is building a deeply echeloned defense. Our goal is to prevent Russian scenarios from being realized and to liberate our territories as soon as possible," he said.

1 hr 16 min ago

Russia "throwing all its reserves" at Severodonetsk, according to regional Ukrainian official

From CNN's Mariya Knight, Tim Lister and Oleksandra Ochman

The Russian army is "throwing all its reserves into" capturing the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region, according to Serhiy Hayday, the head of the regional military administration.

"They had previously managed to capture most of the city, but now our military has pushed them back," Hayday told Ukrainian television, claiming the Russians are "suffering huge losses."

Hayday also said Chechen forces who appear to have thought the battle was won had entered the city.

He said the Russians were trying to demolish bridges "so that we cannot provide reinforcements to our guys who are in Severodonetsk, who are defending the Luhansk region. ... They are really afraid that the success of our defenders will develop, and this can be done if ammunition, weapons and reinforcements are provided in time. This is the first thing they are afraid of."

Earlier Saturday, Hayday said Ukraine now controls about half of Severodonetsk. He was responding to a question about the latest UK intelligence assessment, which had predicted Russia would control all of the Luhansk region within two weeks.

The humanitarian situation is difficult in the area, he added.

"At present, we can neither evacuate people nor bring humanitarian aid, for example, to Severodonetsk. The only places where we can deliver humanitarian cargo — food, medicine — are Lysychansk and the Hirske community," which are to the south of Severodonetsk, he said.  

"Even in Lysychansk, we are shelled, but daily we continue to transport humanitarian goods by trucks. We may even evacuate people, but quietly, without publicity, because the Russian army is shooting at evacuation buses," Hayday claimed.

Oleksandr Striuk, head of the Severodonetsk military administration, said late Saturday that street battles continue in the city, and "our military is doing everything to drive the enemy out of the city."

Striuk said that residential areas of the city are now "divided in half." 

"Street battles are being fought, which is accompanied by constant artillery shelling. The situation is quite tense, but there is hope and confidence in our armed forces that everything will work out. The city remains Ukrainian,” he said.

He said there had been about 13,000 people in the city before it was stormed by Russian troops, but some had been "forcibly removed to the occupied territory."