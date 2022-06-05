Mayor's aide: Shortage of drinking water in Mariupol "critical"

The shortage of drinking water in Mariupol is now at a critical level, according to an adviser to the mayor.

Petro Andrushenko said people had to register to receive drinking water and can only get it every two days.

The damage to Mariupol during more than two months of bombardment was so severe that most basic services, such as electricity, gas and piped water, are yet to be restored by the Russian-backed local authorities.

Andrushenko said: "The amount of water was small before, but now it has decreased altogether. It is necessary to register in the queue ... In the future, the temperature will rise, the water level will fall, and the water will be less."

Andrushenko, who is not in Mariupol, claimed that the water being provided by the occupying authorities is "very conditional drinking water. Without boiling, it cannot be consumed in normal life at all, and there is no place to boil, that is, only on the [outside] fire. In fact, people use it as it is. This is a double threat at once."

Andrushenko repeated his warnings of epidemics due to the high level of garbage and the number of corpses buried in shallow graves throughout the city.

"It is difficult to say [what kind of epidemic]," he said. "We expect cholera [or] any viral epidemic related to the gastrointestinal tract. As a result of unsanitary conditions, this can happen. The worst thing is that such a basic thing as dysentery in the current conditions and with the dysfunctional medical system, lack of drugs, lack of laboratories and everything we are used to, lack of vaccines in Mariupol ... Even dysentery can kill tens of thousands."

So far there have been no confirmed reports of dysentery or other epidemic diseases in Mariupol.