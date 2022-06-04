The UK Ministry of Defence expects Russia to take control of the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine within the next two weeks, saying that after failing to take Kyiv, Moscow has changed its strategy to focus on the Donbas.
Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Russia prepares for assault: The Ukrainian military says Russian units are being reinforced on the approaches to Sloviansk, as they prepare to resume an offensive toward the eastern city. In nearby Severodonetsk, the Ukrainian military said battles continue and Russian forces had "partial success" in storming residential areas in the east of the city.
- Push for a ceasefire: The US and its allies are placing a renewed emphasis on the need for a negotiated settlement to end the war. US officials have in recent weeks been meeting regularly with their British and European counterparts to discuss potential frameworks for a ceasefire.
- Biden's take: Asked whether Ukraine needs to cede part of its territory to achieve peace, US President Joe Biden said: “I’m not going to tell them what they should and shouldn’t do.” BIden added it “appears” at some point there will need to be a “settlement” between the two countries, but “what that entails, I don’t know.”
- More EU sanctions: The European Council has formally adopted the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said they are “banning the import of Russian oil into the EU.” The sanctions also impact areas including broadcasting, exports and consulting.
- 100 days of war: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assessed the results of the war in Ukraine, saying "certain results" have been achieved and work will continue until all goals are met. He continued to call it a "special military operation." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that Ukrainians have been defending their country for 100 days against Russian aggression and that "victory shall be ours."
- Dolphins a casualty of war: Injured and dead dolphins have been washing up on the coast of the Black Sea after being hurt or killed by powerful military sonars, according to researchers in Ukraine. Several studies in the past have confirmed that these types of sonars are harmful to marine life.
