Ukraine has an "army of drones" helping it fight the Kremlin
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio, Tim Lister, Frederik Pleitgen, William Bonnett and Daria Tarasova
Under the scorching summer sun at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, an almost invisible drone approaches in the distance. Difficult to spot, the remote-controlled aircraft is also nearly impossible to hear.
“It’s very stealthy,” drone maker Valeriy Borovyk says. “We call this one Vidsyich (Ukrainian word for ‘repel’).”
The Vidsyich is what Borovyk calls a combat drone, designed to attack Russian positions.
Borovyk is one of dozens of drone developers that have sprung up all over Ukraine. A first wave appeared when Russia first occupied Crimea and parts of the Donbas in 2014, and another eight years later when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were first deployed to help artillery locate Russian targets and now, many believe they are being used to hit targets well inside Russian territory.
Borovyk says his company is in the process of upscaling its production after signing a deal with a factory in Ukraine, which would increase production from 50 drones per month to over 1,000. And they have several models, of all shapes and sizes.
His operation is just one small part of an industry built on Ukrainian ingenuity and survival instinct, which the country’s government and military are keen to support.
Ukraine knows NATO membership has to wait, Zelensky says
From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Tim Lister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he understands that his country cannot become a member of NATO while it is still at war.
"We understand we will not be a NATO member, while the war is waging. Not because we don't want (that), but because it's impossible," he said at a news conference in Kyiv.
The alliance's treaty includes Article 5, a collective defense provision that pledges members to come to the assistance of any state that is under attack.
"Give me an example of one NATO country which is in a state of war with Russia right now; or which NATO country has Russian troops on its territory," Zelensky said.
39 min ago
Zelensky orders nationwide inspection of bomb shelters after Kyiv deaths
From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukraine will be inspecting civilian bomb shelters across the country after three people, including a child, died in Kyiv earlier this week when they were unable to access a shelter during a Russian missile barrage.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the deaths have caused an "obviously strong reaction" and orders are in place to check shelters in the capital and elsewhere.
"Unfortunately, even today, after all this, Kyiv residents are still publishing information about the inaccessibility of shelters," Zelesnksy said. "Not just about closed shelters, but about welded entrances to shelters, about the absence of shelters in some parts of the city. This level of negligence in the city cannot be justified by any excuses."
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said he'd been instructed to commence nationwide inspections and that the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police are already working.
"Any violations found must be properly recorded, and those responsible must be brought to justice," he said on Facebook.
The numbers: After a month of regular night-time Russian attacks on Kyiv, the city's authorities have disclosed that 92,000 people used the city's metro stations as shelters in May. They said that 46 underground stations operate as shelters around the clock.
11 min ago
Ukrainian tennis player snubs handshake with Russian opponent, saying it's out of respect for soldiers at war
From CNN's David Close
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent after winning a match Friday, saying she did so out of respect for the men and women defending Ukraine from Moscow's invasion.
"I'm standing for my country. I'm doing everything possible in a way to support, to give a good spirit for the men and for the women who are right now in the front lines, fighting for our land and for our country. So, can you imagine the guy or the girl who is right now on the front lines, looking at me, and I'm like, acting like nothing is happening?" Svitolina said, following her three-set win over Russian Anna Blinkova in the third round of the French Open.
After Friday's victory, Svitolina avoided Blinkova while the two took turns shaking the hand of the chair umpire.
The Ukrainian said she would continue to snub any opponents from Russia or Belarus, the close Moscow ally.
"What the Russian government and Russian soldiers are doing on our land is really, really terrible," the 28-year-old Svitolina said. "It touches many different areas. It touches sport. It touches acting. It touches all different areas. So, we are all united Ukrainians and this is our position.”
Svitolina said she would like to see Russian and Belarusian players speak out and call for their countries to end the war.
In her last media appearance Wednesday, the Belarusian had been repeatedly asked to comment on the war in Ukraine and Belarus’ role, but she repeatedly declined to do so. This continued until the moderator halted the line of questioning.
Sabalenka said she had not felt safe during the Wednesday news conference.
"For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision," she said in an interview released by tournament organizers.
Top Russian player weighs in: Last month, Daria Kasatkina, Russia’s top-ranked women's tennis player, expressed her sympathy for Ukrainian players who refuse to shake her hand after matches.
“Well, the saddest part is the war still going on,” Kasatkina said. “So, of course, players from Ukraine have got a lot of reasons to not shake our hands. I accept it and it is how it is. It’s a very sad situation and I understand."
Ninth seed Kasatkina will face the unseeded Svitolina in the fourth round Sunday.
43 min ago
Ukraine reports Russian attacks on the ground and missile barrages by sky. Here's what you need to know
It's morning in Kyiv, if you're just catching up on the day's news, here's the latest from the war in Ukraine:
Russian onslaught: Russia carried out at least 62 airstrikes and 15 missile strikes in a 24-hour period, according to the Ukrainian military, which said its forces also rebuffed more than a dozen ground assaults. The areas under fire included Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region and several areas further south in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
Car bombing: A deadly car bombing targeted "Kremlin collaborators" in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region on Friday, according to Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol. A Russia-backed official in the region said a local businessman active in the "United Russia" party was killed in the blast.
Attacks on Russian soil: At least two people were killed and six others were injured in shelling in Russia’s Belgorod region Friday, the governor there said. The governor is one of a number of Russian officials to report attacks on their regions Friday as the war spills over from Ukraine's borders into Russian territory.
Friday's diplomatic updates: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on a diplomatic visit on Friday to Finland, which recently joined NATO, helping shore up the alliance's border with Russia. Blinken declared Russia’s war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a speech in Helsinki. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, acknowledged that Ukraine cannot follow Finland's lead and join NATO while its war with Russia is still raging.
This map shows the latest state of control in Ukraine: