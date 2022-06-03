World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

100 days of Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, Hannah Strange, Ivana Kottasová and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 12:55 p.m. ET, June 3, 2022
23 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 14 min ago

Russian forces make little headway despite intense artillery and air strikes, Ukraine military says

From CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych

Smoke rises from Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on June 2.
Smoke rises from Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on June 2. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

On the 100th day of war, Russian forces appear to have made little headway in the last 24 hours as they try to break Ukrainian resistance along the border of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. In the south, a Ukrainian counteroffensive is making progress, according to Ukrainian officials.

In Luhansk, shelling of defensive positions around Severodonetsk continues, according to the Ukrainian military's Friday update. The military reported Russian air strikes in the area as well. But the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that "the enemy tried to carry out assault operations, suffered losses, and retreated to previous positions."

The military reported damage to properties in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and Hirske, adding that one woman died.

Oleksandr Motuzianyk, the Ukrainian defense ministry's spokesman, said the Russians persisted in efforts to surround Ukrainian troops near Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. But Ukrainian units had thwarted Russian efforts to seize the nearby towns of Metiolkine and Bilohorivka, he said. Russian forces continued assault operations in residential areas of Severodonetsk but suffered casualties.

The military said Ukrainian units inflicted heavy losses — "at least 50% of the personnel, weapons and equipment" — on the 150th Motorized Rifle Division. There is no way to independently verify that claim.

In Donetsk, fighting continued along much of the front line, with 14 towns and villages coming under fire, the general staff said. Russian forces are trying to degrade Ukrainian defenses around Bakhmut and Sloviansk. Motuzianyk later said that Russian attempts to take two villages about 20 kilometers (or about 12 miles) northwest of Sloviansk had failed.

Altogether, the Ukrainian military reported that at least seven civilians were killed and eight were injured in the past 24 hours in Luhansk and Donetsk, but as usual gave no casualty figures for the military. It said that over the past 24 hours,1,472 people had been evacuated from areas of hostilities.

In the southern region of Kherson, the Ukrainians say their offensive continues, and attempts by Russian forces to recover lost ground had failed. The Kherson regional military administration said fighting continued in the Beryslav district. 

"We had victories from the Kryvyi Rih direction for three days in a row, villages were liberated. The occupier tried to counterattack today, but got a very strong rebuff, and our Armed Forces pushed the occupier back even further," said Serhii Khlan, an adviser to the head of the Kherson regional council.

Khlan also claimed that resistance inside Kherson was growing.

"Our people continue to resist in the occupied territories. Every day we see flags appear in the city of Kherson, slogans appear against the occupiers, as well as leaflets," he said.

Ukrainian forces appear to have advanced several kilometers inside Kherson. The Operational Command South said Russia had shipped in nearly 30 infantry fighting vehicles to reinforce their units and were shelling villages far behind the front lines. It also said that Russian forces had resumed shelling of settlements south of Kryvih Rih and of the city of Mykolaiv, where two people had been killed.

In the northeast, Russian shelling around Kharkiv continued, killing one person, according to the regional military administration. About six settlements came under fire from artillery and rocket systems.

There was also renewed cross-border shelling of villages in the Sumy region. 

3 hr 32 min ago

Indian foreign minister defends oil imports from Russia

From Vedika Sud and Swati Gupta in New Delhi 

India's foreign minister on Friday defended Indian oil imports from Russia at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum, saying there is a need to be "even-handed."

“Is buying Russian gas not funding the war? It’s only Indian money and oil coming to India which funds [the war] but it’s not gas coming to Europe which funds [the war]? Let's be a little even-handed out here,” Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said during an annual meeting on Indian foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific.

India has repeatedly defended its oil imports from Russia and has justified its increase in oil imports for this year. Jaishankar confirmed that India’s oil imports had gone up at least nine times between 2021 and 2022. 

“If the countries in Europe and the West and the United States are so concerned, why don’t they allow Iranian oil to come into the market? Why don’t they allow Venezuelan oil to come into the market? They have squeezed every other source of oil we have," he added. 

The comments come on the heels of the partial ban on Russian oil imports announced by the European Union on Monday. 

“We don’t send people out there saying, 'go buy Russian oil.' We send people out there saying, 'go buy oil.' Now, you buy the best oil you can in the market. I don’t think I would attach a political messaging to that,” Jaishankar said.

3 hr 57 min ago

Red Cross says destruction in Ukraine "defies comprehension" after 100 days of war

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

A Ukrainian flag flies amongst destruction in Borodianka, Ukraine, on April 17.
A Ukrainian flag flies amongst destruction in Borodianka, Ukraine, on April 17. (Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Reuters)

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday the scale of the destruction in Ukraine due to Russia's invasion “defies comprehension.” 

In a statement on the impact of 100 days of the war in Ukraine on civilians, ICRC’s Director-General Robert Mardini said that "it would be hard to exaggerate the toll that the international armed conflict in Ukraine has had on civilians over the last 100 days."

"The scale of destruction in cities defies comprehension. Homes, schools and hospitals have been destroyed and civilians have suffered the horrors of conflict, with lives lost and families torn apart,” he said.  

“Thousands of them are living with the anguish of not knowing what happened to their loved ones, including relatives of prisoners of war,” Mardini said, urging those involved in the conflict to provide ICRC access to all prisoners of war.   

“It's also important to remember that some regions have suffered not 100 days of armed conflict, but eight years of it, and many people have endured multiple tragedies. Many residents have been forced to flee their homes more than once, rebuilding their lives from scratch each time,” Mardini also noted. 

The UN Refugee Agency said on its official Twitter account Friday that "one third of the population of Ukraine has been forced to flee in 100 days," adding that the agency is focused on protection and shelter for Ukrainians.

4 hr 46 min ago

Zelensky pledges that "victory shall be ours" in video message on 100th day of war

From CNN's Katarina Krebs and Radina Gigova in London 

(Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
(Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a brief video message Friday that Ukrainians have been defending their country for 100 days against Russian aggression and that "victory shall be ours."

"The leaders of parliamentary factions are here, the president's chief of staff is here, Prime Minister of Ukraine [Denys] Shmyhal is here, [presidential adviser Mykhailo] Podolyak is here, the president is here. Our team is much bigger. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are here. Most importantly, our people, the people of our country, are here," Zelensky said. 

"We have been defending Ukraine for 100 days. Victory shall be ours. Glory to Ukraine," he added.

The message echoes a video from the president shortly after Russia's invasion first began in February, with Zelensky flanked by his staff on a street in Kyiv, saying "we are all here."

4 hr 51 min ago

On 100th day of war, Russia says "work" in Ukraine will continue until all goals are reached

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assessed the results of the first 100 days of the war in Ukraine on Friday, saying "certain results" have been achieved and work will continue until all goals are met.

“The operation has as its main goal the protection of people in the DPR and LPR. In terms of ensuring their protection, measures are being taken and certain results have been achieved,” Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call. 

Peskov said that many settlements “have been liberated from the pro-Nazi-minded armed forces of Ukraine, as well as directly from the nationalist elements,” repeating the Kremlin's baseless justification for the war.

“The opportunity for people to start establishing a peaceful life has been provided. This work will continue until all the goals of the special military operation have been achieved,” he said. 

The lives of countless people have been upended during the war, with thousands dead and millions displaced due to the invasion.

5 hr 7 min ago

European politicians reflect on 100 days of war in Ukraine

From CNN's Benjamin Brown

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have all issued comments to mark the 100th day of war in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen called Russia's invasion "unjustifiable," tweeting that "the bravery of Ukrainians commands our respect and our admiration." She said that the European Union stands with Ukraine and that she is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron today to discuss support to the country.

Scholz said he met with Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on the 100th day of the war.

Borrell noted the "senseless destruction" that Russia's invasion has caused, including thousands of deaths, millions of refugees and tons of blocked grain.

Truss said that "Putin’s invasion has brought death and destruction on a scale not seen in Europe since WW2. This war has huge ramifications for global peace, prosperity and food security." She also commended Ukrainians' bravery and reaffirmed British support to the country.

5 hr 26 min ago

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes since the invasion started, Zelensky says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London 

A child looks out a steamy bus window with finger-drawn doodles as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, in this March 9, 2022 file photo.
A child looks out a steamy bus window with finger-drawn doodles as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, in this March 9, 2022 file photo. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Almost 12 million people have been displaced since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, according to the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

In a speech to the Luxembourg parliament on Thursday, Zelensky said Russian troops have entered 3,620 settlements in Ukraine, of which 1,017 have been taken back by the Ukrainians while 2,603 are still held by Russia.

Zelensky said more than 5 million people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since the war started.

According to the latest update from the UN Refugee Agency, estimated 6.6 million refugees fled Ukraine since late February, with 2.1 million people coming back to Ukraine since February 28. Further 8 million have been displaced internally, meaning they fled their homes, but stayed elsewhere in Ukraine.

5 hr 12 min ago

Russia's foreign ministry warns of consequences over "West's hostile actions" against Russian press

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London 

Russia's Foreign Ministry wants to "explain" the consequences of what is called "West's hostile actions" to the legal representatives of foreign media outlets that are in Moscow, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday as she invited them to a meeting. 

"If Russian media operators are not allowed to work normally in the US, Russia will take the harshest measures," Zakharova said at the Foreign Ministry's weekly briefing in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova gives a weekly press briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in Moscow, Russia on December 1.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova gives a weekly press briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in Moscow, Russia on December 1. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Zakharova said the Foreign Ministry press center will explain the consequences of "their governments' hostile policy [...] their media and the entire media sector," jokingly adding that "we will provide tea and coffee." 

"So much has been tolerated by our journalists working in the West," she said, reiterating once again Moscow's claims that Western media are waging a disinformation campaign against Russia.

On Friday, the European Council said in a news release that the EU has introduced sanctions against some Russian broadcasters, suspending the broadcasting activities in the EU of three Russian state-owned outlets: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International. Several other Russian media outlets have been banned in previous rounds of sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russia introduced a censorship law in March making it impossible for news organizations to accurately report the news in or from Russia, forcing many foreign media outlets to scale back or shut down their operations in the country.

The law, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, makes it a crime to disseminate "fake" information about the invasion of Ukraine, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for anyone convicted. 

5 hr 59 min ago

Black Sea dolphins are being killed by military sonars, researchers say

From Oleksandra Ochman

A dead dolphin found on the coast of the Black Sea.
A dead dolphin found on the coast of the Black Sea.

Injured and dead dolphins have been washing up on the coast of the Black Sea after being hurt or killed by powerful military sonars, according to the head researcher at the Tuzlivski lymany Nature Park in the Odesa region in southwestern Ukraine.

Ivan Rusev said that at least six dolphins have been found on the shore within the borders of the park.

“Since the beginning of the Black Sea war near Odesa, hundreds of dead dolphins have been found,” he said in a Facebook post. 

Atanas Rusev, the head of the Bulgarian campaign “Save the Dolphins” said on Facebook that there have been several instances of dolphins getting stranded in the delta of the Ropotamo River, which leads into the Black Sea. 

“Several dolphins were unable to navigate and were very weak. Some of the dolphins had burns from bomb blasts or mines. Imagine a dolphin with a protracted burn … according to experts who examined them, the dolphins were not able to eat for at least 10 days. Those who were not burned were severely injured,” he said, adding that injured and dead dolphins have been washing up on the coasts of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.

Several studies in the past have confirmed that military sonars are harmful to marine life and many militaries have adopted mitigating measures to protect wildlife. 