Ukrainian air defenses shot down 30 missiles and drones around Kyiv overnight into Friday, a senior military official said

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said in a Telegram post Friday that this was the sixth wave of attacks on the Ukrainian capital in the past six days.

The latest attack used both ballistic missiles and drones, Popko said. He praised Ukraine's air defense system for repelling what he believed were air-to-surface missiles and Iran-made Shahed attack drones.

No information is yet available on damage or casualties, Popko said.

Earlier Friday, the city's mayor reported explosions taking place in the city, with air raid alerts issued across the country.