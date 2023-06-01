At least five people were injured in the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region early Thursday morning by Ukrainian shelling, said Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram.

"Shebekino is under incessant fire: at 12 a.m., 3:40 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., the Ukrainian armed forces fired Grad missiles at the center and outskirts of the city," Gladkov said.

Three people have been hospitalized, one woman was treated at the scene, and "there is information about a man who is unconscious with multiple shrapnel wounds," Gladkov said, adding the man was being taken to hospital.

Gladkov earlier reported that two people were injured in the shelling, including a man who was in critical condition after having an arm amputated.

Residential and administrative buildings were also damaged, according to Gladkov.

Attacks inside Russian: Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, has seen a rise in shelling in recent days following an incursion last week by anti-Putin Russians aligned with the Ukrainian military. Gladkov said Wednesday that children will be evacuated out of Shebekino and the nearby town of Grayvoron. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has called the situation there "alarming."