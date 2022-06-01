World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy and Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Updated 8:04 a.m. ET, June 1, 2022
16 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 5 min ago

It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Russian forces now control most of the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, while new statistics have revealed the horrifying impact the war has had on Ukrainian children.

Here are the latest developments on Russia's war in Ukraine:

Russians control 70% of Severodonetsk: Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Russian troops are now in control of most of Severodonetsk. "Part of the Ukrainian troops" have now "retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions," said Hayday, while other troops continue "fighting inside the city." If Russian forces gain control of Severodonetsk, the neighboring city of Lysychansk will be the only urban area of any size in Luhansk to remain under Ukrainian control.

Scale of suffering among children revealed: At least 243 children have died and 446 others have been injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Wednesday, which marks Children's Day in Ukraine. Meanwhile, UNICEF said the lives of millions of children had been "shattered," with 3 million Ukrainian children needing humanitarian assistance inside the country, plus more than 2.2 million in refugee-hosting countries.

Pope calls for wheat supplies to resume: Pope Francis has called for the lifting of a blockade on wheat exports from Ukraine, saying the staple food should not be used "as a weapon of war." Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 22 million tons of grain cannot be exported due to the Russian blockade, but the Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the accusations that it has blocked grain supplies.

Russian senator dismisses EU oil embargo: The Russian economy will not suffer due to the EU’s partial ban on its oil, due to new markets and rising fuel prices, the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council said on Wednesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS. "We can easily redirect this oil, for which there is a huge demand, to other markets," Valentina Matviyenko told reporters. "The world market has only a certain volume of production, a certain volume of oil sales. No one's getting it from the moon."

Germany to ship "most modern air defense system": Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Germany will send more weapons to Ukraine, including the IRIS-T air defense system. "This will enable Ukraine to protect an entire city from Russian air attacks," he said.

Ukraine prepares for World Cup playoff: National team football players will play against Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday night. If they win and then beat Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, the country will secure qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

1 hr 39 min ago

Russia won’t suffer from EU’s partial ban of oil imports, says senator

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Yong Xiong and Robert North

Russia’s economy will not suffer from the European Union's partial ban on its oil due to new markets and rising fuel prices, the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council said on Wednesday, according to state news agency TASS.

"We can easily redirect this oil, for which there is a huge demand, to other markets," Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Wednesday following a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, TASS reported.

"The world market has only a certain volume of production, a certain volume of oil sales. No one's getting it from the moon."

Matviyenko added that profits Russia might lose from its halting of its oil supply to Europe will be compensated by an increase in the price of fuel, adding that the "Europeans are hurting themselves."

On Monday, the EU agreed on a partial ban on Russian oil imports and agreed to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Russian gas exports fell 27.6% in the first five months of this year, according to figures from Gazprom Wednesday.

The state-owned energy giant said exports to countries outside of its Commonwealth of Independent States organization amounted to 61 billion cubic meters between January and May 2022. That is 23.2 billion cubic meters less than the same period in 2021.

Gazprom said it produced a total of 211.4 billion cubic meters of gas in the period, down 4.8% from 2021.

The company added that gas exports to China were growing due to a long term contract between Gazprom and Chinese energy firm CNPC, but it did not give any figures.

2 hr ago

Germany will send IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine, chancellor says

From CNN's Chris Stern in Berlin

Germany will send its "most modern air defense system," the IRIS-T, to Ukraine, the country's chancellor said Wednesday.

"In the coming weeks, we will supply further weapons, for example, the German government has recently decided that we will supply the IRIS-T system, the most modern air defense system that Germany has," Olaf Scholz said during a speech in the German Parliament. 

"This will enable Ukraine to protect an entire city from Russian air attacks," he said.

The development comes as senior US administration officials confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that the United States will be sending US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, as part of the country's 11th package of security assistance to Ukraine. 

Some context: Germany initially resisted calls to provide weaponry to Kyiv, agreeing only to provide humanitarian help and medical equipment. That approach was in line with Germany's decades-long policy of not supplying lethal weapons to crisis zone.

There was a major U-turn in late April when Germany agreed to deliver anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.

2 hr 23 min ago

Pope Francis says wheat should not be used as a "weapon of war," urges lifting of blockade on exports

From CNN's Hada Messia and Sharon Braithwaite

Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on June 1.
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on June 1. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images)

Pope Francis has called for the lifting of a blockade on wheat exports from Ukraine, saying the staple food should not be used "as a weapon of war."

Speaking at the end of his weekly audience on Wednesday, the Pontiff said that he is following "with great concern" the situation at Ukrainian ports.

The lives of millions of people depend on the export of wheat, "especially among the poorest countries," he said.

"I make a heartfelt appeal that every effort be made to resolve this issue, to guarantee the universal human right be nourished," the Pontiff said.
"Please do not use wheat, a staple food, as a weapon of war," he added.

Some context: Ukraine is working on a "UN-led naval operation" with navies of partnering countries to ensure a safe trade route for exporting its agricultural products, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that 22 million tons of grain, accounting for nearly half of Ukraine’s grain export supply, is being held up by Russia's blockade of the main export routes.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the accusations that it has blocked grain supplies from Ukraine, and has accused the West of actions that have led to this crisis.  

2 hr 57 min ago

Russians now control 70% of Severodonetsk, says Ukrainian official

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Bex Wright

Russian forces now control 70% of the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration said Wednesday.

Serhiy Hayday said "part of the Ukrainian troops" have now "retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions" while other troops continue "fighting inside the city."

Evacuation is still suspended from Severodonetsk, and it is "not possible to import humanitarian aid," he said.

Neighboring Lysychansk is "completely under Ukrainian control," but all "free settlements" of the Luhansk region are "constantly under fire," he said.

If Russian forces gain control of Severodonetsk, the neighboring city of Lysychansk will be the only urban area of any size in Luhansk to remain under Ukrainian control. 

1 hr 7 min ago

Danes vote on joining EU shared defense policy

From CNN's Susanne Gargiulo in Copenhagen

Danish voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Viborg, Denmark, on June 1.
Danish voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Viborg, Denmark, on June 1. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images)

Polling stations are now open across Denmark, as the Scandinavian country votes on whether to join the European Union shared defense policy.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a significant reason for calling a referendum, saying it is an important value-based decision and a way to signal support for a stronger EU.

The referendum will determine whether Denmark maintains its nearly three-decade old opt-out from EU defense policy. The opt-out keeps the Scandinavian nation of nearly 6 million from taking an active part in EU defense policy and missions.

Saying 'yes' to cancel the opt-out would be a significant shift in Denmark’s EU policy on Europe, but Frederiksen emphasized the importance of the vote on Wednesday morning.

"This is the right decision for our future," she said. "We are facing an era with even more uncertainty than what we see now, and we need to stand together."

The government has spent several weeks campaigning for a 'yes' vote.

Polling stations close at 8 p.m. local time, and results are expected after midnight local time.

Some context: Denmark has been a member of the EU since January 1973 but it has four derogations -- or "opt-outs" -- from EU cooperation. These, which include the Common Security and Defense Policy, were agreed among the then-12 member states after the Danish population initially rejected the Maastricht Treaty in 1992.

The Danish defense opt-out means the country cannot participate in EU military operations or provide military support for EU-led efforts in conflict areas. It is the only member of the 27-nation bloc to be exempt from the policy.

Read the full story here:

Russia's war on Ukraine prompts Denmark to vote on joining EU shared defense policy
RELATED

Russia's war on Ukraine prompts Denmark to vote on joining EU shared defense policy

19 min ago

War has killed more than 240 children and "shattered" the lives of millions

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Bex Wright

People attend a funeral ceremony of 3-month-old girl, her mother and grandmother, who were died during missile attack by Russia, at a cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 27.
People attend a funeral ceremony of 3-month-old girl, her mother and grandmother, who were died during missile attack by Russia, at a cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, on April 27. (Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

At least 243 children have died and 446 others have been injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Wednesday, which marks Children's Day in Ukraine.

In addition to the deaths and casualties, at least 1,937 educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged, with 181 of them completely destroyed, the prosecutor's statement said.

The figures are "not final" as they do not include casualties in places where "active hostilities" are ongoing and in those occupied by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, UNICEF said 3 million Ukrainian children need humanitarian assistance inside the country, as do more than 2.2 million in refugee-hosting countries.

The war has wrought "devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II," said the UN children's agency in a statement.

Nearly two-thirds of children have been displaced by the conflict, added UNICEF.

"June 1st is International Day for the Protection of Children in Ukraine and across the region," said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell in the statement.

"Instead of celebrating the occasion, we are solemnly approaching June 3 -- the 100th day of a war that has shattered the lives of millions of children," she added.

"Without an urgent ceasefire and negotiated peace, children will continue to suffer -- and fallout from the war will impact vulnerable children around the world."

The conflict has caused an acute child protection crisis, said UNICEF, with those displaced "at significant risk of family separation, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking."

4 hr 37 min ago

Russian troops have “consolidated in the city center” of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Oleksandra Ochman and Bex Wright

Smoke rises in the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine during heavy fighting on May 30.
Smoke rises in the city of Severodonetsk, Ukraine during heavy fighting on May 30. (Aris Messings/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian troops are “storming” the eastern city of Severodonetsk and have “consolidated in the city center,” said Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration on Wednesday.

Russia carried out assaults on Tuesday in the “northern, southern and eastern districts of Severodonetsk,” Hayday said.

And Russians now control “most” of the city, he said.

“The Russians are storming, consolidating in the center of Severodonetsk, while continuing to destroy infrastructure and industrial facilities,” and also destroying residential homes in and around the city, he said.

Hayday said a Russian air strike hit a tank of nitric acid at a chemical plant in Severodonetsk at 6:55 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The militia of the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic has blamed Ukrainian forces for the explosion.

6 hr 53 min ago

Ukraine pins hopes on national team playing on "football’s front line" in World Cup quest to lift spirits

From CNN's Ben Church

It’s approximately 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) from Severodonetsk to Glasgow.

As Russian pressure increases in the strategic eastern Ukraine city, an international football match in the Scottish city would seem somewhat irrelevant.

Ukrainian Taras Berezovets, who worked as a political analyst before the Russian invasion started on Feb. 24 but has since joined Ukraine’s special forces, would disagree.

Like many other of his "brothers in arms" – given football has always been the number one sport in Ukraine – Berezovets will be doing his best to keep across developments in his country’s World Cup playoff against Scotland on Wednesday.

If Ukraine does get past Scotland at Hampden Park and then beats Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, the country will have remarkably secured qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Berezovets says fighters are keen to find a broadcast of the match. But even if watching is impossible for those on the front line, he says those fighting will still gather together and listen on the radio if they can.

When the football team is playing, the whole country is watching. Football is the number one sport in Ukraine, it’s extremely popular,” Berezovets told CNN Sport over the phone from the country’s embattled south.

Read the full story:

Ukraine pins hopes on national team playing on 'football's front line' in World Cup quest to lift spirits
RELATED

Ukraine pins hopes on national team playing on 'football's front line' in World Cup quest to lift spirits