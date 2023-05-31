Ramzan Kadyrov attends Russian-Saudi talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia on October 5, 2017. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a Telegram post Tuesday that he has received an order to redeploy his forces to the Moscow-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine.

“Friends, the Chechen units have received a new order to redeploy their forces. The territories of the Donetsk People's Republic become the zone of responsibility,” Kadyrov wrote. “According to the order, the fighters of the Chechen units must begin active combat operations and liberate a number of settlements.”

According to Kadyrov, “combat units are being prepared for assault activities with the active support of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces.”

Kadyrov said “similar orders to start the offensive” were also received by other units of his Akhmat battalion, that are located on “alternative sections of the line of contact between the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.”

“Tactical training activities were also carried out there, the distribution of tasks between commanders and fighters, the study of the terrain and the disposition of enemy forces,” the Chechen leader added.

Some context: Kadyrov leads sizeable paramilitary forces that, while formally a part of Russian security structures, have personal loyalty to him. During a visit to the Kremlin in March, the Chechen leader told Putin his forces in Ukraine will help Russia "fight to the victorious end."