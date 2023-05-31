Russian President Vladimir Putin called a drone attack in the Moscow region a "clear sign of terrorist activity" while pointing the finger at Ukraine. Though Ukraine has denied that it was directly involved, it came the same day that at least one person was killed in an aerial assault on Kyiv early Tuesday.
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said the number of Ukrainian strikes has increased near the border with its highest number of reported attacks in the past 24 hours.
Here's what to know to get up to speed:
- Moscow attacks: Eight drones were involved in an attack in the Moscow region on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russia blamed Ukraine, which has denied any direct involvement. Putin said the city's air defenses worked normally, also suggesting the drone attacks had been in response to recent Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. "Kyiv chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings," Putin said.
- Assault on Kyiv: Explosions in Kyiv early Tuesday killed one person and injured at least three others, the Ukrainian military said. It marks the 17th aerial attack on the capital city this month. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there would've been more damage without Ukraine’s modern air defense systems.
- Western countries react: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that Ukraine has the right to "project force" over its borders for self-defense, following a drone attack in Moscow. A National Security Council spokesperson stressed that the United States does not back attacks in Russia. More generally, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday there is no fatigue among Western countries on providing aid to Ukraine.
- Cross-border strikes: The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said Wednesday that one person was injured in shelling of the town of Shebekino, a day after reporting the death of one person in an alleged Ukrainian attack on a temporary accommodation center. Belgorod is located next to Ukraine and has seen a growing incidence of cross-border fire. Meanwhile, in Russia's Krasnodar region, the governor said a fire at an oil refinery was extinguished after a possible UAV attack.
- Nuclear protection plan: International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi outlined five principles to protect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and asked that Russia and Ukraine observe them to ensure the plant's safety and security. Grossi added that he has not yet secured their agreement on protecting the facility.
- NATO bid: The US expects Sweden’s accession to NATO to be completed “in the weeks ahead,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted non-aligned Finland and Sweden to abandon their neutrality and seek protection within NATO. Finland officially became the 31st member of NATO on April 4.