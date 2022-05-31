European Union leaders agreed on Monday to ban most Russian oil imports as part of a new sanctions package against Moscow, the European Council chief said. It comes as the battle for the east of Ukraine intensifies, with Russian forces trying to surround Ukrainian troops in the Lysychansk and Severodonetsk areas of Luhansk.
Here are the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine:
- EU moves on Russian oil: The European Union agreed to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year, the leaders of the European Council announced on Monday. Russian oil delivered by tankers would be banned, while an exemption will be made for the southern segment of the Druzhba pipeline, which accounts for 10% of imports on Russian oil, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday following a summit in Brussels.
- Further sanctions: Von der Leyen also said EU leaders agreed to remove Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, from the SWIFT network, as well as institute a ban on the insurance of Russian ships by EU companies and a ban on providing Russian companies with a range of services. She added there would be a suspension of broadcasting of three more Russian state outlets in the EU but did not specify which broadcasters would be suspended.
- Battle for Donbas: Fierce fighting continues in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine with constant shelling reported in several areas and the battle for the key city of Severodonetsk intensifying. It comes as Russia's foreign minister said pushing the Ukrainian army out of Donetsk and Luhansk is a priority for Moscow. The Ukrainian military has reported advances during its counteroffensive in the south and continuing efforts to hold off Russian advances in Donbas.
- Gazprom to cut supply: Russian state energy giant Gazprom confirmed that it will cut off natural gas supply to Dutch gas trading firm GasTerra starting Tuesday, May 31. On Monday, Danish energy company Ørsted and Dutch gas trading firm GasTerra warned Russia could turn off the taps soon because they had refused to make payments in rubles. Weeks earlier, Moscow had done the same to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland.
- French journalist: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent his condolences to the family of French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who was killed in Ukraine on Monday. Zelensky said he is the 32nd journalist killed in the war. Leclerc-Imhoff, a 32-year-old journalist with French news channel BFMTV, was shot and killed "onboard a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape the Russian bombs," French President Emmanuel Macron said.