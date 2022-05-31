Ship leaves Mariupol port heading for Russia for the first time since Moscow troops took the city

A ship has left the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the first to depart since Russia took the city, according to the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who was speaking on behalf of the Russian authorities.
The RM-3 vessel carrying "2,500 tons of hot-rolled sheets" is headed for Rostov in western Russia, Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.
Separately, an update from the press service of the People's Militia Department of the Donetsk People's Republic said the ship was loaded under the protection of special forces and the Russian navy.
Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of looting products such as grain and metal from the country.
Some background: On Saturday, Ukraine criticized Russia for sending a ship to Mariupol to load a shipment of metal bound for Russia. The Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights Liudmyla Denisova said at the time that Russian troops were planning to send a ship carrying "3,000 tons of metal products" from Mariupol to Rostov-on-Don (in Russia).
Denisova said that the Mariupol port housed about 200,000 tons of metal and cast iron worth $170 million prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.