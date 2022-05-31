World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy, Hannah Ryan, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:06 a.m. ET, May 31, 2022
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 47 min ago

Ship leaves Mariupol port heading for Russia for the first time since Moscow troops took the city

From CNN's Julia Presniakova and Bex Wright

A ship has left the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the first to depart since Russia took the city, according to the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who was speaking on behalf of the Russian authorities.

The RM-3 vessel carrying "2,500 tons of hot-rolled sheets" is headed for Rostov in western Russia, Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

Separately, an update from the press service of the People's Militia Department of the Donetsk People's Republic said the ship was loaded under the protection of special forces and the Russian navy.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of looting products such as grain and metal from the country.

Some background: On Saturday, Ukraine criticized Russia for sending a ship to Mariupol to load a shipment of metal bound for Russia. The Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights Liudmyla Denisova said at the time that Russian troops were planning to send a ship carrying "3,000 tons of metal products" from Mariupol to Rostov-on-Don (in Russia).

Denisova said that the Mariupol port housed about 200,000 tons of metal and cast iron worth $170 million prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

3 hr 25 min ago

The EU's Russian oil ban is a big achievement, but the limits of Western unity will face further tests down the road

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

The European Union’s historic agreement to ban the vast majority of imports of Russian oil by the end of the year is without question a major achievement.

Getting 27 countries, many of whom have historically been utterly reliant on Russian energy, to agree on a package that will almost certainly damage their own economies on the behalf of Ukraine, a country that isn’t even in the EU, was unthinkable even a few months ago.

The deal, however, does have flaws that both reveals the limitations of European unity and nods to headaches for the bloc further down the road.

First and foremost, the deal does not include oil that is imported via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin’s key ally in the EU, started Monday by criticizing the EU Commission and calling it "irresponsible" for putting the economies of these countries at risk. He ended the day with a video message claiming: "We have managed to defeat the Commission's proposal to ban the use of oil from Russia in Hungary."

Needless to say, one EU leader celebrating the defeat of a key EU institution is a fly in the ointment for those claiming the deal was a triumph for European unity.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the pipeline issue would be discussed again, but didn’t predict a timeframe.

Given how difficult the oil pipeline issue has been, it’s reasonable to assume that Europe is some way off discussing what to do about Russian natural gas, on which the continent is even more reliant than Russian oil.

There will be other issues on which the member states will disagree that are either directly or tangentially related to the war in Ukraine. Should Ukraine join the EU? Should the EU have a more aggressive foreign and defense policy? Should countries like Hungary be able to hold the rest of the bloc to ransom with its veto, and how can the EU reform that?

It’s been a difficult few days in Brussels and EU officials can breathe a sigh of relief that this deal got there in the end. But there are going to be many more arguments before this crisis ends – and the limits of European unity could still be stretched to breaking point.

2 hr 17 min ago

"I understood that something had to be done": CNN speaks to volunteers helping the elderly in Kherson

From CNN's Julia Presniakova in Lviv

“Delivering supplies to people in Russian-held territories is a treacherous task that involves passing through Russian checkpoints,” said Roman Baklazhov.
“Delivering supplies to people in Russian-held territories is a treacherous task that involves passing through Russian checkpoints,” said Roman Baklazhov. (Roman Baklazhov)

While millions of refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion on February 24, others have stayed to help those who remain in areas now under Russian control.

Roman Baklazhov, a furniture maker from Kherson, stayed behind to distribute medication and cook for elderly people after parts of the region fell to the Russian military in mid-March.

"We started helping people from 2014 and haven’t really stopped. We helped refugees from Donbas who moved to Kherson," Baklazhov told CNN last week. "On February 24, of course, we were all in shock, and then I understood that something had to be done."

Last week Ukrainian officials estimated around half the population of Kherson had left the region, many of whom say they fled heavy-handed Russian rule. 

Baklazhov started handing out free lunches to those who remained, cooking in a school using donations of potatoes and chicken from local farmers, and feeding around 200 people per day.

"This is a depressed district in our city, it is closer to the edge of the city. And it's mostly pensioners," he said, adding that there have been issues getting pension payments to people who live in more rural areas.

Baklazhov also works to make sure that people can access medicines.

"There is a problem with meds, that the people do not have money, they are running out of money. And they can't buy it," added Baklazhov.

To help out, Baklazhov coordinates deliveries of medicines with Andrii Vakarchuk, who lives in Odesa, sending him lists of drugs that people need so he can buy them and send them to Kherson.

Vakarchuk told CNN that the deliveries have to pass Russian checkpoints, and soldiers sometimes steal products like food.

"Medicines still, it seems, they do not touch," he said. "Somehow they took one bag from mine, and so they let the rest pass."

But getting help to Kherson remains difficult, he said.

"There is no single route that works," said Vakarchuk. "Every time it is some kind of lottery, they are looking for a better way."

4 hr 34 min ago

The "stronger the sanctions, the quicker the war will end," says Latvian prime minister

From CNN's Sarah Diab in London

Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš has welcomed the latest round of sanctions against Moscow, saying the "stronger the sanctions, the quicker the war will end."

"All member states are determined to move away from Russian energy dependency," he said upon arrival to a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Over the past 20, 30 years, nations have built infrastructure, which has been greatly reliant upon Russian energy sources, and we're moving very rapidly away from that. For some member states it's easier, for other member states it is actually physically more difficult because of the lack of ports, lack of infrastructure, but everyone is moving in the same direction," Kariņš said.

This chart shows just how much the EU relies on Russia for its oil imports

The European Union agreed to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year, the leaders of the European Council announced on Monday. 

"Yesterday we agreed on the sixth sanction round, which includes oil, it will cut about two thirds of Russia's oil exports to the EU," Kariņš added.

"This is very, very good news. Indeed. The stronger the sanctions, the quicker the war will end."

Kariņš also praised the agreement.

"I think it's a fantastic step in the right direction, to make it ever more difficult for Russia to fund this war of aggression in Ukraine."

Some background: Europe is the biggest buyer of Russian energy. Russian crude accounted for 27% of the bloc's imports in 2021, according to Eurostat. That's around 2.4 million barrels per day, data from the International Energy Agency shows. About 35% of that was delivered via pipelines to the bloc, according to the IEA. However, pipeline deliveries made up a much bigger share of Russian oil shipments to Hungary (86%), the Czech Republic (97%) and Slovakia (100%).

5 hr 14 min ago

EU's oil ban will cut Russia's resources to feed its "war machine," says top diplomat

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

The European Union's oil ban will cut the financial resources Russia can spend on the war in Ukraine, the bloc's chief diplomat has said.

EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of this year as part of a new sanctions package against Moscow. Pipeline imports will be exempt from the sanctions.

"We are the most important client for Russia," Josep Borrell said Tuesday as he arrived to the second day of a special meeting of the European Council on Russia.

"Certainly we cannot prevent Russia selling their oil to someone else. We're not so powerful, but we are the most important client for Russia," he said.

"The purpose is for the Russians to get less resources, less financial resources to feed in the war machine. And this certainly will happen," he added.

EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports
RELATED

EU agrees on partial ban of Russian oil imports

5 hr 24 min ago

Oil embargo will be painful for EU members, says Austrian chancellor

From CNN's Inke Kappeler in Berlin 

A European Union embargo on Russian oil will be painful for members of the bloc as well as Moscow, according to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

"The decision to impose the oil embargo is a measure that will certainly be painful in itself for the member states," Nehammer said upon arrival to an extraordinary European Council meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

"But you have to be realistic, the pain we are suffering is nothing compared to what the Ukrainian people have to endure," he added.

The leaders of the EU member states agreed on Monday to ban most Russian oil imports as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow. 

Nehammer said that the gas embargo will not be included in this new package of sanctions.

"Gas behaves very differently from oil in terms of security of supply," he said. "It is much easier to compensate for oil by not using Russian oil."

The agreement will ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Russian oil delivered by tankers will be banned, while an exemption will be made for the southern segment of the Druzhba pipeline, which accounts for 10% of imports on Russian oil, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday following a summit in Brussels.

The northern segment of the pipeline serves Poland and Germany, which have agreed to the embargo. The southern part goes to Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic.

 

6 hr 3 min ago

Russian energy giant Gazprom confirms it has halted supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra

From CNN’s Anna Chernova 

Russian state energy giant Gazprom has confirmed that it has “completely stopped gas supplies to GasTerra B.V. (Netherlands) due to non-payment in rubles.”

The company said it had not received payment in rubles for gas supplies by the end of the business day on Monday. 

On May 30, GasTerra said it expected supplies to cease after it refused to pay in rubles. It said it was buying gas from other sources to cover the loss.

6 hr 24 min ago

Thousands of civilians caught in Severodonetsk crossfire in dire need of aid, refugee agency says

The Norwegian Refugee Council said on Tuesday that up to 12,000 civilians remain trapped and in need of aid in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, where Russian troops are advancing.

“I am horrified to see Severodonetsk, the thriving city where we had our operational headquarters, become the epicenter of yet another chapter of the brutal war in Ukraine," said Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council.
"We fear that up to 12,000 civilians remain caught in crossfire in the city, without sufficient access to water, food, medicine or electricity. The near-constant bombardment is forcing civilians to seek refuge in bomb shelters and basements, with precious few opportunities for those trying to escape."

Egeland said intensified fighting in the city has made it impossible to deliver aid.

We cannot save lives under the hail of grenades," he said.

The refugee agency called on "parties to the conflict to immediately allow all humanitarian organizations to access Severodonetsk with lifesaving assistance and to enable safe evacuations of civilians who wish to leave the city."

6 hr 46 min ago

Part of Severodonetsk “controlled” by Russia with troops “moving towards downtown,” Ukraine military official says

From Ukraine journalists and CNN's Bex Wright

Smoke rises in the city of Severodonetsk during heavy fightings between Ukrainian and Russian troops on Monday, May 30.
Smoke rises in the city of Severodonetsk during heavy fightings between Ukrainian and Russian troops on Monday, May 30. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Part of the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine is “already controlled by the Russian army” and Russian troops are “gradually moving towards downtown Severodonetsk,” Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk regional military administration said on Tuesday.

But Hayday denied Russian reports that they have captured the whole city.

“The situation is extremely complicated,” Hayday said.
“Unfortunately, part of Severodonetsk city is already controlled by the Russian army. They [the Russians] reported a couple of days ago that they had already captured the entire city. This is not the case, there are our guys in the city. The Russians cannot move freely.”

Hayday said he didn't think there was a risk troops would encircle Severodonetsk though fighting continues in the city.

“The Russians do not control the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route, but they are shelling it,” Hayday added.

Civilians trapped and supplies halted: Approximately 15,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk city, Hayday said, and evacuation is now “suspended due to danger.” They can only deliver humanitarian goods to nearby Lysychansk and Hirske to the south.

“Thousands who remain in the city are afraid of revenge or massacre for no reason,” Hayday said, adding that video clips of locals welcoming Russian troops were “staged scenes.”

The military official said the Russians are “planning a military operation to clear the area around Severodonetsk” with a battalion “being launched to go to the surrounding villages” armed with heavy flamethrowers to “burn our military along with the civilian population."

"They just don't care," he said.

In nearby Lysychansk: Two people were killed and three injured, Hayday said, but “we do not know how many civilians have been killed” in Severodonetsk since the Russian troops began entering the city two days ago. 

The rest of Luhansk region, controlled by the Ukrainian government, is under shelling completely,” Hayday said.

In the past 24 hours, “eight enemy attacks have been repulsed at the front of the region” and air defense units shot down an X-59MK cruise missile, Hayday said.

In Slovyansk: Around 85 kilometers (52 miles) west of Severodonetsk, three people were killed and six injured after a Russian air strike hit a school and several multi-story buildings overnight, Vadym Liakh, head of the Slovyansk city military administration, said in a separate update. He urged everyone to evacuate.