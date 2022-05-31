World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Andrew Raine, Jack Guy, Hannah Ryan, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:33 p.m. ET, May 31, 2022
24 Posts
1 min ago

Here's what the Donbas region means to Putin

From CNN's Rob Picheta

Fighting in Ukraine has rounded on Donbas, a sprawling and beleaguered heartland region that has suffered years of conflict and now serves as the bloody stage on which Russia's war could be decided.

Donbas blankets much of eastern Ukraine, and has been the front line of the country's conflict with Moscow since 2014.

But now its people, already scarred by eight years of fighting, are enduring an assault even more intense. Russian forces are closing in on the city of Severodonetsk, and are making gradual progress in some parts of the region. Some assaults have been repelled by stubborn Ukrainian counteroffensives.

Failures to take Kyiv and central Ukrainian regions in the invasion's early months meant Donbas became the centerpiece of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military ambition.

A Russian victory in the region would appall the West but could salvage Putin's war aims, while a defeat could cement his invasion as a historic failure. Either way, it is almost certain to devastate yet more of the Donbas region, a historically and culturally significant place whose proximity to Russia has dictated much of its turbulent existence.

Those who have lived in and studied the region describe it as an independent and gritty center of industry that has remained suspicious of outside forces for decades.

A new Russian assault: Whether the raging battle for Donbas will be the final chapter of Russia's war, or merely its current phase, remains to be seen. But by zeroing in on the region, Putin has brought his assault on Ukraine full circle.

The so-called "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas region was described as an "absolute priority" for Russia by its foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with French broadcaster TFI in late May.

The secessionist conflict in Donbas had been costly but stagnant since the initial surges of pro-Russian forces in 2014; the lines of the conflict barely moved in several years, with trenches running along the point of contact from the southern coast to the Ukrainian-Russian border north of Luhansk.

But Russia has made a number of advancements into parts of the Donbas in the weeks since the battle there began.

5 hr 45 min ago

Two Russian soldiers sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for "violating the laws of war" in Ukraine

From CNN's Bex Wright

Russian soldiers Alexander Ivanov and Alexander Bobykin, center, in the courtroom after their trial hearing in Kotelva, Ukraine, on May 26.
Russian soldiers Alexander Ivanov and Alexander Bobykin, center, in the courtroom after their trial hearing in Kotelva, Ukraine, on May 26. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Two Russian soldiers were sentenced at a Ukrainian court to 11.5 years in jail on Tuesday for "violating the laws of war."

Oleksandr Bobykin and Oleksandr Ivanov pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

"The court found no evidence of coercion. The defendants pleaded guilty. The court ruled that their guilt has been fully proven," said the court in an online livestream of the hearing at the Kotelevsky district court in the Poltava region Tuesday.

The soldiers were accused of firing Grad rockets from Russia’s Belgorod region towards Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on February 24.

They fired artillery and damaged "objects of civil and critical infrastructure, including private homes" in Kazacha Lopan and Veterynrne in the Kharkiv region, according to case details published on the court website.

The soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region, according to the court memos.

Last Monday, 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed man in Ukraine's first war crimes trial since Russia's invasion.

Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a 62-year-old civilian to death on the fourth day of the conflict in late February.

5 hr 58 min ago

It's 2:30 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Part of Severodonetsk is now "controlled" by Russia, with troops "moving towards downtown," according to the head of Luhansk regional military administration. But Serhiy Hayday has denied Russian reports that Moscow's forces have captured the whole city. Meanwhile, European Union leaders have agreed to ban most Russian oil imports as part of a new sanctions package against Moscow.

Here are the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Battle for Ukraine's east: Russian forces are "focused on establishing control over the city of Severodonetsk," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily update on Tuesday morning, as fierce fighting continues in the region. The key city in the eastern Luhansk region is being hammered with constant shelling as Russian forces try to encircle Ukrainian defenders and move into the city. Around 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Severodonetsk, in the Lyman area, Russia is regrouping and "prepares for the offensive." The General Staff said Russian troops had to withdraw after suffering losses following a reconnaissance operation.
  • Civilians caught in crossfire: The Norwegian Refugee Council said on Tuesday that up to 12,000 civilians remain trapped and in need of aid in Severodonetsk. The refugee agency called on "parties to the conflict to immediately allow all humanitarian organizations to access Severodonetsk with lifesaving assistance and to enable safe evacuations of civilians who wish to leave the city."
  • EU moves on Russian oil: The European Union agreed to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of the year, the leaders of the European Council announced on Monday. Russian oil delivered by tankers would be banned, while an exemption will be made for the southern segment of the Druzhba pipeline, which accounts for 10% of imports on Russian oil, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday following a summit in Brussels.
  • EU oil ban will cut Russia's resources: The EU's oil ban will cut the financial resources Russia can spend on the war in Ukraine, the bloc's chief diplomat has said. "Certainly we cannot prevent Russia selling their oil to someone else. We're not so powerful, but we are the most important client for Russia," Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "The purpose is for the Russians to get less resources, less financial resources to feed in the war machine. And this certainly will happen," he added.
  • Gazprom to cut supply: Russian state energy giant Gazprom confirmed that it will cut off natural gas supply to Dutch gas trading firm GasTerra starting Tuesday, May 31. On Monday, Danish energy company Ørsted and Dutch gas trading firm GasTerra warned Russia could turn off the taps soon because they had refused to make payments in rubles. Weeks earlier, Moscow had done the same to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland.
  • Russian FM to visit Turkey: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey with a military delegation on June 8 to discuss creating a potential sea corridor for Ukrainian agricultural exports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
6 hr 21 min ago

Russia will ensure grain ships passage if Ukraine demines coastal waters, says Russian foreign minister

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Russian naval forces will guarantee the passage of grain ships to the Mediterranean Sea as long as Ukraine removes mines from its coastal waters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"It is crucial that the Ukrainian representatives cleared the coastal waters from mines," Lavrov said at a press conference during a visit to Bahrain.

"If this problem is solved ... then on the high seas, the Russian naval forces will ensure the unhindered passage of these ships to the Mediterranean Sea and further to their destinations," Lavrov added.

He went on to say that "everything that depends on [Russia] is guaranteed."

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted grain supplies from Ukraine, causing global grain shortages.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 22 million tons of grain, accounting for nearly half of Ukraine’s grain export supply, is being held up by Russia's blockade of the main export routes through the Black Sea and Azov Sea.  

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected accusations that it has blocked grain supplies from Ukraine, and has accused the West of causing the crisis.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow will support an "unimpeded" export of Ukrainian grain from Ukrainian ports, according to a Kremlin readout of a call between the two leaders.  

Russia is also ready to "export significant volumes of fertilizers and agricultural products" if the sanctions placed on the country "are lifted," Putin added, according to the readout.

6 hr 51 min ago

Bulgaria exempt from Russian oil embargo until end of 2024, says prime minister

From CNN's Radina Gigova in London

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov speaks to the press in Brussels, on May 31.
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov speaks to the press in Brussels, on May 31. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

Bulgaria has been exempted from the European Union embargo on Russian oil until the end of 2024, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday. 

Further details on the exemption will be revealed in a couple of days, Petkov said as he arrived for the second day of an extraordinary European Council meeting on Ukraine. 

Petkov said the exemption would give Bulgaria time to adapt its refinery to process other oil. 

He also said he is "glad" the sixth round of EU sanctions on Russia "will pass" and that Russia's "financial flows will stop."

European Union leaders agreed on Monday to ban most Russian oil imports as part of a new sanctions package against Moscow. 

6 hr 58 min ago

Russian foreign minister due to visit Turkey to discuss Ukraine exports corridor

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce and Sharon Braithwaite

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey with a military delegation on June 8 to discuss creating a potential sea corridor for Ukrainian agricultural exports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the state-owned Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said that the humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food is among topics that will be discussed.

Some background: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during a call on Monday that Ankara places "particular importance" on efforts to establish a safe corridor to export Ukrainian agricultural products by sea.

On Friday, Zelensky said that 22 million tons of grain, accounting for nearly half of Ukraine’s grain export supply, is being held up by Russia's blockade of the main export routes through the Black Sea and Azov Sea.  

Erdogan told Zelensky that Turkey was making every effort to continue negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and is ready to provide more support, including mediation, according to a Turkish readout of the call.

7 hr 14 min ago

Ship leaves Mariupol port heading for Russia for the first time since Moscow troops took the city

From CNN's Julia Presniakova and Bex Wright

A ship has left the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the first to depart since Russia took the city, according to the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who was speaking on behalf of the Russian authorities.

The RM-3 vessel carrying "2,500 tons of hot-rolled sheets" is headed for Rostov in western Russia, Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

Separately, an update from the press service of the People's Militia Department of the Donetsk People's Republic said the ship was loaded under the protection of special forces and the Russian navy.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of looting products such as grain and metal from the country.

Some background: On Saturday, Ukraine criticized Russia for sending a ship to Mariupol to load a shipment of metal bound for Russia. The Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights Liudmyla Denisova said at the time that Russian troops were planning to send a ship carrying "3,000 tons of metal products" from Mariupol to Rostov-on-Don (in Russia).

Denisova said that the Mariupol port housed about 200,000 tons of metal and cast iron worth $170 million prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

6 hr 53 min ago

The EU's Russian oil ban is a big achievement, but the limits of Western unity will face further tests down the road

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

The European Union’s historic agreement to ban the vast majority of imports of Russian oil by the end of the year is without question a major achievement.

Getting 27 countries, many of whom have historically been utterly reliant on Russian energy, to agree on a package that will almost certainly damage their own economies on the behalf of Ukraine, a country that isn’t even in the EU, was unthinkable even a few months ago.

The deal, however, does have flaws that both reveals the limitations of European unity and nods to headaches for the bloc further down the road.

First and foremost, the deal does not include oil that is imported via the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin’s key ally in the EU, started Monday by criticizing the EU Commission and calling it "irresponsible" for putting the economies of these countries at risk. He ended the day with a video message claiming: "We have managed to defeat the Commission's proposal to ban the use of oil from Russia in Hungary."

Needless to say, one EU leader celebrating the defeat of a key EU institution is a fly in the ointment for those claiming the deal was a triumph for European unity.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the pipeline issue would be discussed again, but didn’t predict a timeframe.

Given how difficult the oil pipeline issue has been, it’s reasonable to assume that Europe is some way off discussing what to do about Russian natural gas, on which the continent is even more reliant than Russian oil.

There will be other issues on which the member states will disagree that are either directly or tangentially related to the war in Ukraine. Should Ukraine join the EU? Should the EU have a more aggressive foreign and defense policy? Should countries like Hungary be able to hold the rest of the bloc to ransom with its veto, and how can the EU reform that?

It’s been a difficult few days in Brussels and EU officials can breathe a sigh of relief that this deal got there in the end. But there are going to be many more arguments before this crisis ends – and the limits of European unity could still be stretched to breaking point.

5 hr 45 min ago

"I understood that something had to be done": CNN speaks to volunteers helping the elderly in Kherson

From CNN's Julia Presniakova in Lviv

“Delivering supplies to people in Russian-held territories is a treacherous task that involves passing through Russian checkpoints,” said Roman Baklazhov.
(Roman Baklazhov)

While millions of refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion on February 24, others have stayed to help those who remain in areas now under Russian control.

Roman Baklazhov, a furniture maker from Kherson, stayed behind to distribute medication and cook for elderly people after parts of the region fell to the Russian military in mid-March.

"We started helping people from 2014 and haven’t really stopped. We helped refugees from Donbas who moved to Kherson," Baklazhov told CNN last week. "On February 24, of course, we were all in shock, and then I understood that something had to be done."

Last week Ukrainian officials estimated around half the population of Kherson had left the region, many of whom say they fled heavy-handed Russian rule. 

Baklazhov started handing out free lunches to those who remained, cooking in a school using donations of potatoes and chicken from local farmers, and feeding around 200 people per day.

"This is a depressed district in our city, it is closer to the edge of the city. And it's mostly pensioners," he said, adding that there have been issues getting pension payments to people who live in more rural areas.

Baklazhov also works to make sure that people can access medicines.

"There is a problem with meds, that the people do not have money, they are running out of money. And they can't buy it," added Baklazhov.

To help out, Baklazhov coordinates deliveries of medicines with Andrii Vakarchuk, who lives in Odesa, sending him lists of drugs that people need so he can buy them and send them to Kherson.

Vakarchuk told CNN that the deliveries have to pass Russian checkpoints, and soldiers sometimes steal products like food.

"Medicines still, it seems, they do not touch," he said. "Somehow they took one bag from mine, and so they let the rest pass."

But getting help to Kherson remains difficult, he said.

"There is no single route that works," said Vakarchuk. "Every time it is some kind of lottery, they are looking for a better way."