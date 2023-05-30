The loud engine announces the approach of the Soviet-era armored BTR vehicle long before it appears — racing through a grassy plain on the outskirts of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine. Suddenly it stops, its door opens and Ukrainian soldiers rush out, storming the trench below.

“Today our task is training and cleaning the trenches,” a Ukrainian soldier with the call-sign Jenia says. He is a member of Kyiv’s Offensive Guard, which is part of an initiative by the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to establish new assault brigades.

“The enemy has lost positions, we quickly arrive, take positions, and restore it,” he adds.

This operation is just a drill, but the scenario has been engineered to be as realistic as possible. The trenches are muddy — despite weeks without rain — and the soldiers are forced to face the unexpected, such as tending to and evacuating the wounded, or adapting after suffering casualties.

“Some people say training is not hard, that there is no danger — but running through the trenches and constantly training, knowing that you will go to battle, it is not easy,” Jenia says. “Everything comes with practice, It is clear that during the hostilities there will also be the psychological impact of war — but practice is very important.”

Even as Ukrainian cities experience barrage after barrage of Russian missile and drone strikes, Jenia and the other members of the Offensive Guard have remained unfazed, simulating scenarios they expect to find once Kyiv finally launches its much anticipated counteroffensive.

That day is fast approaching, if one of the top advisers to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is to be believed.

