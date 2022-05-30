It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

As the battle for the Donbas region heats up, Ukraine's military says Russian forces are trying to surround its troops in Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.
Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Donbas the "priority": Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow's "absolute priority" is "the liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions." Lavrov, speaking in an interview with French broadcaster TFI, said the two areas were now recognized by the Russian Federation as independent states. "Our obvious objective is, of course, to push the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian battalions out of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he said.
- Russia attacks Severodonetsk: The Ukrainian military says Russian shelling across the border into the northern regions of Sumy and Chernihiv has resumed. "The main goal of the enemy is to surround our troops in the areas of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk and to block the main logistics routes," the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces said. It added that Russian forces are "trying to gain a foothold on the northeastern outskirts of the city of Severodonetsk, conducting assault operations in the direction of the city center."
- Concern for Azovstal prisoners: Two wives and a girlfriend of Ukrainian troops captured by Russian forces or unaccounted for after defending the Azovstal factory in a lengthy siege told CNN they had little or no information about the whereabouts of their loved ones. The besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol fell under complete Russian control earlier this month with the surrender of the factory. It is unclear how many Ukrainian troops are now in Russian custody, but the Russian military has claimed that over 2,000 Ukrainian service members surrendered. Russian state propaganda has demonized Azovstal defenders as "Nazis," raising serious concerns about how they may be treated in captivity.
- Zelensky in Kharkiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the "front line positions" of the Ukrainian military and met soldiers during a trip to the Kharkiv region on Sunday. "I want to thank each of you for your service. You risk your life for all of us and our state. Thank you for defending Ukraine's independence. Take care of yourself," he said. During the visit, Zelensky got an operational update and visited destroyed administrative and residential buildings in the city. Zelensky praised authorities in Kharkiv but said he had dismissed the head of the regional SBU security service who "didn't work to protect the city from the first days of a full-scale invasion and thought only of himself personally."
- Ukrainian counterattack: The Ukrainian military says it has begun a counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south and has claimed significant advances in the direction of Kherson. Serhii Hlan, a deputy who sits on the Kherson region council, said Ukrainian forces "continued offensive operations and pushed the enemy back 9 kilometers (5 miles) in the Beryslav district." Hlan also claimed that Ukrainian units "broke the enemy grouping into two parts and actually encircled the enemy grouping in Davidiv Brid."