European Council aims to reach political agreement on Russian oil embargo on Monday, EU official says

The European Council aims to reach a political agreement on an embargo on Russian oil on Monday, a European Union official told CNN.

This embargo will cover more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, which covers all seaborne oil from Russia, the official said.

European Union diplomats failed to reach consensus Sunday on the terms of the embargo, but held further talks Monday in a bid to present a deal for approval by EU leaders at a summit later in the day.

Some temporary exceptions have been granted to ensure security of supply for certain member states, the official said, adding the council will come back to these exceptions “as soon as possible.”

In addition to the oil embargo, the new sanctions package against Russia will include other substantial measures, including de-SWIFTing of the largest Russian bank Sberbank, a ban on further three Russian state-owned broadcasters, listing of individuals who have committed war crimes in Ukraine, according to the official.