Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 1:07 a.m. ET, May 29, 2023
12 min ago

Zelensky, Putin congratulate Erdogan on Turkish election victory

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz, Yusuf Gezer and Tamara Qiblawi

Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters gathering at the Presidential Complex to celebrate reelection victory in presidential runoff in Ankara, Turkey on May 28.
Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters gathering at the Presidential Complex to celebrate reelection victory in presidential runoff in Ankara, Turkey on May 28. Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who has emerged as a key power broker since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last year — on Sunday won a presidential election in a runoff vote, stretching his rule into a third decade.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Erdogan for his victory.

“We count on the further strengthening of the strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries, as well as the strengthening of cooperation for the security and stability of Europe,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

Erdogan has adopted a crucial balancing act between Kyiv and Moscow, widely known as “pro-Ukrainian neutrality.”

He helped broker a key agreement known as the Black Sea Grain Corridor Initiative that unlocked millions of tons of wheat caught up in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, averting a global hunger crisis. The agreement was extended for another two months last Wednesday, one day before it was set to expire.

In remarks published on the Kremlin’s website, Putin said the election provided “clear evidence of the Turkish people’s support” for Erdogan’s efforts “to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy.”

On Putin and NATO: Though Turkey is a member of the NATO alliance that Russia views as an existential threat, Erdogan and Putin have what the Turkish President called a "special" relationship. Erdogan said in an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson last week that the two nations "need each other in every field possible."

In the interview, Erdogan also said he would continue to block Sweden’s access to NATO, despite Western criticism that he was obstructing a unified front against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Erdogan accused Sweden of harboring Kurdish terror groups and has preconditioned Stockholm’s accession on the extradition of wanted individuals.

Sweden has refused Turkey’s repeated requests to extradite individuals Ankara describes as terrorists, arguing that the issue can only be decided by Swedish courts.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson congratulated Erdogan for his victory Sunday. “Our common security is a future priority,” he tweeted.

Read more about Erdogan's victory here.

48 min ago

It's early morning in Kyiv, where air defenses have once again been busy. Here's the latest on the war

From CNN staff

Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than 40 "air targets," including drones and missiles, moving toward Kyiv early Monday, officials said.

The new attack comes a day after a huge wave of Russian drones targeted Kyiv, marking the largest such assault on the capital since the conflict began, according to Ukrainian authorities.

One person was killed by falling debris on Sunday. No casualties have yet been reported Monday.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Warning for Iran: A top Ukrainian official has said Iran will face "consequences" for supplying Russia with Shahed drones used to attack Ukraine. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Tehran should be reminded of "the law of the boomerang," and warned: "Once released, Shahed will definitely find its way to its manufacturer one day."
  • Nuclear rhetoric: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that nations who are willing “to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus” will be given nuclear weapons, days after confirming the transfer of some tactical nukes from Moscow to Minsk had begun. “It’s very simple,” he said in an interview with Russian state media. “Join the Union State of Belarus and Russia. That’s all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone.”
  • Counteroffensive murmurs: Ukraine's top general has hinted his country's counteroffensive could be imminent. “The time has come to take back what is ours,” Gen. Valerii Zaluzhyni said in a slickly produced video. The campaign has remained shrouded in mystery, likely by design.
  • In the south: A series of explosions were reported in and around the Russian-occupied southern cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials. The Ukrainians reported casualties but Russian authorities said no one was killed or injured. CNN cannot independently verify the accounts.
  • Territorial integrity: Ukraine's foreign minister said the country’s European allies remain in lockstep with Kyiv over the war, amid reports that Chinese envoy Li Hui is urging acceptance of Russia’s territorial gains as a way to end the fighting. Western interlocuters of the Chinese diplomat on his recent visit to Europe were told to put pressure on Kyiv and force it to make compromises on territory, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Diplomatic row: Hundreds of German diplomats and state employees are being expelled by Moscow, part of tit-for-tat expulsions that started when Berlin expelled diplomats accused of working for Russian intelligence.
  • Meanwhile, on court: Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Belarusian opponent Aryna Sabalenka following their opening round match at the French Open, leading to boos from some of the crowd. Sabalenka told reporters after the match that "normal people will never support" the war in Ukraine.
1 hr 13 min ago

Ukraine says air defenses shot down more than 40 "air targets" moving toward Kyiv

From CNN's Josh Pennington 

Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than 40 "air targets," including drones and missiles, that were moving toward Kyiv early Monday, the city's military administration said. 

The attack Monday comes a day after a huge wave of Russian drones targeted Kyiv, marking the largest such assault on the capital since the conflict began, according to Ukrainian officials.

"Just 18 hours after the largest UAV attack on Kyiv, the enemy once again launched an attack on the capital," the administration said on Telegram Monday. 

The administration said initial reports of the early Monday attacks indicate a barrage of Shahed drones, as well as cruise missiles that may have been launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Caspian Sea region.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said there had been no reports of casualties. 

"No attacks on Kyiv were permitted! We thank the air defense for their excellent work!" Popko said on Telegram. 

At least one residential building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district had sustained damage to its roof from falling debris, he added. 

1 hr 35 min ago

Belarus leader offers nuclear weapons to nations willing to join Minsk's alliance with Moscow

From CNN's Mariya Knight, Uliana Pavlova and Helen Regan

Alexander Lukashenko talks in Moscow on May 24.
Alexander Lukashenko talks in Moscow on May 24. Stringer/Getty Images 

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that nations who are willing “to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus” will be given nuclear weapons, days after confirming the transfer of some tactical nuclear weapons from Moscow to Minsk had begun.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the comments in an on-camera interview released Sunday on the state-run Russia 1 channel.

During the interview, Lukashenko said, “no one minds Kazakhstan and other countries having the same close relations that we have with the Russian Federation.”

“It’s very simple,” he added. “Join the Union State of Belarus and Russia. That’s all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone.”

Signed in 1999, the Agreement on Establishment of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Treaty set up a legal basis for a wide-ranging alliance that spanned economic, information, technology, agriculture, and border security among other things between the two countries, according to the Belarus government website.

It was not clear how wide Lukashenko’s invitation to join the Union State extended, and he offered no other specifics.

But his comments on handing out nuclear weapons to like-minded allies are likely to heighten concerns at a time of growing global proliferation and as Moscow threatens the world with its own atomic arsenal as its war against Ukraine falters.

On Thursday the Belarusian autocrat said the transfer of some tactical nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus had begun, following an agreement signed by Moscow and Minsk.

“It was necessary to prepare storage sites, and so on. We did all this. Therefore, the movement of nuclear weapons began,” Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.

He also promised the safety of those weapons, saying: “This is not even up for discussion. Don’t worry about nuclear weapons. We are responsible for this. These are serious issues. Everything will be alright here.”

Read the full story here.

1 hr 32 min ago

Blasts reported in Kyiv early Monday, mayor says

From CNN's Josh Pennington 

Vitali Klitschko talks in Kyiv on May 25.
Vitali Klitschko talks in Kyiv on May 25. Celestino Arce/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Explosions were reported in multiple districts across the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Monday, a local official said on Telegram. 

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the southwestern district of Holosiivskyi and the Podilskyi district.

Klitschko also said missiles had been shot down near Kyiv, writing on Telegram "The air defense is at work!"

So far there have been no reports of injuries. 

Klitschko said a house in the Podilskyi district had caught fire from falling debris and that debris had also fallen on a home in the Sviatoshynskyi district that had already been evacuated.

"We currently know of no casualties or serious damage," the Kyiv City Military Administration said about the situation in Sviatoshynskyi.

4 hr 16 min ago

Ukrainian officials report explosions in Russian-occupied southern cities

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Kostan Nechyporenko 

A series of explosions happened in and around the Russian-occupied southern cities of Berdiansk and Mariupol on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials. 

The Ukrainian-backed Berdiansk municipal military administration said Sunday there had been at least “5 strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian positions in the Berdiansk community.” 

Also on Sunday, several explosions happened around the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the city's Ukrainian mayor. 

One of the blasts happened in Nikolske, a settlement just northwest of the city, in the area “where the occupiers were stationed,” he said. Andriushchenko said there were casualties, without mentioning how many. 

He also claimed there were casualties after a hit on the village of Yurivka, near Mariupol. 

Andriushchenko did not specify the cause the explosions.

“At least six times air defense systems were activated in the Mangush-Nikolske-Mariupol triangle,” Andriushchenko posted on his Telegram channel Sunday. 

What the Russians say: Russian state news agency TASS reported on Sunday that “the air defense system worked in the evening in the sky over Mariupol, where the Ukrainian missile was shot down, as well as over Volnovakha,” citing authorities from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

DPR officials posted on Telegram that a “strike from the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded on Sunday in Yurivka village direction.”

“Two Storm Shadow missiles were fired,” the DPR officials added.

 The Russian side did not report any casualties. 

3 hr 29 min ago

Iran will face consequences after Kyiv was targeted with Iranian drones, Ukrainian official warns

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 28.
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 28. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

A top Ukrainian government official warned Iran there will be “consequences” after the capital Kyiv was targeted with Iranian Shahed drones early Sunday..

“Tehran has become a key ally of Moscow in this war, deliberately supplying it with weapons for attacks on civilian cities," Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on Twitter

"Tonight's attack on Kyiv with 50 Shaheds on City Day is another eloquent confirmation of this truth," the adviser said, referencing an annual holiday celebrating the capital. "In legal terms: Iran is doing this with direct intent and realizing the consequences of its actions. And there will definitely be consequences.
"Today, I would like to remind official Tehran of the basic laws of life, in particular the law of the boomerang. Do not be confused by the illusion of geographical remoteness or a misunderstanding of Ukraine's priorities today. Once released, Shahed will definitely find its way to its manufacturer one day."

Threat of sanctions: Podolyak said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would propose to the government sanctions on Iran for 50 years. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, specified the sanctions proposed would include trade, financial and technological restrictions on Iranians, barring Iranian shipments and flights through Ukrainian territory, and a ban on Iranian citizens from withdrawing funds from Ukraine.

Moscow and Tehran: Relations between Tehran and Moscow have grown much closer during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia wants Iranian drones and ballistic missiles; Iran wants Russian investment and trade. Russia has become the largest foreign investor in Iran over the past year, according to Iranian officials.

About the attack drones: Shahed-series drones — the Shahed-129 and Shahed-191 — are unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying precision guided munitions, and can also be used for surveillance. Iran appears to be modifying the drones so that their explosive warheads can inflict maximum damage on infrastructure targets inside Ukraine, according to an investigative report obtained exclusively by CNN.

CNN's Tim Lister and Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

4 hr 30 min ago

Analysis: Why is Russia expending so much effort to bomb Kyiv?

Analysis from CNN's Tim Lister

For the 14th day this month, the city of Kyiv has been the target of Russian aerial attacks. 

Ukrainian officials estimate Russia sent more than 50 attack drones toward the capital city early Sunday. The overwhelming majority were destroyed by air defenses, and casualties and damage appear to have been minimal, according to city authorities. 

So why does Russia expend so much effort for such limited returns?

  • Low-cost assault: First, the Iranian-made Shahed drones are a cheap way to inflict at least some pain on Kyiv, which for much of the last year has been spared the impact of the Russian invasion. Russia has bought many hundreds of such drones, which cost roughly 20 times less than a missile.
  • This pain is as much psychological as physical: The nighttime attacks send thousands to shelters and basements. Windows are shattered, wreckage falls on the streets. Since the beginning of the invasion, the air raid siren has been on in Kyiv for a cumulative 887 hours. The nearest historical parallel might be the Nazis’ use of the V2 "doodlebug" cruise missiles against London at the end of WWII. The overnight attacks came as the Ukrainian capital was preparing to celebrate Kyiv Day, marking the city's foundation more than 1,500 years ago. That is probably not coincidental. However, all indications are that — despite the dislocation and exhaustion — the attitude of the city's population is hardened rather than weakened by such attacks.
  • Chipping away at defenses: The greater purpose on the Russians' part in sending waves of Shaheds is likely to wear down Ukraine's air defenses and force them to expend scarce munitions on the swarms of drones. Multiple accounts over the past few months, including estimates in leaked US military assessments, have referred to critical shortcomings in Ukraine's layered air defenses, especially as its Soviet-era S-300 system — the workhorse of Ukrainian air defenses — is degraded and it becomes increasingly difficult to find ammunition for such systems. 
3 hr 34 min ago

Russia launched dozens of Iranian-made drones at Ukraine Sunday. Kyiv claims it knocked down all but one

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Irene Nasser and Mariya Knight

A firefighter works at a site of a tobacco factory damaged during Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 28.
A firefighter works at a site of a tobacco factory damaged during Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 28. Pavlo Petrov/State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters

Russia launched its largest drone attack of the conflict yet on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, leaving one person dead and sparking fires across the city early on Sunday.

In an update late Sunday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Russia unleashed 59 Iranian Shahed drones — 58 of which were shot down. An earlier report from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense put the total at 54 drones, only two of which were not shot down.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said a 41-year-old man died following the attacks, while falling drone debris at a gas station injured a 35-year-old woman.

Kyiv has been targeted several times this month but despite this fatalities are rare.

Falling drone debris also sparked fires in buildings across the capital, Klitschko said on Telegram.

Following the barrage, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Ukrainian air defense personnel as “heroes.”

“You look up to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved,” the president said.

As well as trying to intimidate Kyiv residents, Moscow may be using the drone strikes to force Kyiv to expend valuable munitions shooting them down as well as get a sense of where air defenses are.

Shahed drones cost roughly 20 times less than a missile and so for Russia are a cheap way to inflict damage. The drones are manufactured in Iran and have frequently been deployed by Russian forces in Ukraine. Kyiv warned Tehran Sunday there would be "consequences" for supplying the aerial arsenal to Moscow.

Zelensky said in his daily address Sunday that the overnight attack ranked as “one of the largest attacks by Shahed drones.”

“Almost all of them were shot down. Unfortunately, there are hits in Zhytomyr region,” he added, referring to a northern region bordering Kyiv.

It was not immediately clear if Zelensky had not received updated statistics from his military at the time he spoke, or if he was referring to an additional Russian attack when he reported multiple hits in Zhytomyr.

Zelensky said the "most powerful” drone attack was directed against the Kyiv region, as Ukraine’s capital marked Kyiv Day, the anniversary of the city's official founding 1,541 years ago.

“Thirty-six drones were shot down within the city of Kyiv and the region. This is how Russia celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv,” he said.