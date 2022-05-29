World
By Nectar Gan, Andrew Raine, Joshua Berlinger, Hannah Ryan and Kathryn Snowdon, CNN

Updated 3:16 p.m. ET, May 29, 2022
5 hr 3 min ago

Ukrainian military reports more cross border shelling and Russian attacks in Severodonetsk

From CNN's Tim Lister

Piles of rubble are seen next to the heavily damaged apartment building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 28.
Piles of rubble are seen next to the heavily damaged apartment building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 28. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian military says that Russian shelling across the border into the northern regions of Sumy and Chernihiv resumed Sunday.

In its operational note, the General Staff of the Armed Forces also said that in Donbas, "the main goal of the enemy is to surround our troops in the areas of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk and to block the main logistics routes."

It said Russian forces are "trying to gain a foothold on the north-eastern outskirts of the city of Severodonetsk, conducting assault operations in the direction of the city center."

Ukrainian troops continue to maintain positions in Severodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk, despite constant shelling and airstrikes.

The General Staff said Russian efforts to degrade Ukrainian defenses further west continued, with artillery, mortar and multiple rocket systems being used against several towns and villages in the direction of Bakhmut.

It said that Russian efforts to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in certain areas continued. 

Among several towns and villages in northern Ukraine that were hit by cross-border shelling were Hirsk and Hrinivka in Chernihiv and Bachivsk and Seredyna-Buda in Sumy. Analysts say Russian attacks on these areas are designed to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to the main fronts in Donbas. 

The military gave no further details about a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv that was launched on Saturday. But it said Russian bombardments of settlements near the city of Kryvyi Rih, also in the south, had used mortars, air strikes and artillery. The front lines in that region have changed little in recent weeks.

7 hr 50 min ago

Russian ship arrives in Syria with more grain allegedly stolen from Ukraine

From CNN's Tim Lister

New satellite imagery shows that a Russian freighter full of grain allegedly stolen from Ukrainian farms has arrived in the Syrian port of Latakia -- its second trip within four weeks.

The new images -- provided by Maxar Technologies -- show the bulk carrier Matros Pozynich at Latakia on May 27.

It is one of three ships that have been loading grain in the Crimean port of Sevastopol since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was last seen in Sevastopol on May 19 and subsequently tracked transiting the Bosphorus strait and south along the Turkish coast. It's estimated that the ship can carry about 30,000 tons of grain. 

The Matros Pozynich's sister ship has also loaded grain at Sevastopol in the last two weeks. 

Some context: CNN has previously reported that convoys of trucks have been seen carrying grain from farms and silos in southern Ukraine into Crimea. Ukrainian authorities estimated earlier this month that Russian forces in occupied areas had seized more than 400,000 tons of grain. 

The grain thefts are threatening this year's harvest in Ukraine -- which is one of the most important grain-producing countries in the world.

For Russia, grain is an attractive commodity. The price of wheat is about $400 a ton on world markets and has moved sharply higher this year.

8 hr 8 min ago

Russia to continue to supply gas to Serbia, says state media

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

A pressure gauge on pipework at the Avala gas storage facility, operated by Srbijagas JP, in Avala, near Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. 
A pressure gauge on pipework at the Avala gas storage facility, operated by Srbijagas JP, in Avala, near Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.  (Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Russia has agreed to continue supplying uninterrupted natural gas to Serbia, according to state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday.

"Putin and Vucic confirmed the desire of both Russia and Serbia to strengthen their strategic partnership on the basis of traditionally close connections between peoples of both countries," Ria Novosti reported.

Serbia is not a member of the European Union or NATO. It is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas, while its army maintains ties with Russia's military.

Although the country backed two United Nations resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it refused to impose sanctions against Moscow.

The Kremlin also supports Belgrade's opposition to the independence of Kosovo by blocking its membership to the United Nations.

CNN has reached out to the Serbian Presidency for comment.

Some background: Several European nations have committed to weaning themselves off of Russian oil and gas since Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union recently unveiled a €210 billion ($221 billion) plan to reduce consumption of Russian gas and oil.

Putin has previously warned that "unfriendly" nations will need to pay for crucial Russian shipments of natural gas in rubles instead of euros. Following payment disputes, Russia has turned off the gas flow to Finland, Bulgaria and Poland.

EU leaders have described Russia's insistence that countries pay in rubles for gas as "blackmail."

8 hr 47 min ago

Ukraine's military says it's made advances in the southern Kherson region

From CNN's Tim Lister and Yulia Kesaieva 

The Ukrainian military says it has begun a counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south and has claimed significant advances in the direction of Kherson.

Serhii Hlan, a deputy who sits on the Kherson region council, said on Saturday Ukrainian forces "continued offensive operations and pushed the enemy back 9 kilometers (5 miles) in the Beryslav district."

Hlan also claimed that Ukrainian units "broke the enemy grouping into two parts and actually encircled the enemy grouping in Davidiv Brid." 

Davidiv Brid has been on the front lines for weeks and became an escape route for civilians trying to leave Kherson, often under fire.

The Ukrainian military published video of artillery strikes, purportedly against Russian positions. It said on Facebook that "the artillery war continues."

"Ukrainian soldiers chase and burn the occupiers' equipment on the lands of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," it said. "Kherson hold on, we're close!"

There is no independent evidence of the Ukrainian advances.

Impossible to leave: Hlan said that now "it's impossible to leave the Kherson region," as exits are being blocked by Russian forces.

Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian towns and villages in the Mykolaiv region, according to Ukrainian officials. They said there had been strikes against several communities but reported no injuries. The town of Bereznehuvate had been hardest hit, they said.

Some context on the fighting in southern Ukraine: Russia appears to consolidate its gains there and attack further afield in places like Mykolaiv, which is close to the front line but remains under Ukrainian control.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, assessed that Russian forces have "continued to fortify and equip their positions throughout southern Ukraine in an effort to retain permanent control over the territory."

6 hr 7 min ago

Zelensky visits Kharkiv's front line, in northeast Ukraine

From CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv and Bex Wright in Hong Kong

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks with his staff as he visits the war-hit Kharkiv region. 
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks with his staff as he visits the war-hit Kharkiv region.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the "front line positions" of the Ukrainian military and met with soldiers during a trip to the Kharkiv region, his office announced on Sunday.

"I want to thank each of you for your service. You risk your life for all of us and our state. Thank you for defending Ukraine's independence. Take care of yourself," he said.

During the visit, Zelensky got an operational update on the situation there, and visited destroyed administrative and residential buildings in the city.

He also chaired a meeting with regional officials, including military leaders and the Kharkiv mayor.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, said that 31% of the region's territory is currently occupied, and 5% has been "liberated" back into Ukrainian hands.

"We are not yet able to fully inspect some of the liberated settlements, conduct full-fledged demining and begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, as shelling continues. Where we can do it remotely, we do it," Synegubov said.

Synegubov added that 2,229 high-rise buildings have been damaged in Kharkiv, including 225 which were completely destroyed. In the northern and eastern districts of Kharkiv, 30.2% of the total housing stock has been damaged or destroyed.

Zelensky discussed plans for reconstructing the city, by building modern housing equipped with bomb shelters.                                                     

"We have to find funds, credit lines. The state must ensure this in terms of guarantees, and the leaders of cities and regions must find great projects and money," Zelensky said.

9 hr 43 min ago

Around 400 cars carrying evacuees from southern Ukraine held at Russian checkpoint

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv and Bex Wright in Hong Kong

Around 400 vehicles carrying evacuees from southern Ukraine have been held at a Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka for the past two or three days, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported Sunday.

The cars are carrying many families with children and small babies, according to the broadcaster. The vehicles came mostly from the cities of Kherson, Mariupol, and Berdiansk.

Vasylivka is the biggest Russian-controlled checkpoint that evacuees must pass to Ukrainian-controlled territory. It is located in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Staruh, the head of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region military administration, said Russian forces "periodically close" the crossing, leaving families trapped there, "waiting in horrible conditions." 

Berdiansk had seen an influx of residents from Mariupol, the Ukrainian port city subject to months of intense bombardment before falling to Russian forces. Now, however, many families are trying to head further west because conditions in Berdiansk "have deteriorated," Staruh said.

9 hr 51 min ago

Turkey's President says talks with Sweden and Finland on NATO bids did not happen "at the desired level"

From Yusuf Gezer in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on May 16.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on May 16. (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that talks last week with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership did not happen "at the desired level."

"Unfortunately, the talks held by our delegation with Finland and Sweden were not at the desired level," Erdogan said while speaking to reporters on his plane following a trip to Azerbaijan, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency. 

Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Erdogan, said on Friday after meeting with Swedish and Finnish delegations that Turkey is "not under time pressure to solve this issue until that summit."

"We are determined to ensure that the process moves forward on a solid basis and that it progresses depending on the steps taken to meet Turkey's security concerns," Kalin said.

Some background: Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO earlier this month, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision represents a setback for Moscow, with the war in Ukraine triggering the kind of enlargement of the alliance that it invaded Ukraine to prevent.

Accession of new states, however, requires consensus among existing members -- and that's where Ankara comes in.

Turkey, which joined the alliance three years after it was established in 1949 and has the group's second largest army, has said it won't support the bids unless its demands are met.

Erdogan accused the two countries of harboring members of the separatist militant Kurdistan's Workers Party, also known as PKK. The PKK, which seeks an independent state in Turkey, has been in an armed struggle with that country for decades and has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Erdogan has repeatedly asserted that both countries are effectively supporting terrorists.

"We cannot say 'yes' to the countries supporting terrorism to join NATO," Erdogan said in remarks published by the Turkish government.

Erdogan to speak with Putin and Zelensky on Monday: Meanwhile, the Turkish government said Erdogan will hold separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Monday to encourage the parties to maintain channels of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to Ukraine.

"I will have phone calls with both Russia and Ukraine on Monday. We will continue to encourage the parties to use the channels of dialogue and diplomacy," Erdogan told reporters.

12 hr 1 min ago

It's 2:30 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukrainian forces are in a "tough defensive position" in Severodonetsk, as intense fighting continues around the outskirts of the Luhansk city -- the last major Ukrainian stronghold in the region. Russian troops are attempting to take control of Ukraine's east.

Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Non-stop assaults in Severodonetsk: The eastern Ukrainian city is being hammered with heavy shelling as Russian forces try to encircle it, with the head of the Luhansk region military administration saying on Sunday that the situation grows "even more difficult." Serhiy Hayday said in a statement that 60 houses were destroyed in the region, and two people were found dead in the rubble. Separately, in an operational update on Sunday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia "carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the city of Severodonetsk" where "the fighting continues." On Saturday, the head of the civil military administration in Severodonetsk said Ukrainian forces were in a "tough defensive position" as fighting raged on the outskirts of the city.
  • Russian ambassador dismisses war crime accusations: Allegations of war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are a "fabrication," Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom claimed on Sunday. Andrei Kelin made the comments during an interview on the BBC’s "Sunday Morning" program and denied that Russian forces were shelling civilians. Russia's month-long occupation of Bucha and other districts around Kyiv resulted in hundreds of deaths, with its troops retreating in late March after failing to encircle the capital.
  • "No talks" on referendum: The deputy head of the Russian appointed administration in occupied Kherson says the region won't hold a referendum on formally joining Russia until fighting ceases in the area and the nearby regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. Kirill Stremousov said Saturday that currently there are "are no talks about a referendum," but that "we'll announce later when some kind of vote or plebiscite is taking place." Ukrainian officials previously warned that Russian-installed administrators were readying a sham vote. 
  • Zelensky defiant: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday that his country will "take everything back" from Russia. "This is an imperative," Zelensky said, "And it's just a matter of time. Every day at this same time, the time until liberation grows shorter. Everything we do is for this." However, he acknowledged that the situation in the Donbas remains difficult, especially in the areas of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut and Popasna.

12 hr 12 min ago

Russian ambassador to the UK says war crime allegations are "fabrications"

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin speaks during an interview in London, on February 21.
Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin speaks during an interview in London, on February 21. (Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty Images)

Allegations of war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are a "fabrication," Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom claimed on Sunday.

Andrei Kelin made the comments during an interview on the BBC’s "Sunday Morning" program and denied that Russian forces were shelling civilians.

"The mayor of Bucha in his initial statement confirmed that Russian troops have left, everything is clean and calm, the town in a normal state. Nothing is happening, no bodies are on the street,” Kelin said. 

Russia's month-long occupation of Bucha and other districts around Kyiv resulted in hundreds of deaths, with its troops retreating in late March after failing to encircle the capital.

Moscow has refused to accept responsibility for the atrocities, repeatedly claiming that the reports of indiscriminate killings, mass graves, disappearances and looting are false.

When pressed whether the evidence was made up, Kelin replied: "In our view it is a fabrication. It is used just to interrupt negotiations."

Maintaining that Russia’s invasion was a "limited operation" and not a war, Kelin said: "I can assure you that it is not our idea to kill civilians."

He added the Russian military was only targeting military infrastructure in order to "diminish Ukrainian capabilities."

Kelin continued saying he does not believe Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Russia has very strict provisions for their use, according to Kelin, adding they are used "mainly when the existence of the state is in danger."

"It has nothing to do with the current operation," he said.