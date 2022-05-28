World
By Simone McCarthy, Joshua Berlinger, Laura Smith-Spark, Adrienne Vogt and Joe Ruiz, CNN

Updated 12:47 PM ET, Sat May 28, 2022
5 hr 37 min ago

Putin signs law scrapping upper age limit to enlist in Russian military, says Russian state media

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow on May 9.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow on May 9. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images/File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law scrapping the upper age limit for Russians and foreigners to join the military as contract service members, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia’s State Duma passed the bill on Wednesday but Putin's signature was needed for it to become law.

Previously, citizens aged 18 to 40 and foreigners aged 18 to 30 could enlist in the Russian military.

The changes were drafted by the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, and his first deputy, Andrei Krasov. According to TASS, they believe the abolition of an upper age limit will attract specialists in areas such as medical support, engineering and communications.

The explanatory note to the draft law also notes that the use of high-precision weapons and military equipment requires specialists and they gain the experience by the age of 40 to 45.

The changes in law come amid serious Russian casualties in Ukraine, where Moscow is waging what it euphemistically calls a "special military operation."

Russia also has a system of military conscription. The Kremlin initially said draftees would not serve in Ukraine but subsequently acknowledged they were serving in combat

7 hr 49 min ago

It's 1 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russia is intensifying its offensive in the Luhansk and Donbas regions as heavy shelling continues in the key industrial city of Severodonetsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Donbas faces a "very difficult" moment.

Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Ukrainian military says Severodonetsk "not cut off:" Serhiy Hayday, the head of Luhansk's regional military administration, said on Saturday the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk was "not cut off," as Russian troops press a concerted offensive in the Luhansk region. Hayday said intense Russian shelling was underway in Severodonetsk, an industrial center which is the last major stronghold of Ukrainian control in Luhansk. Ukrainian forces are fighting to stave off an apparent effort by Russian forces to encircle the defenders of Severodonetsk, while Russian troops make advances from several directions.
  • Russian-occupied Kherson: The Russian-occupied region of Kherson has closed its borders to surrounding Ukrainian areas, according to Russian state media. The deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said Kherson’s border crossings with the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk are closed, while travel from Kherson to Crimea or the Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia remains possible.
  • Supply lines: Ukraine's military said the Russians are mobilizing railway brigades with special machinery to repair damaged railway lines inside northern Ukraine to sustain supply routes. The railway from Russia into the Kharkiv region and south to Izium is a critical supply line for the Russian offensive.
  • Weapons aid: US defense officials said they were "mindful and aware" of Ukraine's request for advanced, multiple-launch rocket systems, but decisions were yet to be made. CNN reported Thursday that the Biden administration is preparing to send MLRS systems as part of a larger package of military and security assistance to Ukraine, which could be announced as soon as next week.
  • Russia successfully tests its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile: Russia successfully tested its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile over a distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on Saturday, according to its Ministry of Defense. The missile was fired from the waters of the Barents Sea towards a “target in the White Sea” -- a southern inlet on Russia’s northwest coast -- as part of a broader test of new weapons, according to a ministry statement. Video of the test shared by the ministry showed the Zircon missile being fired at a steep trajectory from Russia’s Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate at sea. 

 

3 hr ago

Russia successfully tests its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at sea 

From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie in Hong Kong

A still image taken from a video released on May 28 by the Russian Defense Ministry shows what it said was a test firing of its hypersonic Zircon cruise missile from Russia's Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate in the Barents Sea.
A still image taken from a video released on May 28 by the Russian Defense Ministry shows what it said was a test firing of its hypersonic Zircon cruise missile from Russia's Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate in the Barents Sea. (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout/Reuters)

Russia successfully tested its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile over a distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on Saturday, its Ministry of Defense reported. 

The missile was fired from the waters of the Barents Sea towards a “target in the White Sea,” a southern inlet on Russia’s northwest coast.

The missile was fired as part of a broader test of new weapons, according to a ministry statement. 

Video of the test shared by the Ministry of Defense showed the Zircon missile being fired at a steep trajectory from Russia’s Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate at sea. 

The Zircon cruise missile is part of a new generation of hypersonic arms systems that Russia has been developing since at least 2018. 

The Ukrainian military has claimed that Russian units have "suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment" since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in late February. 

In a show of force, the Kremlin has continued to conduct high-powered weapons tests, including a test of its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile last month. 

6 hr 56 min ago

Regional military governor claims key Luhansk city of Severodonetsk "not cut off" as Russia presses offensive

From CNN's Nathan Hodge

Smoke rises above Severodonetsk, during shelling on May 26.
Smoke rises above Severodonetsk, during shelling on May 26. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Serhiy Hayday, the head of Luhansk regional military administration, said Saturday the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk was "not cut off," as Russian troops press a concerted offensive in the Luhansk region. 

Hayday said intense Russian shelling was underway in Severodonetsk, an industrial center which is the last major stronghold of Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region. 

"The shelling continues," he said. "The Russian army is destroying the city, shelling with all kinds of weapons. Russian troops entered the outskirts of the city, the Mir Hotel. We can't get them out of the hotel yet, but they have a lot of dead. Our guys are holding them back."

Severodonetsk, added Hayday, "is not cut off but, by and large, trucks will not pass there, only cars. Many cars were shot on the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route. It is dangerous to pass along that route."

Ukrainian forces are fighting to stave off an apparent effort by Russian forces to encircle the defenders of Severodonetsk, with Russian troops advancing in several directions around a pocket of Ukrainian-held territory.

Hayday said Russia had 25 battalion tactical groups in the Luhansk region -- numbering 10,000 soldiers -- and substantial amounts of military hardware. He said Russian commanders had committed a range of forces to the fight, including conscripts from the self-proclaimed separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, fighters from Russia loyal to Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov and private military companies, or PMCs.

10 hr 54 min ago

Russian-occupied Kherson closes borders to Ukrainian-held territory, Russian state media says

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie in Hong Kong

An aerial view of the city of Kherson, Ukraine is seen on May 20.
An aerial view of the city of Kherson, Ukraine is seen on May 20. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images)

The Russian occupied region of Kherson has closed its borders to surrounding Ukrainian areas, state media RIA-Novosti quoted Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in Kherson as saying Saturday.

"The border is now closed for security reasons … we do not advise travel to Ukraine at all, regardless of the pretext," Stremousov said according to RIA.

Kherson’s border crossings with the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk are closed, while travel from Kherson to Crimea or the Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia remains possible, Stremousov added.

Nearly all of Kherson — located in Southern Ukraine — has been occupied by Russia since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Some context: Exit points from Kherson have been unofficially blocked off for weeks, according to Ukrainian officials, who allege that anyone wanting to leave the area has been sent to Crimea.

CNN has spoken to dozens of Ukrainian families at length about their difficult journeys in and out of the region.

Efforts by the Russian-installed administration in Kherson to install military bases and advance a referendum to make the region a “Republic” — mirroring other separatists statelets in eastern Ukraine — are ongoing.

13 hr 56 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in Donbas is "very difficult" as Russia ramps up firepower and manpower, and makes incremental gains in the southeastern region. But he vowed Donbas would be "Ukrainian again."

Here's the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine:

  • Fighting in Severodonetsk: Ukrainian officials have denied claims the city in the embattled Luhansk region is surrounded by Russian forces, but acknowledged Russia holds one part of the city and further enemy gains were possible. About 90% of Severodonetsk's housing had been damaged amid a "fierce defense" of the city, a local military official said Friday.
  • Supply lines: Ukraine's military said the Russians are mobilizing railway brigades with special machinery to repair damaged railway lines inside northern Ukraine to sustain supply routes. The railway from Russia into the Kharkiv region and south to Izium is a critical supply line for the Russian offensive.
  • Weapons aid: US defense officials said they were "mindful and aware" of Ukraine's request for advanced, multiple-launch rocket systems, but decisions were yet to be made. CNN reported Thursday that the Biden administration is preparing to send MLRS systems as part of a larger package of military and security assistance to Ukraine, which could be announced as soon as next week.
  • Food security: Zelensky said nearly half of Ukraine’s grain export supply, some 22 million tons, is currently held up as Russia continues to block the country’s main export routes through the Black Sea and Azov Sea. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart discussed efforts to resolve the global food security crisis in a call Friday.
  • Prisoner exchange: Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Austria's Chancellor that an exchange of prisoners will take place between Russia and Ukraine, according to a statement from the Austrian Chancellery following a 45-minute call between the two leaders.
  • NATO membership: Finland's foreign minister expressed optimism that "sooner or later, Finland and Sweden will be members of NATO" and said discussions with Turkey would continue as Ankara threatens to block the two nations from joining the defensive alliance. Both formally applied for NATO membership last week.
16 hr 4 min ago

Defense contractor awarded $624 million contract to replenish Stinger anti-aircraft missiles sent to Ukraine

From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Barbara Starr

The US Defense Department awarded a top defense contractor a $624 million contract to replenish Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, one of the key systems the US has provided to Ukraine as Russia's war continues.

The department announced the contract to Raytheon on Friday afternoon, though it was officially awarded on Wednesday. The contract is "for the procurement of Stinger missiles and associated equipment." There is no timeline listed for completion of the work. 

The US has sent more than 1,400 Stinger systems, including missiles and launchers, to Ukraine to help them challenge Russia's attempt to control the skies. Stingers are short-range anti-aircraft missiles with a range of about 3 miles (nearly 5 kilometers).  

Though their range is too short to allow them to target high-flying aircraft, they can effectively shoot down drones and low-flying aircraft and helicopters. The US has little use for Stingers, but they have been in high demand in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

15 hr 12 min ago

Zelensky promises Donbas will be "Ukrainian again," as Russian forces continue to make gains

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London 

The aftermath of a Russian air strike at a factory in Bakhmut, in the Donbas region of Ukraine on Friday May 27.
The aftermath of a Russian air strike at a factory in Bakhmut, in the Donbas region of Ukraine on Friday May 27. (Andoni Lubaki/Sipa USA/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that Donbas will be "Ukrainian again," as Russian forces continue to make incremental gains in the southeastern region. 

Speaking during his nightly address Friday, Zelensky called the current situation in Donbas "very difficult," referencing Russia's ramping up of firepower and manpower in the region. 

"That's why we have to increase our defense, increase our resistance, and Donbas will be Ukrainian again. Even if Russia will bring all suffering and ruination to Donbas, we will rebuild every town, every community. There's no real alternative," Zelensky stressed. 

The US Defense Department maintained during a press briefing Friday that Russia is continuing to make "incremental gains" in Donbas. 

Ukraine continues to call on international partners, including the United Kingdom, to provide it with multiple launch rocket systems to counter the Russian offensive. 

While acknowledging Ukraine's request, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stressed during Friday's briefing that “decisions… haven’t been made yet.” 

14 hr 57 min ago

Pentagon is "mindful" of Ukraine's request for long-range rockets, spokesperson says

From CNN's Michael Conte and Christian Sierra

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon on Friday, May 27.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon on Friday, May 27. (Pool/CNN)

The US Defense Department said it is “mindful and aware” of Ukraine’s request for multiple-launch rocket systems, but that “decisions … haven’t been made yet.”

“Our goal from the very beginning has been to try to help them in the fight that they’re in today,” said outgoing Pentagon press secretary John Kirby at a briefing with reporters.

“I won't go so far as to say it's too late to provide the Ukrainians with any system or capability that they might need because they are very active in the fight and they have pushed back the Russians up near Kharkiv,” Kirby said.

However, Kirby said the Defense Department is “mindful of the clock” when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are ever mindful as we have been since the beginning, mindful of the clock here, mindful of this sense of urgency, mindful that time is not our friend,” said Kirby, “which is why we have been continuing to move equipment literally every day for the last 90 plus days of this war.”

CNN reported Thursday that the Biden administration is preparing to send MLRS systems as part of a larger package of military and security assistance to Ukraine, which could be announced as soon as next week. The MLRS and its lighter-weight version, the HIMARS, can launch as far as 300 kilometers (186 miles), depending on the type of munition.