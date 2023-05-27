World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Joshua Berlinger and Thom Poole, CNN

Updated 6:01 a.m. ET, May 27, 2023
6 min ago

A Russian strike on a Ukranian hospital killed at least 2 people. Here's where things stand

From CNN staff

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a hospital building hit by a Russian missile on May 26, in Dnipro, Ukraine.
Firefighters extinguish a fire in a hospital building hit by a Russian missile on May 26, in Dnipro, Ukraine. Yurii Tynnyi/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

It is approaching 1 p.m. in Ukraine, where first responders have finished working to clear debris after a devastating Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro yesterday.

  • Search and rescue complete: After working through the night, emergency services finished clearing the rubble of the three-story medical facility in Dnipro that had been struck by Russian Forces a day earlier, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.
  • The toll: At least two people were killed and another 32 were wounded, including five in critical condition. Two of those injured were children, ages 3 and 6. Three people remained unaccounted for as of Saturday morning.
  • Vet clinic among sites struck: More than three dozen high-rise buildings, at least 20 private houses, several schools a local stadium were damaged in the attack, a local official said. A veterinary clinic was also struck, forcing staff to staff save animals from the burning building.
  • War crimes condemnation: An incensed adviser to Ukraine's president called the attacks "clear evidence" that Russia intentionally targets civilians with strikes like the one on Dnipro. The adviser said such attacks should be considered war crimes — a sentiment echoed by the French government. There have been more than 900 attacks on Ukraine's health care system since Russia's full-scale invasion began, according to the World Health Organization.
9 min ago

Top Ukraine military official hints counteroffensive could be imminent

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Andrew Carey in Kyiv

Ukrainian military conducts training on Leopard 2 tanks at the test site on May 14.
Ukrainian military conducts training on Leopard 2 tanks at the test site on May 14. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

In a short but surely carefully crafted post on the messaging app Telegram, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces has ratcheted up speculation that a massive counteroffensive against Russia’s occupying forces could be imminent. 

“The time has come to take back what is ours,” General Valerii Zaluzhyhi wrote Saturday morning.

The text appears underneath a video just over a minute in length showing Ukrainian forces apparently training at sunrise.

 The video shows an array of western provided equipment, including German-made Leopard 2 tanks, seen as one of the key battlefield acquisitions by Ukraine in recent months, as well as US-made MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) armored vehicles, M777 artillery pieces and HIMARS rocket launchers.

The video ends with soldiers and their commander chanting a defiant message: “Ukraine, my native motherland, Lord, our heavenly father, bless our decisive offensive, our sacred revenge, our holy victory.”

Officially the counteroffensive is yet to begin. As we have previously reported, the different signals from Ukraine may be an attempt to keep Moscow off-balance.

5 min ago

Search operations completed at site of Dnipro medical facility 

From CNN's Olga Voitovych 

A firefighter examines the destroyed building of a medical facility, the site of a missile strike, in the city of Dnipro on May 26.
A firefighter examines the destroyed building of a medical facility, the site of a missile strike, in the city of Dnipro on May 26. Vitalii Matokha/AFP/Getty Images

Search and rescue operations at the site of a medical facility in the city of Dnipro that was struck by Russian forces have been completed, State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Saturday. 

Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble of the three-story building, the service said. 

More than three dozen high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged around the site of the Friday attack, Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on the messaging app Telegram Saturday. 

"There is damage to the stadium, and also in three schools and three kindergartens," Lysak said.
1 hr 18 min ago

Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near border with Belarus 

From CNN's Darya Tarasova and Clare Sebastian 

An explosion in Russia's Pskov region damaged an administrative building of an oil pipeline near its border with Belarus, local governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Saturday. 

Vedernikov claimed the building in the Nevelsky District was attacked by two drones.

There were no casualties and emergency services are at the scene, Vedernikov said.

Few other details are available on the incident at this stage but we will bring you more as we get them.

8 min ago

One person killed in Russian shelling of Kherson 

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Josh Pennington 

One person was killed after Russian shelling of Ukrainian-held parts of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said on Saturday. 

Prokudin claimed Russia had launched "45 attacks, firing 193 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft" on the region over the past day.

He said the shelling occurred in residential areas of the region's settlements, including a grain elevator in the Beryslav district.

1 hr 37 min ago

EU warns against Russia's "extremely dangerous" move to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

From CNN’s Lauren Kent in London and Xiaofei Xu

The European Union is condemning the agreement between Moscow and Minsk to deploy Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, calling it “a step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation,” the bloc said Friday. 

“The Belarusian regime is an accomplice in Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine,” the European External Action Service said in a statement, calling on Belarus to “reverse decisions that can only contribute to heightening tensions in the region, and undermine Belarus’ sovereignty.” 

“Any attempt to further escalate the situation will be met by a strong and coordinated reaction,” the European Union warned in the statement. 

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that the transfer of some tactical nuclear weapons from Russia to Belarus has begun, according to state news agency Belta. 

1 min ago

More than 900 attacks on health care in Ukraine since Russian invasion began, WHO says

From CNN's Lauren Kent in London

Police officers stand near the site of a missile strike on a hospital, fenced by warning tape on May 26, in Dnipro, Ukraine. 
Police officers stand near the site of a missile strike on a hospital, fenced by warning tape on May 26, in Dnipro, Ukraine.  Yurii Tynnyi/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

There have been more than 900 attacks on health care in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Of the 974 total attacks, 873 of them impacted medical facilities, WHO data shows. In total, strikes on health care in Ukraine have resulted in at least 101 deaths and 136 injuries since February 24, 2022. 

Russia's attack on a medical facility in Dnipro city on Friday is not yet included in the WHO data or death toll, given that the organization's process for verifying attacks takes some time. The most recent attack on health care in Ukraine that is recorded by WHO occurred on May 7, 2023, and impacted a mobile clinic.

"WHO condemns all acts of violence against healthcare. These attacks not only kill and maim but also deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger healthcare providers, and undermine health systems," WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said in a statement to CNN. 

"Attacks on health care workers, patients, transport, supplies, and health facilities are a flagrant violation of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law and must stop now," Harris added. "We call for an immediate cessation of all activities that endanger the lives of health care workers and patients or impede delivery of essential health services."