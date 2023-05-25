In a gleeful parade of shameless propaganda, Russian dissident fighters back from a raid in their home country appeared in Ukraine with a trophy — a captured Russian armored vehicle — but struggled to stick to Kyiv’s official explanation of their exploits.

Ukrainian officials say the fighters were acting on their own when they raced across the Russian border and shot up Russian towns in the Belgorod region earlier this week, in a two-day raid that was extensively cataloged on social media.

They weren’t.

Members of the Freedom for Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps — both made up of Russian citizens who are fighting in Ukraine against their motherland — all fall under the command of the Ukrainian security forces.

“Was this an independent action uncoordinated with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, or did they give you instructions?” I asked Dennis Nikitin, leader of the far-right Russian Volunteer Corps on Wednesday.

He replied, “Obviously, everything we do, every decision we make behind, beyond the border [in Russia] … is our own decision.”

But he went on to admit a certain “encouragement and help and aid.”

“What we do, obviously, we can ask our, let’s say, [Ukrainian] comrades, friends for their assistance in planning. What do you think about this? Could you tell us if this is a plausible mission? Would it help Ukraine in this fight or would it make things worse?” Nikitin said.

“They will say ‘yes’, ‘no’, ‘this is a good idea’, ‘this is a bad idea’. So this is a kind of encouragement and help and aid.”

Nikitin didn’t actually do a stage wink, but he might as well have.

