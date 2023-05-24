An anti-Putin Russian group, which claimed to have crossed the border from Ukraine and attacked Russia’s Belgorod region, said its goal is the “complete liberation of Russia."
The Freedom for Russia Legion called the attack in the Belgorod region a "peacekeeping operation" on Telegram Tuesday.
It said the goal was to create a "demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine, to destroy the security forces that serve the Putin regime and to demonstrate to the people of Russia that it is possible to create pockets of resistance and successfully fight against the Putin regime."
“These goals of the operation were successfully achieved,” it added.
Here are the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Wagner boss on Ukraine's army: In an interview with a pro-Moscow blogger, Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his Wagner troops are the world's best but acknowledged that Ukraine has "one of the strongest armies." Prigozhin also said more than 10,000 Wagner fighters had died in the battle for Bakhmut and admitted Russia hadn't achieved much success in its goal of "demilitarizing Ukraine."
- Russia intercepts US aircraft: Two US Air Force aircraft were intercepted by Russian jets in the Baltic Sea near the Russian border, the Russian Ministry of Defence said Tuesday. The Pentagon downplayed the incident, saying it was a “safe and professional interaction."
- Reporter's detention extended: A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich for three months, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. In response, the White House reiterated that Gershkovich "shouldn't be detained at all."
- NATO on F-16s: Supporting Ukraine by training pilots on F-16 fighter jets “does not make NATO and NATO allies party to the conflict,” the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of an EU defense ministers meeting, he also welcomed the decision by several NATO allies to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.
- Bakhmut latest: The acting head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic visited the eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, saying it would now be known by its former Soviet name "Artemovsk." But Ukrainian officials insist part of the city remains under Ukrainian control. “If they [Russians] believe they have taken Bakhmut, I can say that this is not true. As of today, part of Bakhmut is under our control,” Ukrainian national security adviser Oleksiy Danilov told CNN. “I can't say that all of it, but part of Bakhmut is still under our fire.”