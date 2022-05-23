At least one person was killed on Sunday after Russia fired "naval-based cruise missiles" at the Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian military.
Here are the latest developments:
- Ukraine-Poland customs deal: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a "historic" joint customs control with Poland that he described as "the beginning of our integration into the common customs space of the European Union." Zelensky said it would "significantly speed up border procedures" and "remove most of the corruption risks." It comes after France's European affairs minister said Ukraine's bid to join the EU would take at least "15 or 20 years to complete."
- "Staggering milestone": More than 100 million people have been forced to flee conflict, violence and persecution worldwide — a record figure fueled by the situation in Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said Monday. UNHCR described the "stark" figure as "sobering and alarming in equal measure" and said it should serve as a "wake-up call." The war in Ukraine has displaced 8 million within the country, and more than 6 million refugee movements from Ukraine have been registered, it said.
- British PM blasts blockade: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would "redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid" to Ukraine. During a phone call with Zelensky, Johnson spoke about the "despicable" blockade of the key port city of Odesa and said the UK would work to "ensure that (Ukraine) is able to export to the rest of the world," according to a statement.
- Cruise-missile attack: At least one person was killed Sunday in a Russian missile attack on Malyn, in the Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine’s Air Command Center said Russian forces fired "naval-based cruise missiles" from the southeastern direction at infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr. The center added that its air defense units had destroyed four Russian cruise missiles — three were destroyed by aircraft, one by an anti-aircraft missile.
- Russia House rebranded: A venue normally used by Russia to promote itself at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has been rebranded as the Russian War Crimes House. A Ukrainian businessman, working with the WEF, has turned the Russia House venue into an exhibition depicting the devastation and destruction of the war in Ukraine.